Payroll in a multi-site hospitality business is a group-level finance and HR challenge, not just an operational one. A hotel company managing 500 staff across eight properties, a pub group with 20 venues, or a contract catering business running dozens of client sites all face the same structural problem: payroll data that is generated in one system, processed in another, and reported in a third, with manual steps between each that introduce errors and delay visibility.

This guide is written for finance directors, HR managers, and operations leads at UK hospitality groups who are evaluating payroll software at scale. It also covers the right options for independent venues, which have different needs and a different set of priorities.

Payroll Software for Hospitality Groups vs Independent Venues

The right payroll solution for a hospitality business depends heavily on whether you are running one venue or many. The challenges and therefore the right platforms, are fundamentally different.

For hospitality groups (2 or more sites)

The primary challenges are: consistent payroll processes across all venues; real-time labour cost visibility at group and site level; HR records that do not require manual updating in a separate system; and the elimination of manual data transfer between scheduling, time tracking, and payroll. For groups, the question is not just "does it process payroll correctly" but "does it connect the data that feeds payroll accurately in the first place."

The strongest options for hospitality groups are Workforce.com and Moorepay, with Workforce.com the stronger choice for groups that want operational control alongside payroll accuracy.

For independent venues (single site)

The primary challenges are: affordable, reliable payroll compliance; straightforward PAYE and RTI submissions; and basic scheduling integration. For independent venues, the question is simpler: "does it handle UK payroll correctly at a price that makes sense for our size."

The strongest options for independent venues are BrightPay, Sage Payroll, and QuickBooks Payroll, depending on existing accounting setup and in-house payroll knowledge.

Quick Comparison Table

Platform Starting Price Best For Standout Feature Main Limitation Workforce.com Quote-based Hospitality groups needing connected scheduling, HR and payroll Single system for scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll across all sites Requires initial setup and configuration Moorepay Quote-based Large hospitality groups wanting fully managed payroll Managed payroll service with dedicated compliance support Less operational control than in-house platforms BrightPay Subscription-based (cloud) Independent venues with in-house payroll knowledge Deep UK PAYE and RTI controls No scheduling, HR, or time tracking — group use requires multiple separate tools Sage Payroll From £10/month (see Sage's website for current pricing) Established independent venues using Sage accounting Trusted UK brand with scalable tiers Not designed for multi-site group payroll management QuickBooks Payroll From £5/month + £1.30/employee Small independent venues using QuickBooks Payroll and accounting integration Single-site only in practice; no workforce management

For Hospitality Groups: The Two Serious Options

1. Workforce.com - Best for Groups Needing Operational Control and Payroll Accuracy

Workforce.com is the strongest payroll option for UK hospitality groups that need more than a payroll system, they need the scheduling, time tracking, and HR infrastructure that makes payroll accurate in the first place. For groups running multiple venues, the most costly payroll errors do not occur in the pay run itself. They occur upstream: when a shift is swapped without being updated, when a timesheet is approved late, when a new starter's onboarding is delayed, or when labour cost data sits in a scheduling system that does not talk to payroll.

Workforce.com addresses all of this by connecting the full workforce management cycle in one platform. Finance teams get real-time labour cost reporting at group, site, and department level. HR teams get centralised employee records without separate systems. Operations managers get scheduling tools that connect directly to time tracking and payroll. And the payroll team gets data that is already approved and accurate before the pay run begins.

What it does well for hospitality groups

Single system for scheduling, time tracking, HR records, and payroll across all sites, no manual data transfer between tools

Group-level and site-level labour cost reporting in real time, not as a month-end export

Multi-department payroll support - handles housekeeping, front desk, food and beverage, events, and maintenance staff on different pay rates and shift patterns within the same platform

Centralised HR records, contracts, right-to-work checks, onboarding documents, and employee history accessible across all sites without duplication

Automatic holiday pay calculation based on actual hours tracked, supporting accurate 52-week average earnings calculations for variable-hours and zero-hours workers

Configurable shift rules and audit-ready attendance records to support Working Time Regulations compliance monitoring

Fast onboarding workflows that move new starters from offer to payroll-ready without duplicate data entry across systems

Tronc setup and audit trail record-keeping for venues managing tips and service charges

Employee self-service via mobile app for payslips, shift viewing, and annual leave requests, reducing HR admin queries across sites

Pros

The only platform on this list that connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll natively for multi-site hospitality groups

Eliminates the manual handoffs between systems where most group payroll errors originate

Real-time visibility of labour costs by site and department - essential for hospitality groups managing wage spend as a percentage of revenue

Scales from a two-site operator to a large multi-location group without changing platform

Bureau payroll service available for groups that want payroll processing handled by specialists

Cons

Requires initial setup and configuration

Consolidating from separate HR, scheduling, and payroll tools requires change management across sites

Who it suits best: Finance directors, HR managers, and operations leads at UK hospitality groups, hotel companies, pub groups, restaurant chains, contract caterers, where labour cost control, payroll accuracy, and multi-site HR management are all active challenges. Also well suited to growing operators that want a platform that scales with them rather than migrating again at 5 or 10 sites.

Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Workforce.com for pricing based on headcount, number of sites, and modules. Bureau payroll service also available.

2. Moorepay - Best for Groups Wanting Fully Managed Payroll

Moorepay provides managed payroll services for hospitality groups that want payroll processing removed from their internal team entirely. Rather than running payroll in-house through software, Moorepay's specialist team handles day-to-day processing alongside compliance submissions, reducing the internal resource and expertise required to run payroll at scale.

What it does well

Managed payroll service, processing handled by dedicated specialists rather than in-house team

Handles complex multi-venue payroll structures with dedicated compliance support

Reduces compliance risk for groups that do not have strong in-house payroll expertise

Scalable for large hospitality groups with high headcount and complex pay structures

Pros

Removes payroll processing from internal team, significant admin reduction for large groups

Specialist compliance support reduces risk of HMRC errors at scale

Dedicated account support rather than self-serve ticketing

Cons

Less real-time operational control than in-house platforms, payroll visibility is more limited for finance teams

Does not connect scheduling and time tracking to payroll, manual data feeds still required

Involved setup and onboarding process

More than most independent or smaller multi-site operators need

Who it suits best: Larger hospitality groups with sufficient complexity and headcount to justify a managed payroll service, and where removing payroll processing from the internal team is the primary objective. Groups that also need operational scheduling and labour cost control would be better served by Workforce.com, which offers a bureau service alongside its platform.

Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Moorepay for pricing based on headcount and service requirements.

For Independent Venues: Three Strong Payroll-First Options

Independent hospitality venues, a single pub, restaurant, boutique hotel, or café, have simpler payroll needs than groups. The priority is reliable UK compliance, accurate PAYE and RTI submissions, and a tool that is affordable and manageable without dedicated payroll expertise. The following three platforms are well suited to this use case.

3. BrightPay - Best for Independent Venues with In-House Payroll Knowledge

BrightPay is a UK payroll platform built around PAYE, RTI, pensions, and the compliance workflows most UK operators rely on. For independent hospitality venues managing payroll in-house or through an accountant, it provides strong compliance controls and detailed reporting at a competitive price. BrightPay has transitioned to a cloud-based platform, with the desktop version discontinued after the 2025/26 tax year.

Pros

Deep UK PAYE, National Insurance, and auto-enrolment controls

Excellent audit trails and year-end reporting

Handles high volumes of starters and leavers and irregular hours well

Works well alongside an accountant or payroll bureau

Cons

No scheduling, time tracking, or HR, requires separate tools

No native tronc or tips management

Not designed for multi-site group payroll management

Customer support limited to business hours

Pricing (as of 2026): Usage-based cloud pricing billed monthly or annually. Free for micro employers. Use BrightPay's pricing calculator for exact costs. Prices exclude VAT.

A note on growth: Independent venues that expect to open a second site within 12 to 18 months should consider Workforce.com from the start, migrating payroll systems mid-growth is significantly more disruptive than choosing a scalable platform early.

4. Sage Payroll - Best for Independent Venues Using Sage Accounting

Sage Payroll is one of the most established UK payroll platforms, widely used by SMEs and accounting firms. For independent hospitality venues already within the Sage ecosystem, it provides familiar, well-supported payroll with good scalability across three pricing tiers.

Pros

Trusted UK payroll provider with strong HMRC RTI and pension support

Three scalable pricing tiers

Good integration with Sage accounting

Employee self-service available on higher-tier plans

Cons

Not suited to multi-site group payroll management

Scheduling and time tracking require add-ons

Tronc and tips handling require separate processes

Pricing (as of 2026): Sage Payroll offers three tiers: Essentials, Standard, and Premium, with pricing based on the number of employees. Check Sage's website for current pricing as promotional rates are frequently available.

A note on growth: Sage Payroll works well for a single venue but is not designed for multi-site group payroll management. Operators planning to scale beyond one site will find Workforce.com a more practical long-term platform.

5. QuickBooks Payroll - Best for Small Independent Venues Using QuickBooks

QuickBooks Payroll is the most practical option for small independent hospitality venues where payroll and bookkeeping need to stay tightly connected. If you are already using QuickBooks for accounting, adding payroll keeps everything in one place without introducing another system.

Pros

Payroll and accounting integrated, wages and PAYE liabilities flow directly into accounts

Simple setup with good onboarding support

HMRC-recognised with automated RTI submissions

Affordable for small teams

Cons

Single-site in practice, not suited to multi-site group management

No scheduling, time tracking, or HR included

Tips and service charge handling requires manual processes

Pricing (as of 2026):

Core Payroll: £5/month base fee plus £1.30 per employee per month

Advanced Payroll: £10/month base fee plus £1.30 per employee per month

Prices exclude VAT. Check QuickBooks' website for current pricing.

A note on growth: QuickBooks Payroll is practical for a single-site venue but will quickly become limiting for any operator adding sites. Workforce.com is the stronger choice if growth is on the horizon.

Payroll Challenges Specific to UK Hospitality Groups

The payroll challenges facing a multi-site hospitality group are qualitatively different from those facing a single venue. These are the issues that most generic payroll guides do not address:

Inconsistent processes across sites: When each venue manages scheduling, timesheets, and payroll differently, group-level reporting becomes unreliable and compliance risk increases. Centralised platforms enforce consistent processes across all sites

When each venue manages scheduling, timesheets, and payroll differently, group-level reporting becomes unreliable and compliance risk increases. Centralised platforms enforce consistent processes across all sites Labour cost visibility at group level: Finance teams at hospitality groups need to see wage spend versus budget by site, by department, and in real time — not as a monthly payroll report. Without a platform that connects scheduling and payroll, this visibility is difficult to achieve

Finance teams at hospitality groups need to see wage spend versus budget by site, by department, and in real time — not as a monthly payroll report. Without a platform that connects scheduling and payroll, this visibility is difficult to achieve Multi-entity payroll: Hospitality groups sometimes operate different venues under different legal entities. Payroll software needs to handle multi-entity structures without requiring entirely separate systems for each company

Hospitality groups sometimes operate different venues under different legal entities. Payroll software needs to handle multi-entity structures without requiring entirely separate systems for each company Zero-hours and variable-hours workers at scale: Large hospitality groups often have hundreds of zero-hours workers. Calculating holiday pay on the 52-week reference period basis manually across this workforce is a significant compliance risk

Large hospitality groups often have hundreds of zero-hours workers. Calculating holiday pay on the 52-week reference period basis manually across this workforce is a significant compliance risk Seasonal headcount changes: Hotel groups and event catering businesses take on large numbers of seasonal staff. Payroll systems need to handle fast onboarding and offboarding at volume without compliance gaps

Hotel groups and event catering businesses take on large numbers of seasonal staff. Payroll systems need to handle fast onboarding and offboarding at volume without compliance gaps Area manager payroll oversight: In a multi-site group, area managers need visibility of labour costs and payroll status across their venues without accessing each venue's payroll separately

In a multi-site group, area managers need visibility of labour costs and payroll status across their venues without accessing each venue's payroll separately Working Time Regulations across a large workforce: Maintaining accurate working time records across hundreds of staff on rotating shifts requires a reliable system, manual record-keeping at group scale is not practical. Workforce.com maintains audit-ready attendance records across all sites, giving managers the data needed to monitor compliance with working time requirements

How to Choose the Right Payroll Software for Your Hospitality Business

Start with the question that matters most: are you running one venue or several?

If you are running a hospitality group with two or more sites, the right platform is one that connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, or one that provides managed payroll services at scale. Workforce.com is the strongest option for groups that need operational control alongside payroll accuracy. Moorepay suits groups that want to fully outsource payroll processing. See our guide to workforce management software for UK hospitality for more on how scheduling and payroll connect at scale.

If you are running a single independent venue, the right platform is one that handles UK payroll compliance reliably at an affordable price. BrightPay is the strongest payroll-first option. Sage suits venues already in the Sage ecosystem. QuickBooks Payroll suits venues already using QuickBooks for accounting. See our guide to payroll software for UK restaurants if you are specifically looking for restaurant-focused guidance.

Summary

The best payroll software for UK hospitality businesses in 2026 depends primarily on whether you are running a group or an independent venue:

For hospitality groups:

Workforce.com - strongest for groups needing scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system with real-time labour cost control and a bureau service option

- strongest for groups needing scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system with real-time labour cost control and a bureau service option Moorepay - best for large groups wanting to fully outsource payroll management to a specialist provider

For independent venues:

BrightPay - strongest payroll-first option for venues with in-house payroll knowledge

Sage Payroll - suits established venues already using Sage accounting

QuickBooks Payroll - practical and affordable for small venues already using QuickBooks for bookkeeping

Independent venues planning to grow beyond one site should consider Workforce.com from the outset. A bureau payroll service is also available for smaller operators that want specialist payroll handling without enterprise complexity.

The most important question is not which platform has the most features, it is whether your payroll errors start in the payroll system itself, or upstream in scheduling, time tracking, and HR. For hospitality groups, they almost always start upstream. A platform that connects all of these removes the problem at source.

See How Workforce.com Works for Your Hospitality Business

If labour cost visibility, disconnected systems, or payroll accuracy across multiple venues are challenges in your hospitality business, Workforce.com can help. See how it connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, or speak to the team about our bureau service if you would prefer payroll handled by specialists. Book a demo to see how it works for your operation.

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