Best Payroll Software for Bars and Breweries in the UK (2026)

Running a bar or brewery in the UK means managing late nights, busy weekends, casual staff, and constant rota changes. Payroll in licensed venues is genuinely complex, variable shift patterns, multiple roles and pay rates, tronc arrangements for tips, high turnover, and seasonal peaks around events and bank holidays all add layers that most generic payroll software was not designed to handle.

For breweries running taprooms alongside production, the challenge compounds further: brewing staff and bar staff often sit on different contracts, pay structures, and schedules that need to be managed in the same pay run.

This guide reviews the five most widely used payroll platforms among UK bars, pubs, and breweries, with honest assessments of where each one fits and where it falls short.

The Best Payroll Software for UK Bars and Breweries at a Glance

Workforce.com best for growing bar groups and brewery operators needing scheduling, HR, and payroll connected

best for growing bar groups and brewery operators needing scheduling, HR, and payroll connected BrightPay best for independent bars and microbreweries running payroll in-house

best for independent bars and microbreweries running payroll in-house Sage Payroll best for established pubs and bars wanting a trusted UK platform

best for established pubs and bars wanting a trusted UK platform QuickBooks Payroll best for small bars and breweries already using QuickBooks ‍

best for small bars and breweries already using QuickBooks Moorepay best for larger brewery groups wanting managed payroll services

Quick Comparison Table

Platform Starting Price Best For Standout Feature Main Limitation Workforce.com Quote-based Bar groups and brewery taproom operators Scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system Requires initial setup and configuration BrightPay Pricing is cloud-based and calculated via BrightPay's interactive pricing tool. Visit BrightPay's website for a current quote." Independent bars and microbreweries Deep UK PAYE and RTI controls with strong audit trails No scheduling, HR, or time tracking Sage Payroll From £20/month (up to 10 employees) Established pubs and bars Trusted UK brand with scalable tiers No scheduling or time tracking; limited tronc support QuickBooks Payroll £5/month + £1.30/employee Small bars using QuickBooks Tight payroll and accounting integration No scheduling or multi-site management Moorepay Quote-based Larger brewery groups outsourcing payroll Managed payroll with specialist support More than most independent bars need

What Payroll Software Should Do for UK Bars and Breweries

Bars and breweries need more than basic payslip generation. The best payroll platforms for licensed venues handle:

PAYE and HMRC RTI - accurate submissions on or before each payday, every pay period

- accurate submissions on or before each payday, every pay period Hourly pay and overtime - supports variable rotas, event shifts, and multiple roles and rates in the same pay period

- supports variable rotas, event shifts, and multiple roles and rates in the same pay period Tronc record-keeping - clear records of tip distribution and audit trails to support tronc arrangements

- clear records of tip distribution and audit trails to support tronc arrangements Holiday pay for variable-hours staff - calculated correctly using the 52-week average earnings reference period, including shift premiums

- calculated correctly using the 52-week average earnings reference period, including shift premiums Pension auto-enrolment - eligibility assessment, contribution calculations, and submissions to providers

- eligibility assessment, contribution calculations, and submissions to providers Scheduling and time tracking integration - reducing errors by paying from approved timesheets rather than manually entered hours

- reducing errors by paying from approved timesheets rather than manually entered hours Multi-site payroll - consistent processes across multiple venues with group-level labour cost reporting

- consistent processes across multiple venues with group-level labour cost reporting Employee self-service - staff access to payslips and personal details without manager involvement

1. Workforce.com - Best for Growing Bars and Brewery Groups

Workforce.com is designed for shift-based businesses where payroll accuracy depends on rota data, which describes every bar and brewery operation where staff work variable hours across multiple roles. Rather than treating payroll as a standalone task, it connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one platform. That means the data feeding into payroll is already accurate before you run it - fewer corrections, less admin, and more confidence every pay period.

For breweries with taprooms, it handles production staff and bar staff in the same system with different pay structures, so the dual workforce does not require manual reconciliation between separate tools.

What it does well

Payroll-ready time tracking: Hours, breaks, overtime, and shift allowances are captured from approved timesheets automatically, removing manual data entry and ensuring pay runs reflect actual hours worked across venues and roles

Hours, breaks, overtime, and shift allowances are captured from approved timesheets automatically, removing manual data entry and ensuring pay runs reflect actual hours worked across venues and roles Multiple roles and pay rates: Handles staff working across roles, bar, floor, events, cellar, each at different rates in the same pay period, without manual workarounds

Handles staff working across roles, bar, floor, events, cellar, each at different rates in the same pay period, without manual workarounds Tronc setup and record-keeping: Supports tronc setup, tip distribution processes, and audit trail record-keeping, speak to the team about specific tronc configurations for your venue

Supports tronc setup, tip distribution processes, and audit trail record-keeping, speak to the team about specific tronc configurations for your venue Scheduling and labour cost management: Real-time scheduling, attendance tracking, and a labour cost dashboard help bars and breweries align staffing with expected trade and control costs across sites

Real-time scheduling, attendance tracking, and a labour cost dashboard help bars and breweries align staffing with expected trade and control costs across sites UK compliance and audit trails: Supports PAYE, National Insurance, RTI submissions, pension contributions, and statutory payments with comprehensive audit trails

Supports PAYE, National Insurance, RTI submissions, pension contributions, and statutory payments with comprehensive audit trails Automatic holiday pay calculation: Based on actual hours tracked, supporting accurate 52-week average earnings calculations for variable-hours and zero-hours bar staff

Based on actual hours tracked, supporting accurate 52-week average earnings calculations for variable-hours and zero-hours bar staff Onboarding tools: Fast new starter workflows that matter in an industry with high seasonal turnover

Fast new starter workflows that matter in an industry with high seasonal turnover Employee self-service: Staff view rotas, request time off, access payslips, and update details via mobile app

Staff view rotas, request time off, access payslips, and update details via mobile app Multi-site visibility: Labour costs, attendance, and approval status across all venues from one dashboard

Labour costs, attendance, and approval status across all venues from one dashboard Bureau payroll service: Available for bar and brewery operators wanting payroll processing handled by specialists

Pros

Solves the rota-to-payroll reconciliation problem that causes most bar and brewery payroll errors

Handles dual workforces. production and taproom staff, in the same system with different pay structures

Real-time labour cost visibility supports better decisions about event staffing and seasonal hiring

Scales from a single venue to a multi-site group without changing platform

Bureau service available for operators wanting specialist payroll support

Cons

Requires initial setup and configuration, not suitable for businesses needing same-week deployment

More than an independent single-site bar with simple payroll needs typically requires

Who it suits best: Mid-sized and growing UK bars, pub groups, and breweries with taprooms where shift complexity, multiple pay rates, and multi-site management are active operational challenges. Also suited to independent venues expecting to open a second site within 12 to 18 months, migrating payroll systems mid-growth is significantly more disruptive than choosing a scalable platform early.

Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Workforce.com for pricing based on headcount, venues, and modules. Bureau payroll service also available.

2. BrightPay - Best for Independent Bars and Microbreweries

BrightPay is one of the most widely used payroll platforms among UK small businesses and payroll bureaus. It is built around PAYE, RTI, pensions, and the compliance workflows that UK payroll professionals rely on, with more detailed controls and reporting than most platforms at its price point. For microbreweries with small, stable teams and for independent bars working with an accountant, it is one of the strongest payroll-only options available.

Pros

Deep UK PAYE, National Insurance, and auto-enrolment controls

Excellent audit trails and year-end reporting - trusted by payroll bureaus

Handles irregular hours and high volumes of starters and leavers well - both common in bars

Works well alongside an accountant managing payroll on behalf of the business

Cons

No scheduling, time tracking, or HR, requires separate tools for bars with variable rotas

No tronc management built in, this needs to be handled separately

The manual step between rota and BrightPay is where most bar payroll errors originate, Workforce.com removes this problem

Growing bar groups adding sites will quickly outgrow BrightPay's multi-site capabilities

Who it suits best: Independent bars, small pubs, and microbreweries with stable payroll needs and payroll knowledge in-house or through an accountant. Also well suited to bars whose accountant uses BrightPay to manage their payroll.

Pricing (as of 2026): Usage-based cloud pricing billed monthly or annually. Pricing is cloud-based and calculated via BrightPay's interactive pricing tool. Visit BrightPay's website for a current quote.

3. Sage Payroll - Best for Established Pubs and Bars

Sage Payroll is one of the most established UK payroll platforms, widely used by SMEs and accounting firms. For established pubs, bar groups, and licensed venues already within the Sage ecosystem, it provides familiar, well-supported payroll across three pricing tiers.

Pros

Trusted UK payroll provider with a long HMRC compliance track record

Three scalable tiers with employee self-service on Standard and Premium plans

Good integration with Sage accounting products

24/7 customer support

Cons

No scheduling or time tracking, shift-based bar and brewery operations need separate tools

Tronc processes need manual oversight or separate handling

Not designed for multi-site group payroll management

For bars with variable hours or complex rotas, Workforce.com handles the scheduling-to-payroll connection more effectively

Who it suits best: Established UK bars and pubs with stable, relatively straightforward payroll, particularly those already using Sage accounting. Independent venues expecting to grow beyond one site should consider Workforce.com from the outset to avoid migrating systems mid-growth.

Pricing (as of 2026):

Essentials: £20/month for up to 10 employees, plus £1.30 per additional employee

Standard: £40/month for up to 10 employees, plus £3.30 per additional employee

Premium: £60/month for up to 10 employees, plus £5.30 per additional employee

Prices exclude VAT. Check Sage's website for current pricing.

4. QuickBooks Payroll - Best for Small Bars Using QuickBooks

QuickBooks Payroll is the natural payroll add-on for small bars and breweries already using QuickBooks for accounting. It keeps payroll and bookkeeping in one place, with wages, PAYE liabilities, and pension contributions flowing directly into accounts - giving operators clear visibility into cash flow alongside payroll.

Pros

Tight payroll and accounting integration, no separate reconciliation step

HMRC-recognised with automated RTI submissions and auto-enrolment

Simple setup with good onboarding support

Affordable for small teams with straightforward payroll

Cons

No scheduling or time tracking, rota changes must be manually entered into payroll

Not designed for multi-site management or complex tronc arrangements

For bars with variable hours or multiple roles, the manual step between rota and QuickBooks is where errors occur

Who it suits best: Small independent bars and microbreweries , typically under 15 staff, already using QuickBooks for accounting with straightforward, relatively stable payroll.

Pricing (as of 2026):

Core Payroll: £5/month base fee plus £1.30 per employee per month

Advanced Payroll: £10/month base fee plus £1.30 per employee per month

Prices exclude VAT. Check QuickBooks' website for current pricing.

5. Moorepay - Best for Larger Brewery Groups Outsourcing Payroll

Moorepay provides managed payroll services alongside its software, suited to larger UK hospitality businesses and brewery groups that want day-to-day payroll processing removed from their internal team. Specialist staff handle processing and compliance submissions on behalf of the business.

Pros

Managed service removes payroll processing from internal teams

Dedicated compliance support and specialist expertise

Scalable for larger, more complex business structures

Cons

More than most independent bars or single-site venues need

Less real-time control over payroll than in-house platforms

Involved setup process

For brewery groups wanting managed payroll alongside full workforce management capability, Workforce.com's bureau service provides a stronger combined offering

Who it suits best: Larger UK brewery groups and multi-site bar operators wanting to fully outsource payroll management to a specialist provider.

Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Moorepay directly for pricing based on headcount and service requirements.

Other Options Worth Knowing

PayFit - An automation-led payroll platform with a clean interface, suited to modern bar and brewery start-ups wanting automated workflows and access to payroll expert support. Light plan from £34/month. Less flexible for complex tronc or multi-site pay structures.

IRIS Staffology - HMRC-recognised payroll with bureau capabilities. A strong option for accountants managing payroll on behalf of bar and brewery clients. From £39/month for up to 19 payslips. Check IRIS Staffology's website for current pricing.

Common Payroll Challenges in UK Bars and Breweries

Rota-to-payroll reconciliation: When timesheets do not match the rota, or hours are entered manually, payroll errors become almost inevitable. This is one of the most common reasons bars overpay or underpay staff. Workforce.com removes this problem by connecting scheduling and payroll in one system

When timesheets do not match the rota, or hours are entered manually, payroll errors become almost inevitable. This is one of the most common reasons bars overpay or underpay staff. Workforce.com removes this problem by connecting scheduling and payroll in one system Last-minute rota changes: Shifts get swapped, extended, or dropped every week. Without real-time time tracking connected to payroll, these changes slip through and cause discrepancies. Structured approval workflows catch these before they reach the pay run

Shifts get swapped, extended, or dropped every week. Without real-time time tracking connected to payroll, these changes slip through and cause discrepancies. Structured approval workflows catch these before they reach the pay run Tronc record-keeping: Tips and service charges must be properly documented. Tronc arrangements have specific HMRC requirements around registration, PAYE, and record-keeping, speak to a payroll specialist or accountant about your specific tronc structure before setting one up

Tips and service charges must be properly documented. Tronc arrangements have specific HMRC requirements around registration, PAYE, and record-keeping, speak to a payroll specialist or accountant about your specific tronc structure before setting one up Holiday pay for variable-hours staff: Holiday pay for staff on irregular hours must reflect average earnings over 52 weeks, including shift premiums and event pay - not just basic rate. This is a common source of underpayment claims in bars with casual and zero-hours staff

Holiday pay for staff on irregular hours must reflect average earnings over 52 weeks, including shift premiums and event pay - not just basic rate. This is a common source of underpayment claims in bars with casual and zero-hours staff Multiple roles and pay rates: Bar staff often work across roles - behind the bar, on the floor, running events - each at different rates. Payroll software that handles multiple roles per employee in the same pay period removes the manual workarounds this currently requires

Bar staff often work across roles - behind the bar, on the floor, running events - each at different rates. Payroll software that handles multiple roles per employee in the same pay period removes the manual workarounds this currently requires Dual workforces in breweries: Brewing production staff and taproom bar staff sit on different contracts, pay structures, and schedules. Managing both in the same pay run without a connected system leads to manual reconciliation and errors

Brewing production staff and taproom bar staff sit on different contracts, pay structures, and schedules. Managing both in the same pay run without a connected system leads to manual reconciliation and errors Seasonal hiring and high turnover: Bank holiday trading, summer festivals, and Christmas push bring significant numbers of temporary and casual staff. Fast onboarding and clean offboarding workflows matter when you are adding and removing staff constantly

How to Choose the Right Payroll Software for Your Bar or Brewery

The right platform depends on your operation type and where your payroll challenges actually start:

If you run a bar group, pub chain, or brewery with a taproom where rota changes drive payroll errors, Workforce.com is the strongest option. See our guide to best payroll software for UK hospitality businesses for more context

If you are an independent bar or microbrewery with strong in-house payroll knowledge, BrightPay is the strongest payroll-only option - and is free for very small teams

If you are an established pub already using Sage accounting, Sage Payroll is the simplest extension of your existing tools

If you are a small bar already using QuickBooks, QuickBooks Payroll keeps payroll and accounting aligned without adding a new system

If you want to remove payroll from your internal team entirely, Moorepay's managed service or Workforce.com's bureau service are both worth evaluating

See our guide to best payroll software in the UK for a broader comparison across all sectors.

Summary

The best payroll software for UK bars and breweries in 2026 depends on your operation type and where your payroll problems start:

Workforce.com - strongest for bar groups and breweries with taprooms where rota complexity drives payroll errors; connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system; bureau service available

- strongest for bar groups and breweries with taprooms where rota complexity drives payroll errors; connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system; bureau service available BrightPay - best for independent bars and microbreweries with strong in-house payroll knowledge; free for very small teams

- best for independent bars and microbreweries with strong in-house payroll knowledge; free for very small teams Sage Payroll - suits established pubs and bars wanting a trusted, scalable UK payroll platform

- suits established pubs and bars wanting a trusted, scalable UK payroll platform QuickBooks Payroll - suits small bars already using QuickBooks for accounting

- suits small bars already using QuickBooks for accounting Moorepay - suits larger brewery groups wanting to outsource payroll management

Bar and brewery payroll errors almost always start before the pay run - in the rota, when shifts are swapped, when event staff hours go unrecorded, or when multiple roles are manually reconciled between systems. A platform that connects scheduling, time tracking, and payroll in one system removes the problem at source.

See How Workforce.com Works for Bars and Breweries

If rota-to-payroll errors, tronc record-keeping, or disconnected scheduling and payroll systems are causing problems in your venue, Workforce.com can help. See how it connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, or speak to the team about our bureau service. Book a demo to see how it works for your operation.