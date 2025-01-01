Real-time visibility for better labour and margin decisions.
Edify combines inventory and production information with live labour data from Workforce.com to help multi-site QSR operators understand performance and improve margins across every location.
Sync BOH operations with smarter labour planning.
Edify unifies data on inventory levels, prep activity, and production cycles, giving managers a clear, real-time view of what’s happening in each kitchen. When teams use this operational context alongside Workforce.com, they can plan labour with a deeper understanding of the actual workload behind every shift.
About Edify.
Edify is an AI-native back-of-house platform designed specifically for QSRs. It automates core operational workflows to improve efficiency and support margin recovery at scale. The platform focuses on three modules: Inventory, Production, and Reporting & Analytics. Built by operators for operators, Edify is shaped by real industry experience, including the founder’s previous nine-site QSR business, acquired by Blank Street in 2022.
Build demand driven rotas automatically.
With clearer visibility of upcoming prep and production requirements, Workforce.com makes it easier for managers to create rotas that align with true operational demand. This removes guesswork from scheduling, reduces overstaffing and understaffing, and helps operators control both food and labour costs more effectively.
A live P&L view across every location.
Edify pulls hours and labour costs from Workforce.com every five minutes. It combines this information with inventory and POS data to generate a live P&L view for each site. This gives QSR operators accurate margin visibility in real time and enables faster, more informed decision-making.
Consolidate systems with Workforce.com
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.