Partners & Integrations
Work smarter with our trusted partners to reduce admin burden and focus on people, performance, and growth.
Back of House
Back of House provides comprehensive management solutions for the hospitality industry, focusing on improving operational efficiency and staff management.
Centegra
Centegra provides innovative technology solutions for the hospitality industry, focusing on enhancing guest experiences and operational efficiency.
Intuit QuickBooks
Intuit QuickBooks is a leading accounting software solution designed to simplify financial management for businesses of all sizes.
Lightspeed
Sync sales from Lightspeed to build cost-optimised rotas and report on labour costs.
EduMe
EduMe provides a learning platform designed to enhance training and development for businesses, focusing on user engagement and knowledge retention.
SumUp
Pulls sales data from SumUp to create costed schedules that match your needs.
KATAMI Consultancy
A one-stop shop to take your hospitality, leisure, or retail business to the next level.
Allara Global
Upskill employees and drive performance through engaging online learning.
Buddy
Simplify your payroll process with Buddy to pay people correctly, fairly, and on time.
Eposability
Receive tailored advice and solutions for your business to boost efficiency, save on costs, and increase revenue.
ICR Touch
Import sales data automatically for improved labour cost and reporting rotas.
Modulr
Pay employees quickly and securely with a seamless payment integration—reducing payment time from hours to minutes.
Moneysoft
Export your timesheet data collected in Workforce to Moneysoft, automating the calculation of overtime.
Nourish
An NHS Assured Supplier of social care technology, Nourish reduces admin burden and helps you to deliver the highest quality care.
ROLLER
A comprehensive cloud-based venue management software tailored for growing attraction businesses.
Tenzo
Level up your scheduling in Workforce.com with Tenzo's AI forecasting engine.
Tevalis
Import sales and order data from Tevalis to predict demand for future scheduling.
TiPJAR
Distribute tips easily and fairly to make staff happier while staying compliant with UK legislation.
Wagestream
Improve employee financial wellness by providing on-demand access to earned wages before payday.
Indeed
Seamlessly post jobs, manage applications, and hire top candidates using the world’s #1 job site.
TrustID
Complete fast, digital Right to Work checks through TrustID, a certified Identity Service Provider (IDSP).
Redcat
Sync Redcat sales data with Workforce.com to build cost-optimised rotas, forecast demand, and track labour costs in real time.
Brightpay
Manage your payroll efficiently and ensure you fulfil your auto-enrolment duties.
Vita Mojo
Use your Vita Mojo Food & Drink transaction data to write high performing rotas and predict future sales.
Xero
Automate data entry and reduce payroll stress with one-click timesheet exports.
Sage 50
Export staff timesheets and leave requests in minutes, eliminating manual data entry and errors.
Teamtailor
Optimise hiring through Teamtailor's fully customisable recruitment workflows for all types of businesses.
PointOne
Connect pointOne for improved scheduling using our predictive demand tool and labour cost analytics.
Revel Systems
Connect your sales data to build a predictive workforce model, automatically creating optimised schedules.
SwiftPOS
Integrates with and partners with the leading technologies to deliver best-in-class POS platforms, purpose-built for venues.
Twice Baked
Operational, strategic, and technological partnerships to help restaurateurs thrive.
Williams Stanley & Co
Modern accounting services for businesses in the hospitality sector UK-wide.
Zucchetti
The company employs over 8,000 people, works with more than 2,000 distribution partners worldwide, and serves more than 700,000 customers.
Expert LMS
Build engaging content that works on any device with elements such as text, images, videos, and more.
NCR Aloha
Pulls sales data from SumUp to create costed schedules that match your needs.
Q Accountants
Q Accountants provides accounting, payroll, tax, and advisory services to businesses
Square
Analyze your sales data and predict your staff schedule for better workforce management.
Paperchase
Hospitality accounting, analaysis, advice, and tools to make your business thrive.
Ordermate
Sync real-time sales data from OrderMate into Workforce.com to build smarter rotas, control labour costs, and forecast demand with confidence.
Preshift
Preshift works with Workforce.com to keep teams prepared.
NEST
Automatically enroll staff and send pension contributions directly to NEST with every pay run.
Edify
Combine Edify’s BOH insights with Workforce.com’s scheduling engine to build rotas aligned to real production, inventory, and operational demand.
Hops
Gain clearer visibility into venue performance and operations to better inform staffing and labour decisions.
Monotree
Sync employee data from Workforce.com to power communication, onboarding, and daily operations in your branded Monotree employee app.
The EPOS Bureau
Sync EPOS sales data to build cost-optimised rotas and improve labour reporting.
Sideways
Access Sideways hospitality courses directly in Workforce, with built-in tracking for completions and compliance.
Supy
Connect Supy with Workforce.com to improve visibility across operations and make better staffing decisions.
Level
Enable employees to access earned wages before payday and improve financial wellbeing.
Tahola-AI (by Ometis)
Connect Ometis (Tahola-AI) with Workforce.com to combine business intelligence with labour data for clearer, faster decisions.
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