The Worst Employer of 2019 is… 

After a year of gathering 20 very worthy nominees, whittling it down to 10 awful finalists, and compiling hundreds upon hundreds of your votes, today is the day to declare the Worst Employer of 2019.

While all of the year’s nominees were worthy adversaries, the winner truly stood head and shoulders above the competition. But, before naming the winner, let’s count down the non-winners.

Honorable Mentions (each receiving less than 10% of the vote)

10. The Exorcising Employer — manager tells employee he has to submit to an exorcism to cure his marital problems

9. The Little Rascal Racist — manager substitutes photo of Buckwheat for that of the lone African-American employee in a team-building exercise 8. The Fishy Fishery — employer defends supervisor who gropes female subordinates (among other misconduct) by telling employees that he’s “crazy” and that’s “just how he is.”

7. The Disability Debaser — employer permits year-long campaign to malign and harass an employee with ADHD and Tourette’s syndrome, including disparaging nicknames

6. The Disability Demoter — employer fires employee after a leave of absence to care for his seriously ill daughter, after telling him, “Your problems at home are not the company’s problems.”