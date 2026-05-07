Best Payroll Software for Bars and Breweries in the UK (2026)
Running a bar or brewery in the UK means managing late nights, busy weekends, casual staff, and constant rota changes. Payroll in licensed venues is genuinely complex, variable shift patterns, multiple roles and pay rates, tronc arrangements for tips, high turnover, and seasonal peaks around events and bank holidays all add layers that most generic payroll software was not designed to handle.
For breweries running taprooms alongside production, the challenge compounds further: brewing staff and bar staff often sit on different contracts, pay structures, and schedules that need to be managed in the same pay run.
This guide reviews the five most widely used payroll platforms among UK bars, pubs, and breweries, with honest assessments of where each one fits and where it falls short.
The Best Payroll Software for UK Bars and Breweries at a Glance
- Workforce.com best for growing bar groups and brewery operators needing scheduling, HR, and payroll connected
- BrightPay best for independent bars and microbreweries running payroll in-house
- Sage Payroll best for established pubs and bars wanting a trusted UK platform
- QuickBooks Payroll best for small bars and breweries already using QuickBooks
- Moorepay best for larger brewery groups wanting managed payroll services
Quick Comparison Table
What Payroll Software Should Do for UK Bars and Breweries
Bars and breweries need more than basic payslip generation. The best payroll platforms for licensed venues handle:
- PAYE and HMRC RTI - accurate submissions on or before each payday, every pay period
- Hourly pay and overtime - supports variable rotas, event shifts, and multiple roles and rates in the same pay period
- Tronc record-keeping - clear records of tip distribution and audit trails to support tronc arrangements
- Holiday pay for variable-hours staff - calculated correctly using the 52-week average earnings reference period, including shift premiums
- Pension auto-enrolment - eligibility assessment, contribution calculations, and submissions to providers
- Scheduling and time tracking integration - reducing errors by paying from approved timesheets rather than manually entered hours
- Multi-site payroll - consistent processes across multiple venues with group-level labour cost reporting
- Employee self-service - staff access to payslips and personal details without manager involvement
1. Workforce.com - Best for Growing Bars and Brewery Groups
Workforce.com is designed for shift-based businesses where payroll accuracy depends on rota data, which describes every bar and brewery operation where staff work variable hours across multiple roles. Rather than treating payroll as a standalone task, it connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one platform. That means the data feeding into payroll is already accurate before you run it - fewer corrections, less admin, and more confidence every pay period.
For breweries with taprooms, it handles production staff and bar staff in the same system with different pay structures, so the dual workforce does not require manual reconciliation between separate tools.
What it does well
- Payroll-ready time tracking: Hours, breaks, overtime, and shift allowances are captured from approved timesheets automatically, removing manual data entry and ensuring pay runs reflect actual hours worked across venues and roles
- Multiple roles and pay rates: Handles staff working across roles, bar, floor, events, cellar, each at different rates in the same pay period, without manual workarounds
- Tronc setup and record-keeping: Supports tronc setup, tip distribution processes, and audit trail record-keeping, speak to the team about specific tronc configurations for your venue
- Scheduling and labour cost management: Real-time scheduling, attendance tracking, and a labour cost dashboard help bars and breweries align staffing with expected trade and control costs across sites
- UK compliance and audit trails: Supports PAYE, National Insurance, RTI submissions, pension contributions, and statutory payments with comprehensive audit trails
- Automatic holiday pay calculation: Based on actual hours tracked, supporting accurate 52-week average earnings calculations for variable-hours and zero-hours bar staff
- Onboarding tools: Fast new starter workflows that matter in an industry with high seasonal turnover
- Employee self-service: Staff view rotas, request time off, access payslips, and update details via mobile app
- Multi-site visibility: Labour costs, attendance, and approval status across all venues from one dashboard
- Bureau payroll service: Available for bar and brewery operators wanting payroll processing handled by specialists
Pros
- Solves the rota-to-payroll reconciliation problem that causes most bar and brewery payroll errors
- Handles dual workforces. production and taproom staff, in the same system with different pay structures
- Real-time labour cost visibility supports better decisions about event staffing and seasonal hiring
- Scales from a single venue to a multi-site group without changing platform
- Bureau service available for operators wanting specialist payroll support
Cons
- Requires initial setup and configuration, not suitable for businesses needing same-week deployment
- More than an independent single-site bar with simple payroll needs typically requires
Who it suits best: Mid-sized and growing UK bars, pub groups, and breweries with taprooms where shift complexity, multiple pay rates, and multi-site management are active operational challenges. Also suited to independent venues expecting to open a second site within 12 to 18 months, migrating payroll systems mid-growth is significantly more disruptive than choosing a scalable platform early.
Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Workforce.com for pricing based on headcount, venues, and modules. Bureau payroll service also available.
2. BrightPay - Best for Independent Bars and Microbreweries
BrightPay is one of the most widely used payroll platforms among UK small businesses and payroll bureaus. It is built around PAYE, RTI, pensions, and the compliance workflows that UK payroll professionals rely on, with more detailed controls and reporting than most platforms at its price point. For microbreweries with small, stable teams and for independent bars working with an accountant, it is one of the strongest payroll-only options available.
Pros
- Deep UK PAYE, National Insurance, and auto-enrolment controls
- Excellent audit trails and year-end reporting - trusted by payroll bureaus
- Handles irregular hours and high volumes of starters and leavers well - both common in bars
- Works well alongside an accountant managing payroll on behalf of the business
Cons
- No scheduling, time tracking, or HR, requires separate tools for bars with variable rotas
- No tronc management built in, this needs to be handled separately
- The manual step between rota and BrightPay is where most bar payroll errors originate, Workforce.com removes this problem
- Growing bar groups adding sites will quickly outgrow BrightPay's multi-site capabilities
Who it suits best: Independent bars, small pubs, and microbreweries with stable payroll needs and payroll knowledge in-house or through an accountant. Also well suited to bars whose accountant uses BrightPay to manage their payroll.
Pricing (as of 2026): Usage-based cloud pricing billed monthly or annually. Pricing is cloud-based and calculated via BrightPay's interactive pricing tool. Visit BrightPay's website for a current quote.
3. Sage Payroll - Best for Established Pubs and Bars
Sage Payroll is one of the most established UK payroll platforms, widely used by SMEs and accounting firms. For established pubs, bar groups, and licensed venues already within the Sage ecosystem, it provides familiar, well-supported payroll across three pricing tiers.
Pros
- Trusted UK payroll provider with a long HMRC compliance track record
- Three scalable tiers with employee self-service on Standard and Premium plans
- Good integration with Sage accounting products
- 24/7 customer support
Cons
- No scheduling or time tracking, shift-based bar and brewery operations need separate tools
- Tronc processes need manual oversight or separate handling
- Not designed for multi-site group payroll management
- For bars with variable hours or complex rotas, Workforce.com handles the scheduling-to-payroll connection more effectively
Who it suits best: Established UK bars and pubs with stable, relatively straightforward payroll, particularly those already using Sage accounting. Independent venues expecting to grow beyond one site should consider Workforce.com from the outset to avoid migrating systems mid-growth.
Pricing (as of 2026):
- Essentials: £20/month for up to 10 employees, plus £1.30 per additional employee
- Standard: £40/month for up to 10 employees, plus £3.30 per additional employee
- Premium: £60/month for up to 10 employees, plus £5.30 per additional employee
Prices exclude VAT. Check Sage's website for current pricing.
4. QuickBooks Payroll - Best for Small Bars Using QuickBooks
QuickBooks Payroll is the natural payroll add-on for small bars and breweries already using QuickBooks for accounting. It keeps payroll and bookkeeping in one place, with wages, PAYE liabilities, and pension contributions flowing directly into accounts - giving operators clear visibility into cash flow alongside payroll.
Pros
- Tight payroll and accounting integration, no separate reconciliation step
- HMRC-recognised with automated RTI submissions and auto-enrolment
- Simple setup with good onboarding support
- Affordable for small teams with straightforward payroll
Cons
- No scheduling or time tracking, rota changes must be manually entered into payroll
- Not designed for multi-site management or complex tronc arrangements
- For bars with variable hours or multiple roles, the manual step between rota and QuickBooks is where errors occur
Who it suits best: Small independent bars and microbreweries , typically under 15 staff, already using QuickBooks for accounting with straightforward, relatively stable payroll.
Pricing (as of 2026):
- Core Payroll: £5/month base fee plus £1.30 per employee per month
- Advanced Payroll: £10/month base fee plus £1.30 per employee per month
Prices exclude VAT. Check QuickBooks' website for current pricing.
5. Moorepay - Best for Larger Brewery Groups Outsourcing Payroll
Moorepay provides managed payroll services alongside its software, suited to larger UK hospitality businesses and brewery groups that want day-to-day payroll processing removed from their internal team. Specialist staff handle processing and compliance submissions on behalf of the business.
Pros
- Managed service removes payroll processing from internal teams
- Dedicated compliance support and specialist expertise
- Scalable for larger, more complex business structures
Cons
- More than most independent bars or single-site venues need
- Less real-time control over payroll than in-house platforms
- Involved setup process
- For brewery groups wanting managed payroll alongside full workforce management capability, Workforce.com's bureau service provides a stronger combined offering
Who it suits best: Larger UK brewery groups and multi-site bar operators wanting to fully outsource payroll management to a specialist provider.
Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Moorepay directly for pricing based on headcount and service requirements.
Other Options Worth Knowing
PayFit - An automation-led payroll platform with a clean interface, suited to modern bar and brewery start-ups wanting automated workflows and access to payroll expert support. Light plan from £34/month. Less flexible for complex tronc or multi-site pay structures.
IRIS Staffology - HMRC-recognised payroll with bureau capabilities. A strong option for accountants managing payroll on behalf of bar and brewery clients. From £39/month for up to 19 payslips. Check IRIS Staffology's website for current pricing.
Common Payroll Challenges in UK Bars and Breweries
- Rota-to-payroll reconciliation: When timesheets do not match the rota, or hours are entered manually, payroll errors become almost inevitable. This is one of the most common reasons bars overpay or underpay staff. Workforce.com removes this problem by connecting scheduling and payroll in one system
- Last-minute rota changes: Shifts get swapped, extended, or dropped every week. Without real-time time tracking connected to payroll, these changes slip through and cause discrepancies. Structured approval workflows catch these before they reach the pay run
- Tronc record-keeping: Tips and service charges must be properly documented. Tronc arrangements have specific HMRC requirements around registration, PAYE, and record-keeping, speak to a payroll specialist or accountant about your specific tronc structure before setting one up
- Holiday pay for variable-hours staff: Holiday pay for staff on irregular hours must reflect average earnings over 52 weeks, including shift premiums and event pay - not just basic rate. This is a common source of underpayment claims in bars with casual and zero-hours staff
- Multiple roles and pay rates: Bar staff often work across roles - behind the bar, on the floor, running events - each at different rates. Payroll software that handles multiple roles per employee in the same pay period removes the manual workarounds this currently requires
- Dual workforces in breweries: Brewing production staff and taproom bar staff sit on different contracts, pay structures, and schedules. Managing both in the same pay run without a connected system leads to manual reconciliation and errors
- Seasonal hiring and high turnover: Bank holiday trading, summer festivals, and Christmas push bring significant numbers of temporary and casual staff. Fast onboarding and clean offboarding workflows matter when you are adding and removing staff constantly
How to Choose the Right Payroll Software for Your Bar or Brewery
The right platform depends on your operation type and where your payroll challenges actually start:
- If you run a bar group, pub chain, or brewery with a taproom where rota changes drive payroll errors, Workforce.com is the strongest option. See our guide to best payroll software for UK hospitality businesses for more context
- If you are an independent bar or microbrewery with strong in-house payroll knowledge, BrightPay is the strongest payroll-only option - and is free for very small teams
- If you are an established pub already using Sage accounting, Sage Payroll is the simplest extension of your existing tools
- If you are a small bar already using QuickBooks, QuickBooks Payroll keeps payroll and accounting aligned without adding a new system
- If you want to remove payroll from your internal team entirely, Moorepay's managed service or Workforce.com's bureau service are both worth evaluating
See our guide to best payroll software in the UK for a broader comparison across all sectors.
Summary
The best payroll software for UK bars and breweries in 2026 depends on your operation type and where your payroll problems start:
- Workforce.com - strongest for bar groups and breweries with taprooms where rota complexity drives payroll errors; connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system; bureau service available
- BrightPay - best for independent bars and microbreweries with strong in-house payroll knowledge; free for very small teams
- Sage Payroll - suits established pubs and bars wanting a trusted, scalable UK payroll platform
- QuickBooks Payroll - suits small bars already using QuickBooks for accounting
- Moorepay - suits larger brewery groups wanting to outsource payroll management
Bar and brewery payroll errors almost always start before the pay run - in the rota, when shifts are swapped, when event staff hours go unrecorded, or when multiple roles are manually reconciled between systems. A platform that connects scheduling, time tracking, and payroll in one system removes the problem at source.
See How Workforce.com Works for Bars and Breweries
If rota-to-payroll errors, tronc record-keeping, or disconnected scheduling and payroll systems are causing problems in your venue, Workforce.com can help. See how it connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, or speak to the team about our bureau service. Book a demo to see how it works for your operation.
Consolidate systems with Workforce.com
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best payroll software for a UK bar or pub?
The best payroll software depends on size and complexity. Workforce.com is the strongest option for bar groups and multi-venue operators needing scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll connected - with tronc record-keeping and bureau service also available. BrightPay suits independent bars running payroll in-house. Sage Payroll suits established pubs on the Sage ecosystem. QuickBooks Payroll suits small bars using QuickBooks. Moorepay suits larger groups outsourcing payroll.
What is the best payroll software for a UK microbrewery?
For a production-only microbrewery with a small stable team, BrightPay is free for up to three employees and cost-effective beyond that. For breweries with taprooms where staff work variable shifts, Workforce.com connects scheduling and payroll in one system. For microbreweries using Xero or QuickBooks for accounting, Xero Payroll or QuickBooks Payroll are the simplest starting points.
How does tronc work for bar staff payroll in the UK?
A tronc is an arrangement where tips and service charges are pooled and distributed to staff by a troncmaster, independently of the employer. HMRC requires tronc arrangements to be structured correctly - the troncmaster must register with HMRC and operate PAYE on distributions. Workforce.com supports tronc setup, tip distribution processes, and audit trail record-keeping. For specific tronc advice, speak to a payroll specialist or accountant with UK hospitality experience.
What is the difference between Workforce.com and BrightPay for bar payroll?
BrightPay is payroll-first with strong compliance controls but no scheduling, time tracking, or HR, best for bars with stable hours and a payroll professional managing the process. Workforce.com connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system. best for bars where rota changes cause payroll errors or where multi-site management is needed.
How should holiday pay be calculated for bar staff on variable hours?
Under UK law, holiday pay for staff on variable hours must reflect average earnings over a 52-week reference period, including shift premiums and overtime, not just basic pay. Workforce.com tracks actual hours and earnings, making the 52-week calculation more accurate and reducing the risk of underpayment claims.
What payroll software handles variable hours for bar staff?
Workforce.com is the strongest option for variable-hours bar staff, it connects scheduling, time tracking, and payroll so actual hours feed into pay calculations automatically, handling multiple roles and rates in the same pay period. BrightPay handles variable hours and high volumes of starters and leavers well for payroll-only needs.
What is the best payroll software for a multi-venue brewery group?
For a multi-venue brewery group, Workforce.com is the strongest option - connecting scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll across all sites with real-time labour cost visibility by venue. It handles production and bar staff with different pay structures in the same system. A bureau payroll service is also available. For groups wanting to fully outsource payroll, Moorepay is worth evaluating alongside Workforce.com's bureau service.
What payroll challenges are unique to UK bars and breweries?
The most common challenges are: rota-to-payroll reconciliation errors; last-minute shift changes causing underpayment or overpayment; tronc record-keeping for tip distribution; holiday pay for variable-hours staff; multiple roles and pay rates in the same pay period; dual workforces in breweries with taprooms; and seasonal hiring spikes. Workforce.com addresses most of these at source by connecting scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system.
Does Workforce.com work for breweries with taprooms?
Yes. Workforce.com handles production and taproom staff with different pay structures in the same system, scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll connected across both operations. Multi-site visibility gives operators consistent labour cost reporting across venues. A bureau service is also available.
Consolidate systems with Workforce.com
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.