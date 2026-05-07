Best Time and Attendance Systems in the UK (2026)
Managing employee attendance is getting more complex. UK employers need accurate time records to support compliant pay, fair scheduling, and consistent break management, while also meeting record-keeping obligations under the Working Time Regulations 1998. For teams with multiple sites, variable shift patterns, or high staff turnover, manual timesheets quickly lead to payroll errors, disputes, and avoidable labour cost leakage.
This guide compares five of the most widely used time and attendance systems in the UK, with honest assessments of where each one works well and where it falls short, from independent venues to large multi-site enterprises.
The Best UK Time and Attendance Systems at a Glance
- Workforce.com best for businesses needing time tracking connected to scheduling, HR, and payroll in one system
- Quinyx best for larger organisations needing AI-powered scheduling and time tracking with strong compliance features
- SD Worx Time best for mid-market and enterprise businesses wanting time tracking tightly integrated with payroll and HR
- Deputy best for smaller shift-based businesses needing reliable mobile clocking and simple approvals
- RotaCloud best for independent UK venues wanting simple, affordable rota and time tracking
Quick Comparison Table
What Time and Attendance Software Should Do for UK Businesses
A UK time and attendance system should do more than record clock-ins. It should support compliance with Working Time Regulations, reduce payroll friction, and give managers the visibility to make informed decisions about labour costs. The features that matter most are:
- Flexible clock-in options - mobile app, browser-based, on-site kiosk, or biometric terminal to suit different working environments
- Location verification - GPS or geofencing controls to confirm clock-ins happen at the right location, reducing time theft
- Photo verification at clock-in - prevents buddy punching without requiring specialist hardware
- Configurable break and overtime rules - applied consistently across sites and roles
- Manager approval workflows - structured sign-off on timesheets before data reaches payroll
- Working Time Regulations record-keeping - audit-ready attendance records to support compliance with the Working Time Regulations 1998
- Payroll integration - approved time data flowing directly into payroll without manual re-entry
- Absence management - visibility of sickness and leave connected to the live schedule
- Real-time reporting - attendance trends, lateness, overtime, and labour costs by site or department
1. Workforce.com - Best for Connected Scheduling, Time Tracking, and Payroll
Workforce.com is designed for businesses where accurate time capture is directly linked to payroll accuracy and labour cost control. Unlike standalone time and attendance tools, it connects time tracking to scheduling, HR, and payroll in one platform so managers do not need to manually transfer approved timesheet data into a separate system. This is particularly valuable for businesses with multiple sites, variable shift patterns, or complex pay rules where manual reconciliation is a persistent source of errors.
What it does well
- Flexible clock-in options including mobile app, kiosk, and web-based clocking for different working environments
- Photo verification at clock-in to reduce buddy punching without specialist hardware
- GPS-based location controls, clock-ins only register at approved locations
- Configurable time-keeping rules including break tracking and overtime thresholds to support Working Time Regulations compliance monitoring
- Manager approval workflows with structured sign-off on timesheets and exceptions before pay runs
- Automatic exception flagging, missed breaks, excessive overtime, and anomalies surfaced proactively
- Real-time attendance and labour cost visibility across all sites from one dashboard
- Time data flows directly into payroll, approved timesheets become payroll-ready without manual re-entry
- Absence management connected to the live schedule
- Employee self-service via mobile app for hours, corrections, annual leave, and payslip access
- Bureau payroll service available for businesses wanting payroll handled by specialists
Pros
- Connects time and attendance to scheduling, HR, and payroll in one system, removing the manual steps where most payroll errors originate
- Real-time labour cost visibility across all sites supports better staffing decisions
- Scales from single-site to large multi-location operations without changing platform
- Replaces the need for separate scheduling, HR, and time tracking tools
- Bureau payroll service available
Cons
- Requires initial setup and configuration, not suitable for same-week deployment
- Pricing is quote-based, requires speaking to the team to get a breakdown
- More than a very small single-site business with simple hours typically needs
Who it suits best: Mid-sized and large UK businesses with hourly or shift-based staff, multiple sites, or complex pay rules — hospitality groups, retailers, care providers, logistics operators, and manufacturers.
Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Workforce.com for pricing based on headcount, sites, and modules. Bureau payroll service also available.
2. Quinyx - Best for Larger Organisations with Complex Scheduling and T&A Needs
Quinyx is an AI-powered workforce management platform with strong time and attendance capabilities, recognised by both Gartner and IDC as a leader in EMEA AI-enabled workforce management. It is well established in retail, logistics, healthcare, and hospitality, including UK deployments at Starbucks UK where, according to Quinyx, scheduling time was reduced from four hours to 30 minutes across 360 stores
Quinyx connects scheduling, time tracking, and absence management, with configurable compliance rules for labour law requirements. Payroll integration requires connecting to third-party payroll systems rather than running natively within the platform.
What it does well
- AI-powered scheduling that factors in demand forecasting, employee availability, and compliance rules
- Time and attendance via mobile app, web portal, on-site terminals, RFID, QR codes, or photo capture
- Geofencing to ensure clock-ins happen at the correct location
- Configurable rules for overtime, break premiums, and labour law thresholds
- Real-time labour cost tracking and absence management
- Strong employee self-service via mobile app
- Recognised by Gartner and IDC for EMEA workforce management compliance
Pros
- Industry-recognised platform with strong EMEA presence and proven deployments at scale
- AI-powered scheduling reduces manual effort and improves demand alignment
- Comprehensive time tracking with strong compliance rule configuration
- Well suited to retail, logistics, healthcare, and hospitality at enterprise scale
Cons
- Payroll processing requires a third-party integration, not native to the platform
- Enterprise complexity and pricing, not suited to smaller businesses
- For businesses wanting scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll all in one system, Workforce.com provides a more integrated approach without requiring separate payroll integrations
Who it suits best: Mid-sized to large UK organisations in retail, logistics, healthcare, and hospitality that need AI-powered scheduling and time tracking at scale, and already have a separate payroll system in place.
Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Quinyx for pricing based on headcount, modules, and requirements.
3. SD Worx Time - Best for Mid-Market and Enterprise Businesses Wanting Payroll-Led T&A
SD Worx is one of Europe's most established HR and payroll providers, with over 80 years of experience. SD Worx Time is its dedicated time and attendance solution, designed to connect time tracking directly to SD Worx's payroll engine with strong UK compliance support for HMRC requirements, Working Time Regulations, and National Minimum Wage tracking.
Employees can clock in via mobile, desktop, or on-site devices, with hours flowing directly into payroll through automated rules. It is particularly well suited to organisations already using SD Worx for payroll who want time tracking within the same ecosystem.
What it does well
- Strong UK payroll integration, hours flow directly from time tracking into SD Worx's payroll engine
- Configurable work rules for overtime, maximum daily hours, and holiday entitlements
- Audit-ready records to support Working Time Regulations and HMRC compliance
- Employee self-service for clocking in, absence requests, and leave management
- Scales from SME to large enterprise across multiple countries
- Available as cloud-based SaaS or managed service
Pros
- Backed by 80+ years of UK and European payroll expertise
- Strong HMRC compliance and Working Time Regulations record-keeping
- Natural fit for organisations already using SD Worx for payroll
- Managed payroll service available alongside the software
Cons
- No native scheduling, requires a separate scheduling tool for shift-based businesses
- Enterprise pricing and setup, not suited to smaller businesses
- For businesses wanting scheduling and time tracking connected to payroll in one system, Workforce.com provides a more integrated approach
Who it suits best: Mid-market and enterprise UK businesses, particularly those already using SD Worx for payroll, that want time tracking tightly integrated with their existing payroll engine and strong UK compliance support.
Pricing: Quote-based. Contact SD Worx for pricing based on headcount and service requirements.
4. Deputy - Best for Smaller Shift-Based Businesses
Deputy is one of the most widely used scheduling and time tracking tools among UK shift-based businesses. It prioritises a strong mobile experience, staff clock in and out through the app, managers approve timesheets from their phones — with a wide integration library connecting to UK payroll systems.
Pros
- Fast to implement, most teams are operational within days
- Strong mobile app for frontline workers
- Wide payroll integration library including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, and BrightPay
- GPS-based clock-in controls for multi-site teams
- 31-day free trial with no credit card required
Cons
- No native payroll, time data must be exported to a separate system
- Australian-origin platform, UK compliance features present but not the primary development focus
- Labour cost analytics are limited compared to Workforce.com and Quinyx
- Growing businesses often find they need more capability and move to Workforce.com
Who it suits best: Smaller UK shift-based businesses, independent restaurants, cafés, pubs, retail stores, and small care providers, that need reliable mobile clocking without enterprise complexity.
Pricing (as of 2026): Across Lite, Core, and Pro plans. Minimum £20/month. Check Deputy's website for current UK pricing.
5. RotaCloud - Best for Independent UK Venues
RotaCloud is a UK-built rota and workforce management platform trusted by over 5,000 UK businesses. Its time and attendance module is available as a flat-rate add-on to its rota software, making it one of the most affordable combined scheduling and clocking solutions for small UK businesses.
Pros
- UK-built and supported , designed with UK employment law in mind
- Flat-rate T&A add-on, excellent value as team size grows
- Mobile app and tablet terminal clock-in with GPS restrictions
- No long-term contracts, month-to-month flexibility
- 30-day free trial with no credit card required
Cons
- Payroll integrations limited to Sage, Staffology, and PayCaptain, Xero and QuickBooks require a CSV workaround
- Not designed for multi-site groups with complex approval hierarchies
- No native payroll or HR records
- Growing businesses typically migrate to Workforce.com when multi-site management becomes the challenge
Who it suits best: Independent UK restaurants, pubs, cafés, care homes, and retailers moving off paper timesheets for the first time.
Pricing (as of 2026): From £10/month for up to 5 employees. T&A add-on is a flat £4.50/month regardless of team size.
Other Options Worth Knowing
OneAdvanced / Mitrefinch - An established UK workforce management suite with time and attendance, scheduling, and HR capabilities. Particularly well known in manufacturing, healthcare, and public sector environments where complex shift patterns and compliance requirements are central. Quote-based pricing suited to larger organisations.
Timeware - A UK-specific time and attendance platform with strong Sage payroll integration and absence management. Popular with SMEs wanting dedicated T&A without full WFM complexity. Suited to businesses with predictable shift patterns that need reliable UK compliance tracking.
BrightHR - A UK HR platform with basic time and attendance included. Suited to small businesses wanting HR records and absence management alongside simple clock-in. Not designed for complex shift patterns or multi-site operations.
Clockify - A free time tracking tool popular with office-based teams and agencies. Genuinely free for unlimited users on the basic plan. Not designed for shift-based compliance or UK payroll integration depth.
Common Time and Attendance Challenges for UK Businesses
- Buddy punching and weak verification: Without photo verification or location controls, employees can clock in for absent colleagues. Workforce.com supports photo verification and GPS-based clock-in restrictions to address this
- Manual data entry between clocking and payroll: When time data is re-keyed into payroll manually, errors are almost inevitable. Platforms that connect time tracking and payroll natively — like Workforce.com — remove this step entirely
- Working Time Regulations compliance: The Working Time Regulations 1998 require minimum rest periods, maximum working hours, and mandatory break entitlements. Maintaining audit-ready records across a large shift-based team requires a reliable system — manual monitoring is not practical at scale
- Holiday pay for variable-hours workers: Under UK employment law, holiday pay must reflect average earnings over a 52-week reference period. Accurate time tracking of actual hours and earnings is essential for calculating this correctly
- Multi-site inconsistency: When each venue manages clocking differently, attendance records become unreliable and payroll errors compound. Centralised platforms enforce consistent processes across all locations
- Disconnected systems: When scheduling, time tracking, and payroll sit in separate tools, manual handoffs between them are where most errors originate. Workforce.com connects all three in one platform
How to Choose the Right Time and Attendance System
- If you have shift-based staff across multiple sites and need time tracking connected to scheduling, HR, and payroll, Workforce.com is the strongest option. See our guide to workforce management software for UK hospitality for a broader comparison
- If you are a larger organisation with complex AI-powered scheduling needs and an existing payroll system, Quinyx is worth evaluating
- If you are already using SD Worx for payroll and want time tracking within the same ecosystem, SD Worx Time is the natural fit
- If you are a smaller shift-based business needing fast, reliable mobile clocking, Deputy is the most practical starting point
- If you are an independent UK venue moving off paper timesheets for the first time, RotaCloud is the simplest and most affordable option
See our guide to best payroll software inthe UK if you are also evaluating how time and attendance data connects to your payroll system.
Summary
- Workforce.com - strongest for businesses needing time tracking connected to scheduling, HR, and payroll in one system; bureau service available
- Quinyx - best for larger organisations needing AI-powered scheduling and time tracking with strong EMEA compliance recognition
- SD Worx Time - best for mid-market and enterprise businesses wanting time tracking tightly integrated with an established payroll engine
- Deputy - most practical for smaller shift-based businesses needing fast, reliable mobile clocking
- RotaCloud - simplest UK-built option for independent venues moving off paper timesheets
The most important question for any shift-based UK business is not which platform records time most accurately, it is which platform connects time data to scheduling and payroll most reliably. Manual steps between systems are where most time and attendance errors become payroll problems.
See How Workforce.com Handles Time and Attendance
If inconsistent clocking, manual timesheet reconciliation, or compliance visibility are challenges in your business, Workforce.com can help. See how it connects time and attendance to scheduling, HR, and payroll in one system, or speak to the team about our bureau service. Book a demo to see how it works for your operation.
Consolidate systems with Workforce.com
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best time and attendance system for UK businesses?
The best system depends on size and complexity. Workforce.com is the strongest option for businesses needing time tracking connected to scheduling, HR, and payroll in one system. Quinyx suits larger organisations with complex AI-powered scheduling needs. SD Worx Time suits mid-market businesses wanting payroll-led time tracking. Deputy suits smaller shift-based businesses. RotaCloud suits independent venues. Workforce.com also offers a bureau payroll service.
What is the difference between Workforce.com and Quinyx?
Quinyx is an AI-powered WFM platform recognised by Gartner and IDC, with strong scheduling and time tracking but requiring third-party payroll integration. Workforce.com connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll natively in one system. Quinyx suits larger organisations with existing payroll systems. Workforce.com suits businesses where connecting all four in one platform is the priority.
What is the difference between Workforce.com and SD Worx?
SD Worx Time is strong on UK payroll integration and compliance but has no native scheduling. Workforce.com connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system. SD Worx suits businesses already using SD Worx for payroll. Workforce.com suits businesses where scheduling and time tracking need to connect to payroll without separate integrations.
What time and attendance features matter most for UK businesses?
Flexible clock-in options; GPS and photo verification; configurable break and overtime rules; manager approval workflows; Working Time Regulations record-keeping; payroll integration; absence management; and real-time multi-site reporting. Workforce.com provides all of these in one connected system alongside scheduling and payroll.
What is buddy punching and how is it prevented?
Buddy punching is when one employee clocks in for an absent colleague. It is prevented through photo verification at clock-in, GPS restrictions, and biometric authentication. Workforce.com supports photo verification and GPS-based controls across multi-site operations.
Do UK employers have to record working hours?
Yes, under the Working Time Regulations 1998, UK employers must keep adequate records to demonstrate compliance with the 48-hour average working week limit. Accurate records are also essential for holiday pay calculations for variable-hours workers. Workforce.com maintains audit-ready records across all sites.
How does time and attendance software connect to payroll?
Either through a direct integration exporting approved data to a separate payroll system, or through a fully integrated platform. Workforce.com takes the integrated approach — time tracking and payroll in one platform, with approved hours feeding directly into pay calculations. A bureau payroll service is also available.
What is the best T&A system for a multi-site UK business?
Workforce.com, consistent clock-in processes, approval workflows, and compliance records across all sites with real-time labour cost visibility. For larger enterprises, Quinyx and SD Worx are also worth evaluating. For smaller multi-site businesses, Deputy handles multiple locations well at lower cost.
Consolidate systems with Workforce.com
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.