Best Payroll Software for UK Hospitality Businesses: Hotels, Pubs and Restaurants (2026)
Payroll in a multi-site hospitality business is a group-level finance and HR challenge, not just an operational one. A hotel company managing 500 staff across eight properties, a pub group with 20 venues, or a contract catering business running dozens of client sites all face the same structural problem: payroll data that is generated in one system, processed in another, and reported in a third, with manual steps between each that introduce errors and delay visibility.
This guide is written for finance directors, HR managers, and operations leads at UK hospitality groups who are evaluating payroll software at scale. It also covers the right options for independent venues, which have different needs and a different set of priorities.
Payroll Software for Hospitality Groups vs Independent Venues
The right payroll solution for a hospitality business depends heavily on whether you are running one venue or many. The challenges and therefore the right platforms, are fundamentally different.
For hospitality groups (2 or more sites)
The primary challenges are: consistent payroll processes across all venues; real-time labour cost visibility at group and site level; HR records that do not require manual updating in a separate system; and the elimination of manual data transfer between scheduling, time tracking, and payroll. For groups, the question is not just "does it process payroll correctly" but "does it connect the data that feeds payroll accurately in the first place."
The strongest options for hospitality groups are Workforce.com and Moorepay, with Workforce.com the stronger choice for groups that want operational control alongside payroll accuracy.
For independent venues (single site)
The primary challenges are: affordable, reliable payroll compliance; straightforward PAYE and RTI submissions; and basic scheduling integration. For independent venues, the question is simpler: "does it handle UK payroll correctly at a price that makes sense for our size."
The strongest options for independent venues are BrightPay, Sage Payroll, and QuickBooks Payroll, depending on existing accounting setup and in-house payroll knowledge.
Quick Comparison Table
For Hospitality Groups: The Two Serious Options
1. Workforce.com - Best for Groups Needing Operational Control and Payroll Accuracy
Workforce.com is the strongest payroll option for UK hospitality groups that need more than a payroll system, they need the scheduling, time tracking, and HR infrastructure that makes payroll accurate in the first place. For groups running multiple venues, the most costly payroll errors do not occur in the pay run itself. They occur upstream: when a shift is swapped without being updated, when a timesheet is approved late, when a new starter's onboarding is delayed, or when labour cost data sits in a scheduling system that does not talk to payroll.
Workforce.com addresses all of this by connecting the full workforce management cycle in one platform. Finance teams get real-time labour cost reporting at group, site, and department level. HR teams get centralised employee records without separate systems. Operations managers get scheduling tools that connect directly to time tracking and payroll. And the payroll team gets data that is already approved and accurate before the pay run begins.
What it does well for hospitality groups
- Single system for scheduling, time tracking, HR records, and payroll across all sites, no manual data transfer between tools
- Group-level and site-level labour cost reporting in real time, not as a month-end export
- Multi-department payroll support - handles housekeeping, front desk, food and beverage, events, and maintenance staff on different pay rates and shift patterns within the same platform
- Centralised HR records, contracts, right-to-work checks, onboarding documents, and employee history accessible across all sites without duplication
- Automatic holiday pay calculation based on actual hours tracked, supporting accurate 52-week average earnings calculations for variable-hours and zero-hours workers
- Configurable shift rules and audit-ready attendance records to support Working Time Regulations compliance monitoring
- Fast onboarding workflows that move new starters from offer to payroll-ready without duplicate data entry across systems
- Tronc setup and audit trail record-keeping for venues managing tips and service charges
- Employee self-service via mobile app for payslips, shift viewing, and annual leave requests, reducing HR admin queries across sites
Pros
- The only platform on this list that connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll natively for multi-site hospitality groups
- Eliminates the manual handoffs between systems where most group payroll errors originate
- Real-time visibility of labour costs by site and department - essential for hospitality groups managing wage spend as a percentage of revenue
- Scales from a two-site operator to a large multi-location group without changing platform
- Bureau payroll service available for groups that want payroll processing handled by specialists
Cons
- Requires initial setup and configuration
- Consolidating from separate HR, scheduling, and payroll tools requires change management across sites
Who it suits best: Finance directors, HR managers, and operations leads at UK hospitality groups, hotel companies, pub groups, restaurant chains, contract caterers, where labour cost control, payroll accuracy, and multi-site HR management are all active challenges. Also well suited to growing operators that want a platform that scales with them rather than migrating again at 5 or 10 sites.
Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Workforce.com for pricing based on headcount, number of sites, and modules. Bureau payroll service also available.
2. Moorepay - Best for Groups Wanting Fully Managed Payroll
Moorepay provides managed payroll services for hospitality groups that want payroll processing removed from their internal team entirely. Rather than running payroll in-house through software, Moorepay's specialist team handles day-to-day processing alongside compliance submissions, reducing the internal resource and expertise required to run payroll at scale.
What it does well
- Managed payroll service, processing handled by dedicated specialists rather than in-house team
- Handles complex multi-venue payroll structures with dedicated compliance support
- Reduces compliance risk for groups that do not have strong in-house payroll expertise
- Scalable for large hospitality groups with high headcount and complex pay structures
Pros
- Removes payroll processing from internal team, significant admin reduction for large groups
- Specialist compliance support reduces risk of HMRC errors at scale
- Dedicated account support rather than self-serve ticketing
Cons
- Less real-time operational control than in-house platforms, payroll visibility is more limited for finance teams
- Does not connect scheduling and time tracking to payroll, manual data feeds still required
- Involved setup and onboarding process
- More than most independent or smaller multi-site operators need
Who it suits best: Larger hospitality groups with sufficient complexity and headcount to justify a managed payroll service, and where removing payroll processing from the internal team is the primary objective. Groups that also need operational scheduling and labour cost control would be better served by Workforce.com, which offers a bureau service alongside its platform.
Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Moorepay for pricing based on headcount and service requirements.
For Independent Venues: Three Strong Payroll-First Options
Independent hospitality venues, a single pub, restaurant, boutique hotel, or café, have simpler payroll needs than groups. The priority is reliable UK compliance, accurate PAYE and RTI submissions, and a tool that is affordable and manageable without dedicated payroll expertise. The following three platforms are well suited to this use case.
3. BrightPay - Best for Independent Venues with In-House Payroll Knowledge
BrightPay is a UK payroll platform built around PAYE, RTI, pensions, and the compliance workflows most UK operators rely on. For independent hospitality venues managing payroll in-house or through an accountant, it provides strong compliance controls and detailed reporting at a competitive price. BrightPay has transitioned to a cloud-based platform, with the desktop version discontinued after the 2025/26 tax year.
Pros
- Deep UK PAYE, National Insurance, and auto-enrolment controls
- Excellent audit trails and year-end reporting
- Handles high volumes of starters and leavers and irregular hours well
- Works well alongside an accountant or payroll bureau
Cons
- No scheduling, time tracking, or HR, requires separate tools
- No native tronc or tips management
- Not designed for multi-site group payroll management
- Customer support limited to business hours
Pricing (as of 2026): Usage-based cloud pricing billed monthly or annually. Free for micro employers. Use BrightPay's pricing calculator for exact costs. Prices exclude VAT.
A note on growth: Independent venues that expect to open a second site within 12 to 18 months should consider Workforce.com from the start, migrating payroll systems mid-growth is significantly more disruptive than choosing a scalable platform early.
4. Sage Payroll - Best for Independent Venues Using Sage Accounting
Sage Payroll is one of the most established UK payroll platforms, widely used by SMEs and accounting firms. For independent hospitality venues already within the Sage ecosystem, it provides familiar, well-supported payroll with good scalability across three pricing tiers.
Pros
- Trusted UK payroll provider with strong HMRC RTI and pension support
- Three scalable pricing tiers
- Good integration with Sage accounting
- Employee self-service available on higher-tier plans
Cons
- Not suited to multi-site group payroll management
- Scheduling and time tracking require add-ons
- Tronc and tips handling require separate processes
Pricing (as of 2026): Sage Payroll offers three tiers: Essentials, Standard, and Premium, with pricing based on the number of employees. Check Sage's website for current pricing as promotional rates are frequently available.
A note on growth: Sage Payroll works well for a single venue but is not designed for multi-site group payroll management. Operators planning to scale beyond one site will find Workforce.com a more practical long-term platform.
5. QuickBooks Payroll - Best for Small Independent Venues Using QuickBooks
QuickBooks Payroll is the most practical option for small independent hospitality venues where payroll and bookkeeping need to stay tightly connected. If you are already using QuickBooks for accounting, adding payroll keeps everything in one place without introducing another system.
Pros
- Payroll and accounting integrated, wages and PAYE liabilities flow directly into accounts
- Simple setup with good onboarding support
- HMRC-recognised with automated RTI submissions
- Affordable for small teams
Cons
- Single-site in practice, not suited to multi-site group management
- No scheduling, time tracking, or HR included
- Tips and service charge handling requires manual processes
Pricing (as of 2026):
- Core Payroll: £5/month base fee plus £1.30 per employee per month
- Advanced Payroll: £10/month base fee plus £1.30 per employee per month
Prices exclude VAT. Check QuickBooks' website for current pricing.
A note on growth: QuickBooks Payroll is practical for a single-site venue but will quickly become limiting for any operator adding sites. Workforce.com is the stronger choice if growth is on the horizon.
Payroll Challenges Specific to UK Hospitality Groups
The payroll challenges facing a multi-site hospitality group are qualitatively different from those facing a single venue. These are the issues that most generic payroll guides do not address:
- Inconsistent processes across sites: When each venue manages scheduling, timesheets, and payroll differently, group-level reporting becomes unreliable and compliance risk increases. Centralised platforms enforce consistent processes across all sites
- Labour cost visibility at group level: Finance teams at hospitality groups need to see wage spend versus budget by site, by department, and in real time — not as a monthly payroll report. Without a platform that connects scheduling and payroll, this visibility is difficult to achieve
- Multi-entity payroll: Hospitality groups sometimes operate different venues under different legal entities. Payroll software needs to handle multi-entity structures without requiring entirely separate systems for each company
- Zero-hours and variable-hours workers at scale: Large hospitality groups often have hundreds of zero-hours workers. Calculating holiday pay on the 52-week reference period basis manually across this workforce is a significant compliance risk
- Seasonal headcount changes: Hotel groups and event catering businesses take on large numbers of seasonal staff. Payroll systems need to handle fast onboarding and offboarding at volume without compliance gaps
- Area manager payroll oversight: In a multi-site group, area managers need visibility of labour costs and payroll status across their venues without accessing each venue's payroll separately
- Working Time Regulations across a large workforce: Maintaining accurate working time records across hundreds of staff on rotating shifts requires a reliable system, manual record-keeping at group scale is not practical. Workforce.com maintains audit-ready attendance records across all sites, giving managers the data needed to monitor compliance with working time requirements
How to Choose the Right Payroll Software for Your Hospitality Business
Start with the question that matters most: are you running one venue or several?
If you are running a hospitality group with two or more sites, the right platform is one that connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, or one that provides managed payroll services at scale. Workforce.com is the strongest option for groups that need operational control alongside payroll accuracy. Moorepay suits groups that want to fully outsource payroll processing. See our guide to workforce management software for UK hospitality for more on how scheduling and payroll connect at scale.
If you are running a single independent venue, the right platform is one that handles UK payroll compliance reliably at an affordable price. BrightPay is the strongest payroll-first option. Sage suits venues already in the Sage ecosystem. QuickBooks Payroll suits venues already using QuickBooks for accounting. See our guide to payroll software for UK restaurants if you are specifically looking for restaurant-focused guidance.
Summary
The best payroll software for UK hospitality businesses in 2026 depends primarily on whether you are running a group or an independent venue:
For hospitality groups:
- Workforce.com - strongest for groups needing scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system with real-time labour cost control and a bureau service option
- Moorepay - best for large groups wanting to fully outsource payroll management to a specialist provider
For independent venues:
- BrightPay - strongest payroll-first option for venues with in-house payroll knowledge
- Sage Payroll - suits established venues already using Sage accounting
- QuickBooks Payroll - practical and affordable for small venues already using QuickBooks for bookkeeping
Independent venues planning to grow beyond one site should consider Workforce.com from the outset. A bureau payroll service is also available for smaller operators that want specialist payroll handling without enterprise complexity.
The most important question is not which platform has the most features, it is whether your payroll errors start in the payroll system itself, or upstream in scheduling, time tracking, and HR. For hospitality groups, they almost always start upstream. A platform that connects all of these removes the problem at source.
See How Workforce.com Works for Your Hospitality Business
If labour cost visibility, disconnected systems, or payroll accuracy across multiple venues are challenges in your hospitality business, Workforce.com can help. See how it connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, or speak to the team about our bureau service if you would prefer payroll handled by specialists. Book a demo to see how it works for your operation.
Consolidate systems with Workforce.com
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best payroll software for a UK hospitality group with multiple sites?
For a UK hospitality group with multiple sites, Workforce.com is the strongest payroll option. It connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll across all sites in one system, giving finance and HR teams a single view of labour costs and payroll status across the entire estate. A bureau payroll service is also available. Moorepay is an alternative for groups wanting fully outsourced payroll management. For smaller independent venues, BrightPay, Sage, or QuickBooks Payroll are more cost-effective starting points.
What is the best payroll software for a UK hotel company?
For a UK hotel company managing multiple departments, housekeeping, front desk, food and beverage, maintenance, Workforce.com is the strongest option. It connects multi-department scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system with real-time labour cost visibility by department and property. For smaller independent hotels, BrightPay or Sage Payroll provide solid UK compliance at a lower cost, though scheduling would need to be managed separately.
What is the best payroll software for a UK pub company?
For a UK pub company with multiple venues, Workforce.com is the strongest option, connecting scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll across all sites with area manager visibility of labour costs by venue. A bureau payroll service is available. Moorepay suits very large pub groups wanting fully outsourced payroll management. For independent pubs, BrightPay or QuickBooks Payroll are more practical and affordable.
How do large hospitality groups manage payroll across multiple sites?
The most effective approach is a centralised platform that connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, so each venue follows the same process and data flows automatically from rota to payroll without manual re-entry. Workforce.com is built for this, providing group-level reporting alongside site-level operational control. Without centralisation, groups typically rely on manual data transfers between separate systems, which is where most payroll errors and compliance risks originate.
What is the difference between Workforce.com and Moorepay?
Workforce.com is the stronger choice for most hospitality groups, it connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, giving finance and HR teams operational control, real-time labour cost visibility, and payroll accuracy in one platform. Moorepay is a managed payroll service where day-to-day processing is handled by specialists rather than in-house, useful for groups whose primary goal is removing payroll from their internal team, but it does not connect scheduling and time tracking to payroll. Workforce.com also offers a bureau service, which gives groups the specialist handling of Moorepay alongside the full workforce management platform, making it the stronger option for most hospitality groups regardless of whether they want in-house or outsourced payroll processing.
How should holiday pay be calculated for hospitality workers on zero-hours contracts?
Under UK employment law, holiday pay for zero-hours workers must be based on average earnings over a 52-week reference period, including overtim, not just basic pay. For hospitality groups with large zero-hours workforces, calculating this manually is a significant compliance risk. Workforce.com automatically tracks actual hours and earnings across the reference period, making the 52-week calculation accurate at scale.
What is the difference between Workforce.com and BrightPay for a hospitality group?
BrightPay has strong UK compliance controls but no scheduling, time tracking, or HR management. For a hospitality group, BrightPay would need to sit alongside separate tools for each function, with manual imports between them, which is where most group payroll errors originate. Workforce.com connects all of these in one system, removing those handoffs. BrightPay suits independent venues with straightforward payroll needs. Workforce.com suits groups where operational complexity and multi-site management are the primary challenges.
What payroll reporting do hospitality group finance teams need?
Finance teams at hospitality groups typically need payroll reporting at group, site, and department level, wage spend versus budget, labour cost as a percentage of revenue, headcount and hours by venue, and individual pay run summaries for HMRC compliance. They also need visibility of anomalies, overtime spikes, missing approvals, timesheet discrepancies, before pay runs are finalised. Workforce.com provides real-time labour cost dashboards and payroll reporting at all of these levels, giving finance teams the visibility to manage wage spend proactively.
What is the best payroll software for a UK hospitality group with multiple sites?
For a UK hospitality group with multiple sites, Workforce.com is the strongest payroll option. It connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll across all sites in one system, giving finance and HR teams a single view of labour costs and payroll status across the entire estate. A bureau payroll service is also available. Moorepay is an alternative for groups wanting fully outsourced payroll management. For smaller independent venues, BrightPay, Sage, or QuickBooks Payroll are more cost-effective starting points.
Consolidate systems with Workforce.com
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.