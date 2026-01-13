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Partners & Integrations

Work smarter with our trusted partners to reduce admin burden and focus on people, performance, and growth.

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Back of House

Back of House provides comprehensive management solutions for the hospitality industry, focusing on improving operational efficiency and staff management.

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Advisory
Centegra

Centegra provides innovative technology solutions for the hospitality industry, focusing on enhancing guest experiences and operational efficiency.

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Compliance
Intuit QuickBooks

Intuit QuickBooks is a leading accounting software solution designed to simplify financial management for businesses of all sizes.

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Payroll
Lightspeed

Sync sales from Lightspeed to build cost-optimised rotas and report on labour costs.

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Point of Sale
EduMe

EduMe provides a learning platform designed to enhance training and development for businesses, focusing on user engagement and knowledge retention.

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Learning
SumUp

Pulls sales data from SumUp to create costed schedules that match your needs.

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Point of Sale
KATAMI Consultancy

A one-stop shop to take your hospitality, leisure, or retail business to the next level.

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Advisory
Allara Global

Upskill employees and drive performance through engaging online learning.

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Learning
Buddy

Simplify your payroll process with Buddy to pay people correctly, fairly, and on time.

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Payroll
Eposability

Receive tailored advice and solutions for your business to boost efficiency, save on costs, and increase revenue.

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Advisory
ICR Touch

Import sales data automatically for improved labour cost and reporting rotas.

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Point of Sale
Modulr

Pay employees quickly and securely with a seamless payment integration—reducing payment time from hours to minutes.

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Payroll
Moneysoft

Export your timesheet data collected in Workforce to Moneysoft, automating the calculation of overtime.

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Payroll
Nourish

An NHS Assured Supplier of social care technology, Nourish reduces admin burden and helps you to deliver the highest quality care.

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Care
ROLLER

A comprehensive cloud-based venue management software tailored for growing attraction businesses.

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Point of Sale
Tenzo

Level up your scheduling in Workforce.com with Tenzo's AI forecasting engine.

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Reporting
Tevalis

Import sales and order data from Tevalis to predict demand for future scheduling.

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Point of Sale
TiPJAR

Distribute tips easily and fairly to make staff happier while staying compliant with UK legislation.

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Financial Wellbeing
Wagestream

Improve employee financial wellness by providing on-demand access to earned wages before payday.

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Financial Wellbeing
Indeed

Seamlessly post jobs, manage applications, and hire top candidates using the world’s #1 job site.

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Recruitment
TrustID

Complete fast, digital Right to Work checks through TrustID, a certified Identity Service Provider (IDSP).

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Compliance
Redcat

Sync Redcat sales data with Workforce.com to build cost-optimised rotas, forecast demand, and track labour costs in real time.

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Point of Sale
Brightpay

Manage your payroll efficiently and ensure you fulfil your auto-enrolment duties.

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Payroll
Vita Mojo

Use your Vita Mojo Food & Drink transaction data to write high performing rotas and predict future sales.

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Point of Sale
Xero

Automate data entry and reduce payroll stress with one-click timesheet exports.

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Payroll
Sage 50

Export staff timesheets and leave requests in minutes, eliminating manual data entry and errors.

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Payroll
Teamtailor

Optimise hiring through Teamtailor's fully customisable recruitment workflows for all types of businesses.

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Recruitment
PointOne

Connect pointOne for improved scheduling using our predictive demand tool and labour cost analytics.

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Point of Sale
Revel Systems

Connect your sales data to build a predictive workforce model, automatically creating optimised schedules.

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Point of Sale
SwiftPOS

Integrates with and partners with the leading technologies to deliver best-in-class POS platforms, purpose-built for venues.

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Point of Sale
Twice Baked

Operational, strategic, and technological partnerships to help restaurateurs thrive.

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Advisory
Williams Stanley & Co

Modern accounting services for businesses in the hospitality sector UK-wide.

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Advisory
Zucchetti

The company employs over 8,000 people, works with more than 2,000 distribution partners worldwide, and serves more than 700,000 customers.

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Payroll
Expert LMS

Build engaging content that works on any device with elements such as text, images, videos, and more.

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Learning
NCR Aloha

Pulls sales data from SumUp to create costed schedules that match your needs.

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Point of Sale
Q Accountants

Q Accountants provides accounting, payroll, tax, and advisory services to businesses

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Advisory
Square

Analyze your sales data and predict your staff schedule for better workforce management.

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Point of Sale
Paperchase

Hospitality accounting, analaysis, advice, and tools to make your business thrive.

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Advisory
Ordermate

Sync real-time sales data from OrderMate into Workforce.com to build smarter rotas, control labour costs, and forecast demand with confidence.

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Point of Sale
Preshift

Preshift works with Workforce.com to keep teams prepared.

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NEST

Automatically enroll staff and send pension contributions directly to NEST with every pay run.

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Payroll
Edify

Combine Edify’s BOH insights with Workforce.com’s scheduling engine to build rotas aligned to real production, inventory, and operational demand.

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Inventory
Hops

Gain clearer visibility into venue performance and operations to better inform staffing and labour decisions.

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Inventory
Monotree

Sync employee data from Workforce.com to power communication, onboarding, and daily operations in your branded Monotree employee app.

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Learning
The EPOS Bureau

Sync EPOS sales data to build cost-optimised rotas and improve labour reporting.

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Point of Sale
Sideways

Access Sideways hospitality courses directly in Workforce, with built-in tracking for completions and compliance.

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Learning
Supy

Connect Supy with Workforce.com to improve visibility across operations and make better staffing decisions.

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Inventory
Level

Enable employees to access earned wages before payday and improve financial wellbeing.

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Financial Wellbeing
Tahola-AI (by Ometis)

Connect Ometis (Tahola-AI) with Workforce.com to combine business intelligence with labour data for clearer, faster decisions.

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Reporting

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