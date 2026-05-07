Managing a workforce in the UK means juggling competing priorities. Businesses need to match staffing to demand, control labour costs, and stay compliant with Working Time Regulations, National Minimum Wage rules, and UK GDPR. For teams running shift patterns, multi-site operations, or managing hourly workers, spreadsheets and disconnected systems quickly become a liability — leading to scheduling gaps, payroll errors, and avoidable labour cost leakage.

The best workforce management software brings scheduling, time tracking, time off, HR, and payroll into a single platform. This guide evaluates the leading workforce management platforms in the UK for 2026, comparing tools on scheduling flexibility, time tracking accuracy, compliance support, scalability, and pricing.

The Best UK Workforce Management Software at a Glance

Workforce.com best for shift-based teams needing scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system

best for shift-based teams needing scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system Quinyx best for larger organisations needing AI-powered scheduling and WFM, recognised by Gartner and IDC

best for larger organisations needing AI-powered scheduling and WFM, recognised by Gartner and IDC Deputy best for SMEs in hospitality and retail needing fast, reliable scheduling

best for SMEs in hospitality and retail needing fast, reliable scheduling RotaCloud best for independent UK venues wanting simple, affordable rota management

best for independent UK venues wanting simple, affordable rota management Planday best for hospitality and shift-based teams needing scheduling and communication combined

best for hospitality and shift-based teams needing scheduling and communication combined BrightHR best for small UK businesses wanting workforce management with HR admin support

Platform Starting Price Best For Standout Feature Main Limitation Workforce.com Quote-based Mid-sized and large shift-based businesses Scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system Requires initial setup and configuration Quinyx Quote-based Larger organisations with complex scheduling needs AI-powered scheduling, Gartner and IDC recognised Payroll requires third-party integration; enterprise pricing Deputy From ~£3.50/user/month (min. £20/month) SMEs in hospitality and retail Strong mobile experience and wide integration library No native payroll or HR; Australian-origin platform RotaCloud From £10/month (up to 5 employees) Independent UK venues UK-built, simple rota management with strong support Limited for multi-site groups or complex compliance Planday From £2.99/user/month Hospitality and shift-based SMEs Scheduling and staff communication in one platform Limited labour analytics; known holiday management gaps BrightHR From ~£3–£4.50/employee/month Small UK businesses Workforce management with HR advisory support included Not designed for complex shift patterns or multi-site scale

‍What Workforce Management Software Should Do for UK Businesses

A workforce management platform should reduce admin, improve compliance, and connect workforce data to payroll. The features that matter most are:

Staff scheduling and rota planning - schedule the right people at the right time based on availability and forecast demand, reducing gaps and overstaffing

- schedule the right people at the right time based on availability and forecast demand, reducing gaps and overstaffing Time tracking and timesheets - create accurate records for payroll integration, overtime calculations, and audit trails

- create accurate records for payroll integration, overtime calculations, and audit trails Working Time Regulations record-keeping - maintain the attendance records UK employers are required to keep under the Working Time Regulations 1998

- maintain the attendance records UK employers are required to keep under the Working Time Regulations 1998 Leave and absence management - track holiday requests and approvals while keeping schedules accurate and up to date

- track holiday requests and approvals while keeping schedules accurate and up to date Labour cost visibility - monitor wage spend, overtime patterns, and staffing efficiency to support better decisions

- monitor wage spend, overtime patterns, and staffing efficiency to support better decisions Multi-site visibility - see labour costs, attendance, and approvals across every location in one place

- see labour costs, attendance, and approvals across every location in one place Employee self-service and mobile app - let staff manage shift swaps, availability, and leave requests without manager involvement

- let staff manage shift swaps, availability, and leave requests without manager involvement Payroll integration - keep scheduling, time tracking, and approvals in one system so payroll runs on accurate, approved data without manual uploads

1. Workforce.com - Best for Shift-Based Businesses Needing Full WFM

Workforce.com is built for UK businesses that need more than basic rota planning. It is designed for organisations managing hourly workforces where labour optimisation, compliance, and cost control directly impact profitability. Rather than treating scheduling as a standalone task, it brings workforce planning, time tracking, HR, and payroll into one platform, giving managers real-time visibility into what is happening across their workforce so they can spot problems early, control costs, and make better staffing decisions.

What it does well

Scheduling and demand forecasting: Generate optimised schedules that match predicted demand with available staff, qualifications, and contract requirements. The platform supports staffing level planning based on forecast workload, helping prevent overstaffing during quieter periods and understaffing during peaks

Generate optimised schedules that match predicted demand with available staff, qualifications, and contract requirements. The platform supports staffing level planning based on forecast workload, helping prevent overstaffing during quieter periods and understaffing during peaks Time and attendance with configurable rules: Accurate clock-ins, automated break tracking, and overtime monitoring. Configurable shift rules and audit-ready records support Working Time Regulations compliance monitoring, speak to the team about specific configurations for your operation

Accurate clock-ins, automated break tracking, and overtime monitoring. Configurable shift rules and audit-ready records support Working Time Regulations compliance monitoring, speak to the team about specific configurations for your operation Multi-site workforce visibility: View scheduling, attendance, labour costs, and approval status across every location from a single dashboard. Operations and regional managers get a consistent picture without checking each site individually

View scheduling, attendance, labour costs, and approval status across every location from a single dashboard. Operations and regional managers get a consistent picture without checking each site individually Labour cost dashboards and reporting: Track wage spend, overtime trends, and cost drivers across sites so managers can see where budgets are being exceeded and adjust staffing proactively

Track wage spend, overtime trends, and cost drivers across sites so managers can see where budgets are being exceeded and adjust staffing proactively Native HR and payroll in one platform: Employee records, time and attendance data, holiday balances, and contract details flow automatically into payroll calculations, eliminating manual data transfer. For businesses using external accounting software, the platform integrates with Xero, Sage, and QuickBooks

Employee records, time and attendance data, holiday balances, and contract details flow automatically into payroll calculations, eliminating manual data transfer. For businesses using external accounting software, the platform integrates with Xero, Sage, and QuickBooks Employee self-service via mobile app: Staff can view rotas, manage time off requests, swap shifts, and update availability from their phone, reducing administrative back-and-forth and giving employees more control

Staff can view rotas, manage time off requests, swap shifts, and update availability from their phone, reducing administrative back-and-forth and giving employees more control Team communication: Send shift notifications, updates, and announcements directly to staff through the platform, reducing reliance on personal messaging apps

Pros

Connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, removing manual steps where most payroll errors originate

Real-time labour cost dashboards support data-driven decisions before and after scheduling

Scales from single-site teams to large multi-location operations without changing platform

Replaces the need for separate scheduling, HR, time tracking, and payroll tools

Bureau payroll service available for businesses wanting payroll handled by specialists

Cons

Moving from spreadsheets or separate systems requires implementation and change management

Quote-based pricing makes initial budget comparison harder without engaging the team

Initial setup takes time to configure rules to match specific workflows

Who it suits best: UK businesses in retail, hospitality, healthcare, logistics, and professional services, particularly mid-sized teams and large enterprises with complex staffing needs, tight labour margins, or multiple sites. Also well suited to growing businesses that want a platform that scales without requiring a system change at 100 or 500 employees.

Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Workforce.com for pricing based on headcount, sites, and modules. Bureau payroll service also available.

2. Quinyx - Best for Larger Organisations Needing AI-Powered WFM

Quinyx is an AI-powered workforce management platform recognised by both Gartner and IDC as a leader in EMEA AI-enabled workforce management. It is well established in UK retail, logistics, healthcare, and hospitality - including deployments at Starbucks UK, where, according to Quinyx, scheduling time was reduced from four hours to 30 minutes across 360 stores. For larger UK organisations where demand forecasting, compliance automation, and scheduling at scale are active challenges, Quinyx is one of the most capable platforms available.

Quinyx connects scheduling, time and attendance, absence management, and labour cost analytics, with configurable compliance rules for Working Time Regulations and other labour law requirements. Payroll integration requires connecting to third-party payroll systems rather than running natively within the platform - which is where Workforce.com's connected approach provides an advantage for businesses that need scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system.

What it does well

AI-powered demand forecasting - uses historical sales data and operational trends to build smarter schedules

Scheduling that factors in employee availability, skills, compliance rules, and labour costs automatically

Time and attendance via mobile app, web portal, on-site terminals, RFID, or QR code

Configurable compliance rules for overtime, breaks, and Working Time Regulations

Real-time labour cost tracking and absence management

Strong employee self-service via mobile app for scheduling, shift swaps, and leave

Recognised by Gartner and IDC for EMEA AI-enabled workforce management

Pros

AI-powered scheduling reduces manual effort and improves demand alignment significantly

Industry-recognised platform with proven deployments at scale across UK retail and hospitality

Strong compliance rule configuration for Working Time Regulations and labour law requirements

Well suited to organisations with complex, multi-site scheduling challenges

Cons

No native payroll - requires third-party integration, which is where manual handoffs and errors can occur

Enterprise pricing and complexity - not suited to smaller businesses

For businesses wanting scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll all in one system without separate integrations, Workforce.com provides a more connected approach

Who it suits best: Mid to large UK organisations in retail, logistics, healthcare, and hospitality that need AI-powered scheduling and WFM at scale, and already have a separate payroll system in place.

Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Quinyx for pricing based on headcount, modules, and requirements.

3. Deputy - Best for SMEs in Hospitality and Retail

Deputy is widely used by small businesses and growing teams that want user-friendly staff scheduling with minimal setup time. It covers rota planning, basic time tracking, and employee self-service, with a strong mobile app that suits shift-based work. For businesses that need more advanced labour optimisation, deeper compliance workflows, or detailed labour cost analytics connected to payroll, Workforce.com provides significantly more capability.

Pros

User-friendly interface with quick onboarding, most teams operational within days

Strong mobile app for frontline shift workers

Wide integration library connecting to UK payroll systems

31-day free trial available

Cons

No native payroll or HR - time data must be exported to a separate system

Labour optimisation and analytics tools are less developed than Workforce.com

Australian-origin platform - UK compliance features present but not the primary development focus

Per-user pricing can become expensive for large teams with seasonal staff

Who it suits best: Small and mid-sized UK businesses in hospitality and retail that need reliable scheduling and a good mobile experience without enterprise-level complexity. Businesses that grow beyond two or three sites often find they need more capability than Deputy provides and move to Workforce.com.

Pricing (as of 2026):

Across Lite, Core, and Pro plans. Minimum £20/month. Check Deputy's website for current UK pricing.

3. RotaCloud - Best for Independent UK Venues

RotaCloud is a UK-built workforce management tool, founded and supported in York, designed around simplicity as its core value. It provides rota planning, time and attendance, and leave management for small UK businesses that want to move off spreadsheets without the complexity or cost of enterprise software.

Pros

UK-built and supported, designed with UK employment law in mind

Simple drag-and-drop rota creation most managers learn in an afternoon

Real-time labour cost overlay in the scheduling view

No long-term contracts, month-to-month flexibility

UK-based support team known for fast, helpful responses

Cons

Not designed for multi-site groups with complex approval hierarchies

No native payroll or HR records

Limited compliance automation compared to Workforce.com

Businesses growing beyond one or two sites often migrate to Workforce.com

Who it suits best: Independent UK restaurants, pubs, cafés, care homes, and retail stores that want simple, affordable rota management. RotaCloud is often the first WFM tool UK operators reach for, though businesses that grow often find themselves needing more capability, at which point Workforce.com is the natural next step.

Pricing (as of 2026): From £10/month for up to 5 employees. Time and attendance add-on is a flat £4.50/month. Check RotaCloud's website for current pricing.

5. Planday - Best for Hospitality Teams Needing Scheduling and Communication

Planday is popular in hospitality and shift-based industries, offering a clean interface for staff scheduling, time tracking, and team communication. Now part of the Xero ecosystem, it integrates well with Xero accounting. It works well for teams that want rota planning and timesheets in one cloud-based system with a simple day-to-day workflow.

Pros

Clean, user-friendly scheduling interface

Staff communication built alongside scheduling, reduces need for separate messaging tools

Strong Xero integration for businesses using Xero for accounting

Reasonable entry price point

Cons

Labour optimisation and analytics are less advanced than Workforce.com

Holiday management has known gaps, approvals do not automatically update shift assignments

Minimum 12-month contract on annual plans

No native payroll integration beyond Xero

Who it suits best: Hospitality and service teams with straightforward scheduling and timesheet needs, particularly those already using Xero for accounting.

Pricing (as of 2026):

Starter: £2.99/user/month - scheduling, time tracking, basic compliance warnings, team communication

Plus: £3.99/user/month - adds advanced scheduling, leave management, payroll reporting, integrations

Pro: Custom pricing - auto-scheduling, advanced reporting, dedicated support

Minimum 5 users on Starter. Check Planday's website for current pricing.

6. BrightHR - Best for Small UK Businesses Wanting WFM and HR Combined

BrightHR is a UK-focused HR and workforce management platform aimed at small businesses. It combines basic scheduling, time tracking, and absence management with broader HR admin features like employee records, document storage, and HR advisory support. For smaller teams without dedicated HR specialists, it offers an accessible way to manage people admin and workforce basics in one place.

Pros

UK-focused with built-in HR advisory support

Combines workforce management with HR admin in one platform

Accessible for small teams without specialist HR resources

Cons

Scheduling and workforce management features are less advanced than dedicated WFM platforms

Reporting and analytics are more limited

Less suited to multi-site environments or complex shift patterns

Typically offered on fixed-term contracts, check with BrightHR for current terms

Who it suits best: Small UK businesses that want straightforward workforce management combined with HR admin support and employment law guidance.

Pricing (as of 2026): From approximately £3 to £4.50 per employee per month. Contract lengths of 12, 36, or 60 months. Contact BrightHR for a quote.

Other Options Worth Knowing

Fourth - An enterprise workforce management platform purpose-built for large UK hospitality groups. Clients include major pub chains and restaurant brands. Strong demand forecasting and EPoS integrations. Requires significant implementation investment, suited to organisations with 20 or more sites. For most mid-market operators, Workforce.com provides comparable capability without the enterprise complexity.

Rotageek - Specialises in demand-led workforce planning for healthcare, retail, and public sector environments where staffing needs to align closely with operational demand. Useful reporting and capacity management dashboards. Typically suited to larger organisations.

PeopleHR - An HR-led platform with basic workforce management tools included. May require additional providers for advanced scheduling, labour optimisation, or payroll integration.

Common Workforce Management Challenges in the UK

Scheduling around variable demand without overspending: Matching staffing to customer demand while controlling labour costs is difficult with manual processes. Workforce.com's scheduling and demand forecasting tools help businesses optimise coverage without unnecessary overtime

Matching staffing to customer demand while controlling labour costs is difficult with manual processes. Workforce.com's scheduling and demand forecasting tools help businesses optimise coverage without unnecessary overtime Working Time Regulations record-keeping: UK employers must keep adequate records to demonstrate compliance with rest periods, maximum working hours, and break entitlements. Workforce.com maintains audit-ready attendance records across all sites, giving managers the data needed to monitor working time requirements

UK employers must keep adequate records to demonstrate compliance with rest periods, maximum working hours, and break entitlements. Workforce.com maintains audit-ready attendance records across all sites, giving managers the data needed to monitor working time requirements Multi-site coordination: Distributed teams need visibility into staffing levels, labour costs, and performance across sites. Without centralised systems, managers struggle to identify inefficiencies or reallocate staff effectively. Workforce.com's multi-location dashboards provide clear oversight across all locations

Distributed teams need visibility into staffing levels, labour costs, and performance across sites. Without centralised systems, managers struggle to identify inefficiencies or reallocate staff effectively. Workforce.com's multi-location dashboards provide clear oversight across all locations Reducing payroll errors: Inaccurate timesheets from manual clock-ins or disconnected systems lead to payroll mistakes and disputes. Workforce.com's time tracking integrates directly with payroll, removing manual data entry between systems

Inaccurate timesheets from manual clock-ins or disconnected systems lead to payroll mistakes and disputes. Workforce.com's time tracking integrates directly with payroll, removing manual data entry between systems Improving staff engagement: Employees expect more control over their schedules. Mobile apps enabling shift swaps, availability updates, and leave requests improve engagement and reduce turnover. Workforce.com's employee self-service gives staff this flexibility while reducing manager admin

Employees expect more control over their schedules. Mobile apps enabling shift swaps, availability updates, and leave requests improve engagement and reduce turnover. Workforce.com's employee self-service gives staff this flexibility while reducing manager admin Connecting workforce data to payroll: Disconnected tools mean duplicate data entry and poor visibility into workforce metrics. Workforce.com ensures data flows from scheduling into payroll without manual intervention, supporting better reporting and fewer errors

How to Choose the Right WFM Software for Your Business

The right workforce management platform depends on your team size, industry, and the specific problems you are trying to solve:

If you have shift-based staff across multiple sites and need scheduling connected to time tracking, HR, and payroll, Workforce.com is the strongest option. See our guide to best payroll software in the UK for more on how WFM and payroll connect

If you are a smaller shift-based business needing fast, reliable scheduling and a strong mobile experience, Deputy is the most practical starting point

If you are an independent UK venue moving off spreadsheets for the first time, RotaCloud is the simplest and most affordable option

If you need scheduling and team communication combined at a reasonable price and already use Xero, Planday is worth considering

If you are a small business wanting workforce management alongside HR admin and employment law support, BrightHR is designed for that

See our dedicated guides to workforce management software for UK hospitality and time and attendance systems in the UK for more sector-specific comparisons.

Summary

The best workforce management software in the UK in 2026 depends on your business size, industry, and where your operational pain sits:

Workforce.com strongest for mid-sized and large shift-based businesses needing scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system; bureau service available

strongest for mid-sized and large shift-based businesses needing scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system; bureau service available Quinyx best for larger organisations needing AI-powered scheduling and WFM at scale; Gartner and IDC recognised

best for larger organisations needing AI-powered scheduling and WFM at scale; Gartner and IDC recognised Deputy most practical for smaller shift-based businesses needing fast, reliable scheduling and a strong mobile experience

most practical for smaller shift-based businesses needing fast, reliable scheduling and a strong mobile experience RotaCloud simplest and most affordable UK-built option for independent venues moving off spreadsheets

simplest and most affordable UK-built option for independent venues moving off spreadsheets Planday suits hospitality SMEs needing scheduling and communication combined, particularly those using Xero

suits hospitality SMEs needing scheduling and communication combined, particularly those using Xero BrightHR suits small UK businesses wanting workforce management alongside HR admin support

For shift-based businesses, the most important decision is not which platform has the best scheduling interface - it is which platform connects scheduling, time tracking, and payroll most reliably. Manual steps between systems are where most workforce management problems become payroll problems.

See How Workforce.com Works for Your Business

If labour costs, scheduling complexity, or disconnected systems are holding your business back, Workforce.com can help. See how it connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, or speak to the team about our bureau service if you would prefer payroll handled by specialists. Book a demo to see how it works for your operation.