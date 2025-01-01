Deliver essential training courses directly inside Workforce.
Give hospitality teams the training they need without relying on external LMS tools. Our Learning Management System provides high-quality, industry-relevant courses, such as Food Safety Levels 1 & 2, hygiene, allergens, first aid, and more, accessible straight from your Workforce HR module.
Bring all your training into one place
External LMS tools, emails, and spreadsheets make it hard to track who’s trained and who isn’t. By bringing the learning management system into Workforce, you centralise learning, improve visibility, and make it easier for staff to complete required courses.
Deliver essential training in one place
Give staff the courses they need without switching systems. The learning management system lives inside Workforce, making learning simple, accessible, and part of everyday operations.
Track progress without the admin work
See training activity at a glance. Workforce automatically monitors progress, completions, and scores, so managers can stay on top of requirements without manual follow-ups.
Build confident, capable teams
Help employees learn at their own pace with structured video content and quizzes. Staff can pause, return later, and pick up where they left off, ensuring training fits around busy shifts.
Make training easier for your frontline staff
The learning management system is designed for busy hospitality teams. Short, digestible lessons help staff learn faster, stay engaged, and build confidence without taking them away from the floor for long periods.
Keep training consistent across every team
Ensure every employee receives the same high-quality training regardless of location or manager. The learning management system courses standardise learning so staff follow the same processes and expectations business-wide.
Understand training performance instantly
Use Workforce’s built-in training insights to see how teams are progressing. Quickly identify who needs support and where learning bottlenecks exist, no spreadsheets, manual checks, or separate dashboards.
What's Included
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