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lEARNING MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Deliver essential training courses directly inside Workforce.

Give hospitality teams the training they need without relying on external LMS tools. Our Learning Management System provides high-quality, industry-relevant courses, such as Food Safety Levels 1 & 2, hygiene, allergens, first aid, and more, accessible straight from your Workforce HR module.

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Bring all your training into one place

External LMS tools, emails, and spreadsheets make it hard to track who’s trained and who isn’t. By bringing the learning management system into Workforce, you centralise learning, improve visibility, and make it easier for staff to complete required courses.

Deliver essential training in one place

Give staff the courses they need without switching systems. The learning management system lives inside Workforce, making learning simple, accessible, and part of everyday operations.

Track progress without the admin work

See training activity at a glance. Workforce automatically monitors progress, completions, and scores, so managers can stay on top of requirements without manual follow-ups.

Build confident, capable teams

Help employees learn at their own pace with structured video content and quizzes. Staff can pause, return later, and pick up where they left off, ensuring training fits around busy shifts.

Make training easier for your frontline staff

The learning management system is designed for busy hospitality teams. Short, digestible lessons help staff learn faster, stay engaged, and build confidence without taking them away from the floor for long periods.

Keep training consistent across every team

Ensure every employee receives the same high-quality training regardless of location or manager. The learning management system courses standardise learning so staff follow the same processes and expectations business-wide.

Understand training performance instantly

Use Workforce’s built-in training insights to see how teams are progressing. Quickly identify who needs support and where learning bottlenecks exist, no spreadsheets, manual checks, or separate dashboards.

Sideways Training

What's Included

Want to learn more about a specific feature?

Book a demo
Training Library
Video Modules
Food Safety Level 1 & 2
Workers Protection Act
Inspection Ready
Progress Tracking
Pass/Fail Scoring
Save & Resume
GDPR
Life Skills Before Knife Skills
Responsible Alcohol Sales
Health & Safety Levels 1 & 2
Training Library
Video Modules
Food Safety Level 1 & 2
Workers Protection Act
Inspection Ready
Progress Tracking
Pass/Fail Scoring
Save & Resume
GDPR
Life Skills Before Knife Skills
Responsible Alcohol Sales
Health & Safety Levels 1 & 2
Training Library
Video Modules
Food Safety Level 1 & 2
Workers Protection Act
Inspection Ready
Progress Tracking
Pass/Fail Scoring
Save & Resume
GDPR
Life Skills Before Knife Skills
Responsible Alcohol Sales
Health & Safety Levels 1 & 2
Training Library
Video Modules
Food Safety Level 1 & 2
Workers Protection Act
Inspection Ready
Progress Tracking
Pass/Fail Scoring
Save & Resume
GDPR
Life Skills Before Knife Skills
Responsible Alcohol Sales
Health & Safety Levels 1 & 2

Consolidate systems with Workforce.com

Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.

Book a Demo
Start a Free Trial