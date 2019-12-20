Dual-Career Couples and the Balancing Act Between Work and Life

Jennifer Petriglieri, author of “Couples That Work,” explains why the quest for work-life balance is a lie and how couples can truly thrive in both love and in work. As the number of dual-career couples continue to rise, she says, such relationships are now the new normal. Anyone who is in this type of relationship knows the difficulties of maintaining a happy, healthy and equal relationship while simultaneously pursuing their career goals. Despite all of the talk about splitting responsibilities 50/50, Petriglieri argues that there is a surprising lack of guidance on how to address the deeper challenges that these couples face. As important as it is, splitting up the housework does not always result in an equal partnership, she says.