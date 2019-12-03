The 20th Nominee for the Worst Employer of 2019 Is … the Malignant Mogul

The 20th (and final) nominee for the Worst Employer of 2019 is Alki David, heir to the Coca-Cola bottling fortune and owner of several media firms.

The evidence?

This week, a jury awarded over $58 million to a female employee who accused him of thrusting his pelvis into her face, simulating oral sex, moaning and zipping up his pants and walking away saying, “Thanks, M.K.”

It’s the third massive sexual abuse verdict leveled against David just this year.

In April a jury ordered David to pay another employee more than $11 million, fired after she refused to have sex with him. And in October, yet another jury awarded another employee over $5 million for allegations that David put his hands on her throat and pushed her chair into a wall, and for telling her that she needed to get supplies for his “rape room.”

For his part, David does not seem to have learned his lesson. “This trial proves that not only is the system broken. It’s in a state of emergency.”

Quite a worthy nominee to end this year’s list.

Come back one week from today, when voting will open to name this year’s Worst Employer. I have a feeling Alki David will have a very nice showing when the votes are counted.

