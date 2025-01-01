Smarter scheduling with real-time venue insight.
Hops gives operators real-time performance visibility. Combined with Workforce.com, teams can plan labour more accurately and protect margins across every venue.
Turn venue performance into smarter labour planning.
Hops surfaces operational insight that helps managers align staffing with real demand. With Workforce.com, teams can make better labour decisions and control costs more effectively.
About Hops.
Hops is a hospitality operations platform that gives teams clearer visibility across sales, service, and daily performance. Built for multi-site operators, it helps streamline workflows, reduce admin, and support faster decision-making.
Understand labour performance across every venue.
Workforce.com tracks labour hours and costs in real time. Combined with Hops, this gives managers a clearer view of performance across venues and helps them respond faster when costs drift.
Consolidate systems with Workforce.com
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.