Monotree + Workforce.com
Connect your frontline teams in one employee app.
Sync Workforce.com employee data into Monotree so communication, onboarding, training, and daily operations stay up to date automatically.
Improve communication and onboarding
Reach the right employees with updates, training, and tasks in one place, helping new starters get up to speed quickly and keeping teams aligned.
Simplify day-to-day operations
Give frontline teams a single place for communication, tasks, and feedback, reducing admin and improving consistency across sites.
Built for fast-moving frontline teams
Monotree and Workforce.com help teams stay aligned and keep day-to-day operations running smoothly across every site.
Consolidate systems with Workforce.com
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.