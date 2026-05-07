Many teams still rely on spreadsheets or manual processes that slow down the scheduling process. As staffing requirements change week to week, manual rostering leads to shift gaps, errors in working hours, and higher wage costs. Modern rota software takes the guesswork out of scheduling by factoring in availability, labour costs, and compliance rules automatically.

The best platforms go further, combining scheduling with time and attendance, leave management, and HR tools in a single cloud-based system, so managers are not switching between spreadsheets, emails, and separate tools to run the basics.

This guide compares the five most widely used staff rota tools in the UK for 2026, with honest assessments of where each one fits and where it falls short, from simple independent venues to complex multi-site operations.

The Best UK Staff Rota Software at a Glance

Workforce.com - best for mid-sized and large businesses needing scheduling connected to time tracking, HR, and payroll

- best for mid-sized and large businesses needing scheduling connected to time tracking, HR, and payroll Deputy - best for SMEs wanting reliable scheduling with a strong mobile experience

- best for SMEs wanting reliable scheduling with a strong mobile experience RotaCloud - best UK-built rota software for independent venues wanting simple, affordable scheduling

- best UK-built rota software for independent venues wanting simple, affordable scheduling Planday - best for hospitality and retail teams needing scheduling and staff communication combined ‍

- best for hospitality and retail teams needing scheduling and staff communication combined BrightHR - best for small UK businesses wanting rota management alongside HR admin support

Quick Comparison Table

Platform Starting Price Best For Standout Feature Main Limitation Workforce.com Quote-based Multi-site shift-based businesses Scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system Requires initial setup and configuration Deputy From ~£3.50/user/month (min. £20/month) SMEs in hospitality and retail Strong mobile experience with wide payroll integrations No native payroll or HR RotaCloud From £10/month (up to 5 employees) Independent UK venues UK-built, simple drag-and-drop scheduling Limited payroll integrations; no native Xero or QuickBooks Planday From £2.99/user/month Hospitality and retail SMEs Scheduling and staff communication in one platform Holiday approval does not auto-update live schedule BrightHR From ~£3–£4.50/employee/month Small UK businesses Rota management with HR advisory support Not suited to multi-site or complex shift patterns

What Rota Software Should Do for UK Businesses

Good staff rota software should support the full workflow of building, sharing, and maintaining work schedules without spreadsheets, and help managers adjust staffing quickly when things change. The features that matter most are:

Shift scheduling and rota planning - drag-and-drop or template-based rota creation with availability and leave visible in the scheduling view

- drag-and-drop or template-based rota creation with availability and leave visible in the scheduling view Templates - speed up rota creation for recurring shift patterns

- speed up rota creation for recurring shift patterns Auto-scheduling - automates scheduling decisions based on availability, roles, and business rules

- automates scheduling decisions based on availability, roles, and business rules Shift swaps and open shifts - lets employees swap shifts and claim open shifts without manual manager intervention

- lets employees swap shifts and claim open shifts without manual manager intervention Leave and absence management - leave requests and approvals connected to the live rota so approved absences update the schedule automatically

- leave requests and approvals connected to the live rota so approved absences update the schedule automatically Time tracking and clock-in tools - accurate time capture for payroll-ready timesheets

- accurate time capture for payroll-ready timesheets Payroll integration - connects rota and time data to payroll systems, reducing manual re-entry

- connects rota and time data to payroll systems, reducing manual re-entry Labour cost visibility - real-time wage cost overlay as the rota is built

- real-time wage cost overlay as the rota is built Mobile app - managers and staff access rotas, submit requests, and receive notifications from their phones

- managers and staff access rotas, submit requests, and receive notifications from their phones Team communication - shift notifications and updates in one place rather than WhatsApp groups

1. Workforce.com - Best for Multi-Site Businesses Needing Full Scheduling and Payroll

Workforce.com is built for organisations that need more than basic rota planning. It is designed for businesses managing hourly workforces where scheduling complexity, labour cost control, and payroll accuracy are all active challenges. Rather than treating the rota as a standalone task, it connects shift scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one platform, so managers have real-time visibility into labour costs as they build rotas, and approved hours feed directly into payroll without manual re-entry.

What it does well

Advanced shift scheduling for complex teams managing multiple roles, locations, and contract types

Auto-scheduling based on employee availability, roles, and business rules to reduce manual effort while ensuring optimal coverage

Vacant shifts that eligible team members can claim, filling gaps without manual assignment

Real-time labour cost overlay as the rota is built, managers see wage spend before publishing

Time clock tools including mobile clock-in for distributed teams and field workers

Time tracking linked to timesheets so actual working hours feed directly into payroll calculations

Leave and absence management integrated with scheduling, approved leave gaps appear in the rota immediately

Native HR records, employee contracts, right-to-work checks (available on supported plans), and onboarding connected to scheduling

Native payroll processing, plus integrations with Xero, Sage, and QuickBooks for businesses with existing setups

Multi-site visibility - labour costs, attendance, and approval status across all locations from one dashboard

Employee self-service via mobile app for rota viewing, shift swaps, and leave requests

Bureau payroll service available for businesses wanting payroll handled by specialists

Pros

Connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, removing the manual steps between rota and payroll where most errors originate

Real-time labour cost dashboards support better staffing decisions before the rota is published

Scales from single-site operations to large multi-location businesses without changing platform

Replaces the need for separate rota, HR, time tracking, and payroll tools

Cons

Requires structured implementation, not suitable for businesses needing same-week setup

Quote-based pricing makes initial budget comparison harder without engaging the team

More than a small single-site business with simple scheduling needs typically requires

Who it suits best: Mid-sized and large UK businesses in hospitality, retail, healthcare, logistics, and care with multiple sites or complex pay rules. Also well suited to growing businesses that want a platform that scales without a system change at 50, 100, or 500 employees.

Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Workforce.com for pricing based on headcount, sites, and modules. Bureau payroll service also available.

2. Deputy - Best for SMEs Needing Reliable Scheduling and Mobile Access

Deputy is one of the most widely used rota and scheduling tools among UK shift-based businesses. It prioritises a strong mobile experience, staff clock in and out through the app, managers approve timesheets from their phones, and shift data is ready for payroll export within minutes. It is scheduling-first with time tracking built alongside it.

Pros

User-friendly interface with a short learning curve - most teams are operational within days

Strong mobile app for frontline workers clocking in, viewing rotas, and swapping shifts

Wide integration library connecting to UK payroll tools including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, and BrightPay

Auto-scheduling and demand forecasting on Core and Pro plans

31-day free trial with no credit card required

Cons

No native payroll, time data must be exported to a separate system, which is where errors occur

Australian-origin platform, UK compliance features are present but not the primary development focus

Labour cost analytics are less developed compared to Workforce.com

Per-user pricing becomes expensive for large teams with seasonal or casual staff

Who it suits best: Small and mid-sized UK businesses, independent restaurants, cafés, pubs, retail stores, and small care providers - that need reliable mobile scheduling without enterprise-level complexity. Businesses that grow beyond two or three sites often find they need more capability and move to Workforce.com.

Pricing (as of 2026):

Across Lite, Core, and Pro plans. Minimum £20/month. Check Deputy's website for current UK pricing.

3. RotaCloud - Best UK-Built Rota Software for Independent Venues

RotaCloud is a UK-built rota and workforce management platform, founded and supported in York, trusted by over 5,000 UK businesses including care homes, restaurants, pubs, and retailers. It is designed around simplicity: managers can build, publish, and edit rotas in minutes using a drag-and-drop interface, with live labour cost overlay showing wage spend as shifts are added.

What it does well

Drag-and-drop rota creation with real-time labour cost overlay, managers see wage impact as they schedule

Leave requests submitted and approved in-app, with approved leave blocks visible directly in the rota view

Time and attendance add-on: mobile app and tablet terminal clock-in with GPS restrictions

Automatic timesheet generation from clock-in data, exported to Sage, Staffology, and PayCaptain

Shift swaps handled in-app without manager involvement beyond approval

Rotas sync to Google Calendar, Apple Calendar, and Outlook automatically

No long-term contracts - cancel anytime

30-day free trial with no credit card required

UK-based support team known for fast, helpful responses

Pros

UK-built and supported - designed with UK employment law and UK businesses in mind

Flat-rate T&A add-on - excellent value for larger teams

Simple enough for non-technical managers to set up in an afternoon

Month-to-month flexibility with no commitment

Cons

Payroll integrations limited to Sage, Staffology, and PayCaptain - Xero and QuickBooks require a CSV workaround via Zapier

No native payroll processing or HR records

Holiday approval does not automatically update the live rota, manager must handle manually

Not designed for multi-site groups with complex approval hierarchies

Growing businesses often migrate to Workforce.com when multi-site management becomes the challenge

Who it suits best: Independent UK restaurants, pubs, cafés, care homes, and retailers that want simple, affordable rota management. RotaCloud is often the first rota tool UK operators reach for - though businesses that grow beyond one or two sites or need deeper payroll integration typically move to Workforce.com or Deputy.

Pricing (as of 2026): From £10/month for up to 5 employees. Time and attendance add-on is a flat £4.50/month regardless of team size. No contracts. Check RotaCloud's website for full pricing by team size.

4. Planday - Best for Hospitality Teams Needing Scheduling and Communication

Planday is popular in hospitality and retail, offering a clean interface for staff scheduling, time tracking, and team communication. Now part of the Xero ecosystem, it integrates natively with Xero accounting. It is designed for industries with high turnover and variable shift patterns, with tools for leave management and staff communication built alongside the rota.

Pros

Clean, easy-to-use scheduling interface well suited to hospitality workflows

Staff communication built alongside rota management, reduces WhatsApp dependency

Strong Xero integration for businesses already on Xero for accounting

Reasonable entry price point for small to mid-sized teams

Cons

Holiday approval does not automatically update the live schedule, a known gap for busy operations

Labour analytics and optimisation tools are less advanced than Workforce.com

Limited payroll integrations beyond Xero

Annual plans require a minimum 12-month contract

Who it suits best: Hospitality and service teams, particularly those already using Xero for accounting, that need scheduling and staff communication combined at a reasonable price.

Pricing (as of 2026):

Starter: £2.99/user/month - scheduling, time tracking, compliance warnings, team communication

Plus: £3.99/user/month - adds advanced scheduling, leave management, payroll reporting, integrations

Pro: Custom pricing - auto-scheduling, advanced reporting, dedicated support

5. BrightHR - Best for Small UK Businesses Wanting Rota and HR Combined

BrightHR is a UK-focused HR and workforce management platform aimed at small businesses. It combines basic scheduling, time tracking, and absence management with broader HR admin - employee records, document storage, and access to HR advisory services. For smaller teams without dedicated HR specialists, it provides an accessible way to manage both rota and people admin in one place.

Pros

UK-focused with built-in HR advisory support, useful for small businesses navigating employment law

Rota management combined with HR records and absence management in one platform

Simple clock-in via mobile app with GPS-based location checks

Cons

Scheduling features are less advanced than dedicated rota platforms

Not suited to complex shift patterns or multi-site operations

typically offered on fixed-term contracts, check with BrightHR for current terms

Who it suits best: Small UK businesses, typically under 50 staff, wanting simple rota management bundled with HR admin support and employment law guidance.

Pricing (as of 2026): Contact BrightHR for a quote, pricing depends on team size and contract length

Other Options Worth Knowing

Sling - A scheduling and communication platform with a genuinely free plan for up to 30 users. Useful for very small teams moving off WhatsApp for shift communication. Paid plans add time tracking and labour cost management. USD pricing applies. Less suited to UK compliance requirements than UK-native tools.

When I Work - A US-origin scheduling tool popular with small businesses. Simple setup, good mobile app. USD pricing. Less UK-specific in its compliance features - Xero and Sage integrations work but are less native than UK-built alternatives.

Rotageek - Specialises in demand-led rostering for healthcare, retail, and public sector environments. Strong forecasting and capacity planning. Typically suited to larger organisations of 500 or more employees.

Fourth - Enterprise rota and workforce management platform for large UK hospitality groups. Strong EPoS integrations and demand forecasting. Requires significant implementation investment, better suited to organisations with 20 or more sites.

Common Rota Management Challenges in the UK

Rota to payroll reconciliation: When scheduling and payroll sit in separate systems, hours must be manually re-entered between them - introducing errors at every step. Workforce.com removes this problem by connecting scheduling and payroll in one system

When scheduling and payroll sit in separate systems, hours must be manually re-entered between them - introducing errors at every step. Workforce.com removes this problem by connecting scheduling and payroll in one system Last-minute shift changes: Staff calling in sick or swapping shifts without proper records creates gaps and payroll discrepancies. Good rota software handles swaps through structured workflows with manager approval and an automatic audit trail

Staff calling in sick or swapping shifts without proper records creates gaps and payroll discrepancies. Good rota software handles swaps through structured workflows with manager approval and an automatic audit trail Leave management disconnected from the rota: When approved leave does not update the live schedule automatically, managers must manually fill gaps - adding hours of weekly admin. Workforce.com connects leave approvals directly to the live rota

When approved leave does not update the live schedule automatically, managers must manually fill gaps - adding hours of weekly admin. Workforce.com connects leave approvals directly to the live rota Labour costs only visible at month end: Without real-time wage cost visibility during scheduling, overspending is only discovered after the fact. Workforce.com provides a live labour cost overlay as rotas are built, so managers can adjust before publishing

Without real-time wage cost visibility during scheduling, overspending is only discovered after the fact. Workforce.com provides a live labour cost overlay as rotas are built, so managers can adjust before publishing Holiday pay for variable-hours staff: Under UK employment law, holiday pay must reflect average earnings over a 52-week reference period. Accurate time tracking of actual hours is essential for calculating this correctly - rota-only tools that do not capture time data reliably make this harder

Under UK employment law, holiday pay must reflect average earnings over a 52-week reference period. Accurate time tracking of actual hours is essential for calculating this correctly - rota-only tools that do not capture time data reliably make this harder Growing beyond one site: Rota tools that work well for a single venue often cannot handle consistent processes, approval hierarchies, and group-level reporting across multiple sites. Workforce.com scales from one site to many without changing platform

How to Choose the Right Rota Software for Your Business

The right choice depends on your size, industry, and what you need the rota to connect to:

If you manage shift-based staff across multiple sites and need the rota connected to time tracking, HR, and payroll, Workforce.com is the strongest option. See our guide to workforce management software in the UK for a broader comparison

If you are a smaller shift-based business needing fast, reliable scheduling with a strong mobile experience, Deputy is the most practical starting point

If you are an independent UK venue moving off spreadsheets for the first time, RotaCloud is the simplest and most affordable option built specifically for UK businesses

If you are a hospitality team already using Xero and want scheduling and staff communication combined, Planday is worth considering

If you are a small business wanting rota management alongside HR admin and employment law support, BrightHR is designed for that

See our guide to time and attendance systems in the UK if you are also evaluating how rota data connects to clock-in and payroll.

Summary

The best staff rota software in the UK in 2026 depends on your size, industry, and where the rota needs to connect:

Workforce.com - strongest for mid-sized and large businesses needing scheduling connected to time tracking, HR, and payroll across multiple sites; bureau service available

- strongest for mid-sized and large businesses needing scheduling connected to time tracking, HR, and payroll across multiple sites; bureau service available Deputy - most practical for smaller shift-based businesses needing fast, reliable scheduling with a strong mobile experience

- most practical for smaller shift-based businesses needing fast, reliable scheduling with a strong mobile experience RotaCloud - simplest and most affordable UK-built rota tool for independent venues moving off spreadsheets

- simplest and most affordable UK-built rota tool for independent venues moving off spreadsheets Planday - suits hospitality teams needing scheduling and staff communication combined, particularly those using Xero

- suits hospitality teams needing scheduling and staff communication combined, particularly those using Xero BrightHR - suits small UK businesses wanting rota management alongside HR admin support

The most important question for any growing shift-based business is not which rota tool is easiest to use, it is which platform connects rota data to time tracking and payroll most reliably. The gap between the rota and the pay run is where most scheduling errors become payroll problems.

See How Workforce.com Works for Your Business

If manual rota management, disconnected time tracking, or payroll errors are holding your business back, Workforce.com can help. See how it connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, or speak to the team about our bureau service. Book a demo to see how it works for your operation.