Tahola-AI (by Ometis)

Make faster, data-driven labour decisions across every site
Tahola-AI connects your operational and financial data with Workforce.com to give you clear, real-time visibility into performance, helping you optimise labour and protect margins.
Turn data into actionable labour insights
Connect Tahola-AI with Workforce.com to bring together sales, operations, and labour data in one place, making it easier to understand performance and act quickly.
Improve planning with real-time visibility
Access up-to-date insights on sales and operations alongside labour data to build smarter schedules, control costs, and respond faster to changes in demand.
Using Tahola-AI with Workforce.com
Combine business intelligence with live workforce data to see how labour impacts revenue, costs, and efficiency across locations, without needing manual reporting.
Consolidate systems with Workforce.com
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.