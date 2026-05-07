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Managing employee attendance is getting more complex. UK employers need accurate time records to support compliant pay, fair scheduling, and consistent break management, while also meeting record-keeping obligations under the Working Time Regulations 1998. For teams with multiple sites, variable shift patterns, or high staff turnover, manual timesheets quickly lead to payroll errors, disputes, and avoidable labour cost leakage.

This guide compares five of the most widely used time and attendance systems in the UK, with honest assessments of where each one works well and where it falls short, from independent venues to large multi-site enterprises.

The Best UK Time and Attendance Systems at a Glance

Workforce.com best for businesses needing time tracking connected to scheduling, HR, and payroll in one system

best for businesses needing time tracking connected to scheduling, HR, and payroll in one system Quinyx best for larger organisations needing AI-powered scheduling and time tracking with strong compliance features

best for larger organisations needing AI-powered scheduling and time tracking with strong compliance features SD Worx Time best for mid-market and enterprise businesses wanting time tracking tightly integrated with payroll and HR

best for mid-market and enterprise businesses wanting time tracking tightly integrated with payroll and HR Deputy best for smaller shift-based businesses needing reliable mobile clocking and simple approvals

best for smaller shift-based businesses needing reliable mobile clocking and simple approvals RotaCloud best for independent UK venues wanting simple, affordable rota and time tracking

Quick Comparison Table

Platform Starting Price Best For Standout Feature Main Limitation Workforce.com Quote-based Multi-site shift-based businesses Time tracking, scheduling, HR, and payroll in one system Requires initial setup and configuration Quinyx Quote-based Larger organisations with complex scheduling needs AI-powered scheduling and time tracking, Gartner-recognised Payroll requires third-party integration; enterprise complexity SD Worx Time Quote-based Mid-market and enterprise businesses Strong UK payroll integration and compliance depth No native scheduling — requires separate scheduling tool Deputy From ~£3.50/user/month (min. £20/month) Smaller shift-based businesses Strong mobile clocking with wide payroll integrations No native payroll or HR — requires separate tools RotaCloud From £10/month + £4.50/month T&A add-on Independent UK venues UK-built, simple rota and time tracking combined Limited payroll integrations; not suited to multi-site groups

What Time and Attendance Software Should Do for UK Businesses

A UK time and attendance system should do more than record clock-ins. It should support compliance with Working Time Regulations, reduce payroll friction, and give managers the visibility to make informed decisions about labour costs. The features that matter most are:

Flexible clock-in options - mobile app, browser-based, on-site kiosk, or biometric terminal to suit different working environments

- mobile app, browser-based, on-site kiosk, or biometric terminal to suit different working environments Location verification - GPS or geofencing controls to confirm clock-ins happen at the right location, reducing time theft

- GPS or geofencing controls to confirm clock-ins happen at the right location, reducing time theft Photo verification at clock-in - prevents buddy punching without requiring specialist hardware

- prevents buddy punching without requiring specialist hardware Configurable break and overtime rules - applied consistently across sites and roles

- applied consistently across sites and roles Manager approval workflows - structured sign-off on timesheets before data reaches payroll

- structured sign-off on timesheets before data reaches payroll Working Time Regulations record-keeping - audit-ready attendance records to support compliance with the Working Time Regulations 1998

- audit-ready attendance records to support compliance with the Working Time Regulations 1998 Payroll integration - approved time data flowing directly into payroll without manual re-entry

- approved time data flowing directly into payroll without manual re-entry Absence management - visibility of sickness and leave connected to the live schedule

- visibility of sickness and leave connected to the live schedule Real-time reporting - attendance trends, lateness, overtime, and labour costs by site or department

1. Workforce.com - Best for Connected Scheduling, Time Tracking, and Payroll

Workforce.com is designed for businesses where accurate time capture is directly linked to payroll accuracy and labour cost control. Unlike standalone time and attendance tools, it connects time tracking to scheduling, HR, and payroll in one platform so managers do not need to manually transfer approved timesheet data into a separate system. This is particularly valuable for businesses with multiple sites, variable shift patterns, or complex pay rules where manual reconciliation is a persistent source of errors.

What it does well

Flexible clock-in options including mobile app, kiosk, and web-based clocking for different working environments

Photo verification at clock-in to reduce buddy punching without specialist hardware

GPS-based location controls, clock-ins only register at approved locations

Configurable time-keeping rules including break tracking and overtime thresholds to support Working Time Regulations compliance monitoring

Manager approval workflows with structured sign-off on timesheets and exceptions before pay runs

Automatic exception flagging, missed breaks, excessive overtime, and anomalies surfaced proactively

Real-time attendance and labour cost visibility across all sites from one dashboard

Time data flows directly into payroll, approved timesheets become payroll-ready without manual re-entry

Absence management connected to the live schedule

Employee self-service via mobile app for hours, corrections, annual leave, and payslip access

Bureau payroll service available for businesses wanting payroll handled by specialists

Pros

Connects time and attendance to scheduling, HR, and payroll in one system, removing the manual steps where most payroll errors originate

Real-time labour cost visibility across all sites supports better staffing decisions

Scales from single-site to large multi-location operations without changing platform

Replaces the need for separate scheduling, HR, and time tracking tools

Bureau payroll service available

Cons

Requires initial setup and configuration, not suitable for same-week deployment

Pricing is quote-based, requires speaking to the team to get a breakdown

More than a very small single-site business with simple hours typically needs

Who it suits best: Mid-sized and large UK businesses with hourly or shift-based staff, multiple sites, or complex pay rules — hospitality groups, retailers, care providers, logistics operators, and manufacturers.

Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Workforce.com for pricing based on headcount, sites, and modules. Bureau payroll service also available.

2. Quinyx - Best for Larger Organisations with Complex Scheduling and T&A Needs

Quinyx is an AI-powered workforce management platform with strong time and attendance capabilities, recognised by both Gartner and IDC as a leader in EMEA AI-enabled workforce management. It is well established in retail, logistics, healthcare, and hospitality, including UK deployments at Starbucks UK where, according to Quinyx, scheduling time was reduced from four hours to 30 minutes across 360 stores

Quinyx connects scheduling, time tracking, and absence management, with configurable compliance rules for labour law requirements. Payroll integration requires connecting to third-party payroll systems rather than running natively within the platform.

What it does well

AI-powered scheduling that factors in demand forecasting, employee availability, and compliance rules

Time and attendance via mobile app, web portal, on-site terminals, RFID, QR codes, or photo capture

Geofencing to ensure clock-ins happen at the correct location

Configurable rules for overtime, break premiums, and labour law thresholds

Real-time labour cost tracking and absence management

Strong employee self-service via mobile app

Recognised by Gartner and IDC for EMEA workforce management compliance

Pros

Industry-recognised platform with strong EMEA presence and proven deployments at scale

AI-powered scheduling reduces manual effort and improves demand alignment

Comprehensive time tracking with strong compliance rule configuration

Well suited to retail, logistics, healthcare, and hospitality at enterprise scale

Cons

Payroll processing requires a third-party integration, not native to the platform

Enterprise complexity and pricing, not suited to smaller businesses

For businesses wanting scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll all in one system, Workforce.com provides a more integrated approach without requiring separate payroll integrations

Who it suits best: Mid-sized to large UK organisations in retail, logistics, healthcare, and hospitality that need AI-powered scheduling and time tracking at scale, and already have a separate payroll system in place.

Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Quinyx for pricing based on headcount, modules, and requirements.

3. SD Worx Time - Best for Mid-Market and Enterprise Businesses Wanting Payroll-Led T&A

SD Worx is one of Europe's most established HR and payroll providers, with over 80 years of experience. SD Worx Time is its dedicated time and attendance solution, designed to connect time tracking directly to SD Worx's payroll engine with strong UK compliance support for HMRC requirements, Working Time Regulations, and National Minimum Wage tracking.

Employees can clock in via mobile, desktop, or on-site devices, with hours flowing directly into payroll through automated rules. It is particularly well suited to organisations already using SD Worx for payroll who want time tracking within the same ecosystem.

What it does well

Strong UK payroll integration, hours flow directly from time tracking into SD Worx's payroll engine

Configurable work rules for overtime, maximum daily hours, and holiday entitlements

Audit-ready records to support Working Time Regulations and HMRC compliance

Employee self-service for clocking in, absence requests, and leave management

Scales from SME to large enterprise across multiple countries

Available as cloud-based SaaS or managed service

Pros

Backed by 80+ years of UK and European payroll expertise

Strong HMRC compliance and Working Time Regulations record-keeping

Natural fit for organisations already using SD Worx for payroll

Managed payroll service available alongside the software

Cons

No native scheduling, requires a separate scheduling tool for shift-based businesses

Enterprise pricing and setup, not suited to smaller businesses

For businesses wanting scheduling and time tracking connected to payroll in one system, Workforce.com provides a more integrated approach

Who it suits best: Mid-market and enterprise UK businesses, particularly those already using SD Worx for payroll, that want time tracking tightly integrated with their existing payroll engine and strong UK compliance support.

Pricing: Quote-based. Contact SD Worx for pricing based on headcount and service requirements.

4. Deputy - Best for Smaller Shift-Based Businesses

Deputy is one of the most widely used scheduling and time tracking tools among UK shift-based businesses. It prioritises a strong mobile experience, staff clock in and out through the app, managers approve timesheets from their phones — with a wide integration library connecting to UK payroll systems.

Pros

Fast to implement, most teams are operational within days

Strong mobile app for frontline workers

Wide payroll integration library including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, and BrightPay

GPS-based clock-in controls for multi-site teams

31-day free trial with no credit card required

Cons

No native payroll, time data must be exported to a separate system

Australian-origin platform, UK compliance features present but not the primary development focus

Labour cost analytics are limited compared to Workforce.com and Quinyx

Growing businesses often find they need more capability and move to Workforce.com

Who it suits best: Smaller UK shift-based businesses, independent restaurants, cafés, pubs, retail stores, and small care providers, that need reliable mobile clocking without enterprise complexity.

Pricing (as of 2026): Across Lite, Core, and Pro plans. Minimum £20/month. Check Deputy's website for current UK pricing.

5. RotaCloud - Best for Independent UK Venues

RotaCloud is a UK-built rota and workforce management platform trusted by over 5,000 UK businesses. Its time and attendance module is available as a flat-rate add-on to its rota software, making it one of the most affordable combined scheduling and clocking solutions for small UK businesses.

Pros

UK-built and supported , designed with UK employment law in mind

Flat-rate T&A add-on, excellent value as team size grows

Mobile app and tablet terminal clock-in with GPS restrictions

No long-term contracts, month-to-month flexibility

30-day free trial with no credit card required

Cons

Payroll integrations limited to Sage, Staffology, and PayCaptain, Xero and QuickBooks require a CSV workaround

Not designed for multi-site groups with complex approval hierarchies

No native payroll or HR records

Growing businesses typically migrate to Workforce.com when multi-site management becomes the challenge

Who it suits best: Independent UK restaurants, pubs, cafés, care homes, and retailers moving off paper timesheets for the first time.

Pricing (as of 2026): From £10/month for up to 5 employees. T&A add-on is a flat £4.50/month regardless of team size.

Other Options Worth Knowing

OneAdvanced / Mitrefinch - An established UK workforce management suite with time and attendance, scheduling, and HR capabilities. Particularly well known in manufacturing, healthcare, and public sector environments where complex shift patterns and compliance requirements are central. Quote-based pricing suited to larger organisations.

Timeware - A UK-specific time and attendance platform with strong Sage payroll integration and absence management. Popular with SMEs wanting dedicated T&A without full WFM complexity. Suited to businesses with predictable shift patterns that need reliable UK compliance tracking.

BrightHR - A UK HR platform with basic time and attendance included. Suited to small businesses wanting HR records and absence management alongside simple clock-in. Not designed for complex shift patterns or multi-site operations.

Clockify - A free time tracking tool popular with office-based teams and agencies. Genuinely free for unlimited users on the basic plan. Not designed for shift-based compliance or UK payroll integration depth.

Common Time and Attendance Challenges for UK Businesses

Buddy punching and weak verification: Without photo verification or location controls, employees can clock in for absent colleagues. Workforce.com supports photo verification and GPS-based clock-in restrictions to address this

Without photo verification or location controls, employees can clock in for absent colleagues. Workforce.com supports photo verification and GPS-based clock-in restrictions to address this Manual data entry between clocking and payroll: When time data is re-keyed into payroll manually, errors are almost inevitable. Platforms that connect time tracking and payroll natively — like Workforce.com — remove this step entirely

When time data is re-keyed into payroll manually, errors are almost inevitable. Platforms that connect time tracking and payroll natively — like Workforce.com — remove this step entirely Working Time Regulations compliance: The Working Time Regulations 1998 require minimum rest periods, maximum working hours, and mandatory break entitlements. Maintaining audit-ready records across a large shift-based team requires a reliable system — manual monitoring is not practical at scale

The Working Time Regulations 1998 require minimum rest periods, maximum working hours, and mandatory break entitlements. Maintaining audit-ready records across a large shift-based team requires a reliable system — manual monitoring is not practical at scale Holiday pay for variable-hours workers: Under UK employment law, holiday pay must reflect average earnings over a 52-week reference period. Accurate time tracking of actual hours and earnings is essential for calculating this correctly

Under UK employment law, holiday pay must reflect average earnings over a 52-week reference period. Accurate time tracking of actual hours and earnings is essential for calculating this correctly Multi-site inconsistency: When each venue manages clocking differently, attendance records become unreliable and payroll errors compound. Centralised platforms enforce consistent processes across all locations

When each venue manages clocking differently, attendance records become unreliable and payroll errors compound. Centralised platforms enforce consistent processes across all locations Disconnected systems: When scheduling, time tracking, and payroll sit in separate tools, manual handoffs between them are where most errors originate. Workforce.com connects all three in one platform

How to Choose the Right Time and Attendance System

If you have shift-based staff across multiple sites and need time tracking connected to scheduling, HR, and payroll, Workforce.com is the strongest option. See our guide to workforce management software for UK hospitality for a broader comparison

If you are a larger organisation with complex AI-powered scheduling needs and an existing payroll system, Quinyx is worth evaluating

If you are already using SD Worx for payroll and want time tracking within the same ecosystem, SD Worx Time is the natural fit

If you are a smaller shift-based business needing fast, reliable mobile clocking, Deputy is the most practical starting point

If you are an independent UK venue moving off paper timesheets for the first time, RotaCloud is the simplest and most affordable option

See our guide to best payroll software inthe UK if you are also evaluating how time and attendance data connects to your payroll system.

Summary

Workforce.com - strongest for businesses needing time tracking connected to scheduling, HR, and payroll in one system; bureau service available

- strongest for businesses needing time tracking connected to scheduling, HR, and payroll in one system; bureau service available Quinyx - best for larger organisations needing AI-powered scheduling and time tracking with strong EMEA compliance recognition

- best for larger organisations needing AI-powered scheduling and time tracking with strong EMEA compliance recognition SD Worx Time - best for mid-market and enterprise businesses wanting time tracking tightly integrated with an established payroll engine

- best for mid-market and enterprise businesses wanting time tracking tightly integrated with an established payroll engine Deputy - most practical for smaller shift-based businesses needing fast, reliable mobile clocking

- most practical for smaller shift-based businesses needing fast, reliable mobile clocking RotaCloud - simplest UK-built option for independent venues moving off paper timesheets

The most important question for any shift-based UK business is not which platform records time most accurately, it is which platform connects time data to scheduling and payroll most reliably. Manual steps between systems are where most time and attendance errors become payroll problems.

See How Workforce.com Handles Time and Attendance

If inconsistent clocking, manual timesheet reconciliation, or compliance visibility are challenges in your business, Workforce.com can help. See how it connects time and attendance to scheduling, HR, and payroll in one system, or speak to the team about our bureau service. Book a demo to see how it works for your operation.