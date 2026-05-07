Most restaurants already handle payroll in some form, maybe through an accountant, a general payroll tool, or a mix of spreadsheets and manual checks. But as a restaurant grows, payroll gets harder fast: more rota changes, more casual staffing, more pay rates, tips and service charges to track, and often more than one site. That is when admin time, pay queries, and compliance risk start stacking up.

This guide compares the best restaurant payroll software for UK operators based on features, scalability, pricing, and how well each platform handles the realities of shift-based restaurant work.

The Best Restaurant Payroll Software in the UK at a Glance

Workforce.com best for restaurants needing scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll connected in one system

best for restaurants needing scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll connected in one system BrightPay best for restaurants wanting deep UK payroll controls and strong compliance foundations

best for restaurants wanting deep UK payroll controls and strong compliance foundations Sage Payroll best for restaurants wanting a widely used, scalable UK payroll platform

best for restaurants wanting a widely used, scalable UK payroll platform QuickBooks Payroll best for smaller restaurants already using QuickBooks for accounting

best for smaller restaurants already using QuickBooks for accounting Moorepay best for larger restaurant groups needing managed payroll services

Quick Comparison Table

Platform Starting Price Best For Standout Feature Main Limitation Workforce.com Quote-based Restaurants needing scheduling and payroll together Scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system Requires initial setup and configuration BrightPay Usage-based (cloud) Restaurants with in-house payroll knowledge Deep UK PAYE and RTI controls No scheduling or time tracking; no tronc support Sage Payroll Sage Payroll offers three tiers: Essentials, Standard, and Premium, with pricing based on the number of employees. Check Sage's website for current pricing as promotional rates are frequently available. Established restaurants using Sage accounting Trusted UK brand with scalable tiers Scheduling and time tracking require add-ons QuickBooks Payroll From £5/month + £1.30/employee Smaller restaurants using QuickBooks Tight payroll and accounting integration Not designed for multi-site; limited workforce management Moorepay Quote-based Larger restaurant groups wanting managed payroll Managed payroll with specialist compliance support Complex onboarding; overkill for independent restaurants

What Restaurant Payroll Software Should Actually Do

Restaurants vary in size and structure, but the right payroll software should handle the day-to-day realities of hourly work and variable shifts, while keeping you compliant with UK requirements including PAYE, HMRC RTI submissions, National Minimum Wage, holiday pay, auto-enrolment, and Working Time Regulations.

The features that matter most for UK restaurants are:

PAYE and HMRC RTI submissions - supports Full Payment Submission and Employer Payment Summary filings, reducing the risk of penalties

- supports Full Payment Submission and Employer Payment Summary filings, reducing the risk of penalties Hourly pay rules and overtime calculations - manages different pay rates by role or site and handles overtime automatically without spreadsheets

- manages different pay rates by role or site and handles overtime automatically without spreadsheets Holiday pay for irregular hours - calculates accurate holiday pay using the 52-week reference period required under UK employment law, not just basic rate

- calculates accurate holiday pay using the 52-week reference period required under UK employment law, not just basic rate Tips, service charge, and tronc support - supports tronc setup, tip distribution, and audit trail record-keeping. Check with your chosen platform on which specific requirements are handled within the system and which need to be managed separately

- supports tronc setup, tip distribution, and audit trail record-keeping. Check with your chosen platform on which specific requirements are handled within the system and which need to be managed separately Pension auto-enrolment - covers eligibility assessment, contributions, and submissions to your pension provider

- covers eligibility assessment, contributions, and submissions to your pension provider Connected rota and timesheet data - pulls approved hours directly into payroll rather than requiring manual re-entry, which is where most restaurant payroll errors originate

- pulls approved hours directly into payroll rather than requiring manual re-entry, which is where most restaurant payroll errors originate Fast onboarding for new starters - gets new hires into payroll quickly, essential in an industry with high staff turnover

- gets new hires into payroll quickly, essential in an industry with high staff turnover Labour cost visibility - lets restaurant managers monitor wage spend during the week, not just after payroll is finalised

- lets restaurant managers monitor wage spend during the week, not just after payroll is finalised Employee self-service - gives staff access to payslips, annual leave requests, and personal details updates, reducing admin queries

- gives staff access to payslips, annual leave requests, and personal details updates, reducing admin queries Multi-site support - useful for operators running multiple venues with different schedules or pay structures

1. Workforce.com - Best for Connected Scheduling and Payroll

Workforce.com is best known for workforce management, employee scheduling, time and attendance, and labour optimisation, but that is exactly why it works well for restaurants, where payroll errors usually start with messy inputs rather than the payroll calculation itself.

Instead of scrambling at the end of the pay period, restaurant managers can approve time records in real time, track labour costs as the week unfolds, and keep payroll inputs consistent across sites. For restaurants that want fewer payroll surprises, it is a practical way to streamline the path from rota to actual hours to payroll-ready data.

What it does well

Scheduling that reflects shift patterns, availability, and demand, reducing unplanned overtime before it hits payroll

Time tracking and clock-in tools that feed directly into payroll approvals, keeping time data accurate

Real-time labour cost visibility so managers can control wage spend during the week, not just review it after

Supports tronc setup, tip distribution, and audit trail record-keeping

Handles multiple roles and pay rates for staff working across front of house, bar, and kitchen in the same pay period

Onboarding tools that get new starters into scheduling and payroll quickly

Centralised HR records, employee profiles, contracts, and documents in the same system as scheduling and payroll

Employee self-service via mobile app for payslips, shift viewing, and leave requests

EPoS integrations that connect point-of-sale data with workforce management

Pros

Strong for restaurant staffing patterns and multi-site operations

Addresses the messy middle between shifts worked and payroll processing, where most restaurant payroll errors occur

Good for restaurant managers who need operational control, not just a pay run tool

Combines workforce management, scheduling, HR, and payroll in one platform, replacing the need for separate HR software

Fewer pay disputes supports staff retention in a high-turnover industry

Cons

Pricing is quote-based and not publicly listed

Requires initial setup and configuration

If you're coming from separate HR tools, consolidating into an all-in-one workflow can take change management

Who it suits best: Restaurants that want to control labour inputs, time, approvals, scheduling, so payroll is easier, faster, and more consistent. Particularly well suited to multi-site groups and operators where scheduling complexity is the root cause of payroll errors.

Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Workforce.com for pricing based on headcount, sites, and modules required.

2. BrightPay - Best for Deep UK Payroll Controls

BrightPay is a UK payroll staple for a reason: it is built around PAYE, RTI, pensions, and the day-to-day workflows most UK operators rely on. For restaurant businesses with frequent joiners and leavers and variable hours, it provides strong payroll management controls and clear reporting.

It is worth noting that BrightPay has transitioned from a desktop product to a cloud-based platform, with the desktop version discontinued after the 2025/26 tax year.

What it does well

Strong PAYE and HMRC RTI submissions to keep tax filings accurate

Auto-enrolment workflows and pension submission support

Detailed reporting and audit trails, useful when reconciling tips and pay adjustments

Handles frequent starters and leavers and variable hours well, both common in restaurants

Free for micro employers with three or fewer employees

Pros

Deep UK payroll compliance features

Reliable compliance foundations with detailed reporting

Good payroll option for restaurants with in-house payroll experience

Works well alongside an accountant or payroll bureau

Cons

Scheduling and time tracking sit entirely outside BrightPay, a separate rota tool and manual import process are required

No native tip or tronc management; this must be handled separately

Customer support limited to business hours

Who it suits best: Restaurants that want a UK-first payroll engine with robust compliance controls and are comfortable managing scheduling separately.

Pricing (as of 2026): Cloud pricing is usage-based, billed monthly on employer and employee numbers or annually with a discount. Free for micro employers with three or fewer employees. Use BrightPay's pricing calculator for exact costs. Prices exclude VAT.

3. Sage Payroll - Best for Established Restaurants Using Sage Accounting

Sage Payroll suits restaurants that want a familiar, widely adopted UK payroll platform with solid compliance foundations. It is a good fit when you want something standardised that is straightforward to hand over between managers as you scale.

Pros

Established payroll provider with strong HMRC compliance basics

Works well for growing teams with scalable pricing tiers

Good integration with Sage accounting products

Employee self-service available on higher-tier plans

Cons

Not the platform you would choose for end-to-end scheduling or workforce management

Tronc and tips handling require manual processes or separate software

Interface feels less modern than newer platforms

Who it suits best: Restaurants that want a recognised UK payroll brand and a straightforward scaling path, particularly those already using Sage accounting.

Pricing (as of 2026):

Sage Payroll offers three tiers: Essentials, Standard, and Premium, with pricing based on the number of employees. Check Sage's website for current pricing as promotional rates are frequently available.

4. QuickBooks Payroll - Best for Smaller Restaurants Using QuickBooks

If you are already using QuickBooks for bookkeeping, QuickBooks Payroll can be a clean way to keep payslips and accounts aligned. This is especially practical for smaller operations where reconciliation time matters and you want to streamline month-end without adding another system.

Pros

Payroll and accounting in one place, wages, PAYE liabilities, and pension contributions flow directly into your accounts

Helpful reporting alignment for smaller restaurants

Straightforward setup with good onboarding support

HMRC-recognised with automated RTI submissions and auto-enrolment support

Cons

Tip reporting and tronc workflows require manual processes depending on how you handle service charge and tips

Scheduling and time tracking require separate tools

Multi-site payroll complexity will stretch the platform as restaurant groups grow

Who it suits best: Smaller restaurants that already use QuickBooks and want payroll to match the books without adding unnecessary complexity.

Pricing (as of 2026):

Core Payroll: £5/month base fee plus £1.30 per employee per month

Advanced Payroll: £10/month base fee plus £1.30 per employee per month (adds multiple pension providers, benefits in kind, enhanced statutory payments)

Prices exclude VAT. Promotional pricing may be available for new customers for the first six months. Check QuickBooks' website for current pricing.

5. Moorepay - Best for Larger Restaurant Groups

Moorepay provides structured, full-service payroll management with support for more complex organisational setups. For restaurant groups running multiple venues, Moorepay offers a scalable payroll solution backed by dedicated customer support and compliance expertise. Its managed service approach can take day-to-day payroll processing off your team entirely.

Pros

Scalable across multiple venues with support for complex payroll structures

Strong compliance focus with dedicated payroll specialists

Managed service option reduces in-house admin and compliance risk

Cons

Heavier setup and onboarding process than self-serve payroll tools

More than most independent or single-site restaurants need

Less direct real-time control compared to running payroll in-house

Who it suits best: Multi-site restaurant groups and larger hospitality businesses that want outsourced or managed payroll.

Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Moorepay for pricing based on business size, headcount, and service requirements.

Common Payroll Pain Points in UK Restaurants

Restaurant payroll gets difficult because the inputs change constantly. The most common challenges are:

Variable hours and last-minute rota changes - shifts get swapped, extended, or dropped every week. Without time tracking connected to payroll, these changes slip through and cause incorrect pay

- shifts get swapped, extended, or dropped every week. Without time tracking connected to payroll, these changes slip through and cause incorrect pay Multiple pay rates - staff working across roles such as bar, floor, and kitchen in the same pay period at different rates, requiring payroll to handle this without manual workarounds

- staff working across roles such as bar, floor, and kitchen in the same pay period at different rates, requiring payroll to handle this without manual workarounds Holiday pay for irregular hours - calculating holiday pay correctly using the 52-week average rather than basic rate, a frequent source of underpayment claims

- calculating holiday pay correctly using the 52-week average rather than basic rate, a frequent source of underpayment claims Tips and tronc management - maintaining a written tips policy, distributing tips fairly, and keeping accurate distribution records requires a clear internal process, whether managed through your payroll platform or separately

- maintaining a written tips policy, distributing tips fairly, and keeping accurate distribution records requires a clear internal process, whether managed through your payroll platform or separately Pension auto-enrolment - assessing eligibility and submitting contributions correctly, particularly with a constantly changing workforce

- assessing eligibility and submitting contributions correctly, particularly with a constantly changing workforce National Minimum Wage compliance - applying the correct rates across different age bands and roles

- applying the correct rates across different age bands and roles Disconnected systems - when rota software, time clocks, and payroll do not connect, manual syncing between them is where most errors and admin overload originate

How to Choose the Right Payroll Software for Your Restaurant

The right platform depends on where your payroll problems actually start:

If errors come from the rota and time data, shifts not recorded, hours manually re-entered, you need a platform that connects scheduling, time tracking, and payroll. Workforce.com is the strongest option here. See our guide to best workforce management software for restaurants for more on how scheduling and payroll connect.

If your rota is straightforward and errors are in the payroll processing itself, BrightPay or Sage will serve you well at a lower cost

If you are a smaller restaurant already using QuickBooks, adding QuickBooks Payroll keeps everything aligned without adding complexity

If you want to remove payroll from your internal responsibilities entirely, Moorepay's managed service is built for that

A common mistake is choosing based on price alone, then migrating again when the business grows. If you are already running two or more sites, start with a platform that scales. See our guide to payroll software for hospitality businesses for a broader comparison across hotel, pub, and restaurant operators.

Summary

The best payroll software for UK restaurants in 2026 depends on the size of your operation and where your payroll problems actually start:

Workforce.com - strongest when rota complexity and inaccurate time data drive payroll errors; connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, replacing the need for separate HR software

- strongest when rota complexity and inaccurate time data drive payroll errors; connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, replacing the need for separate HR software BrightPay - best payroll-first option for restaurants with in-house payroll knowledge that are comfortable managing scheduling separately

- best payroll-first option for restaurants with in-house payroll knowledge that are comfortable managing scheduling separately Sage Payroll - suits established restaurants wanting a trusted, scalable UK payroll platform with good accounting integrations

- suits established restaurants wanting a trusted, scalable UK payroll platform with good accounting integrations QuickBooks Payroll - practical and affordable for smaller single-site restaurants already using QuickBooks for bookkeeping

- practical and affordable for smaller single-site restaurants already using QuickBooks for bookkeeping Moorepay - suits larger restaurant groups that want to outsource payroll management to a specialist provider

Restaurant payroll is more than paying people on time. It is making sure every shift, rate change, overtime rule, holiday calculation, pension deduction, and HMRC submission is handled correctly, without creating a process so painful that managers avoid it. If your errors start before the pay run, in the rota and the timesheets, a platform that connects all three will solve the problem more effectively than a payroll-only tool.

See How Workforce.com Works for UK Restaurants

If scheduling complexity or disconnected systems are driving payroll errors in your restaurant, Workforce.com can help. See how it connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, or speak to the team about our bureau service if you would prefer payroll handled by specialists. Book a demo to see how it works for your operation.