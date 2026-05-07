Choosing payroll software in the UK is not a one-size-fits-all decision. The right platform for a 10-person accountancy firm is different from the right platform for a 200-person hotel group, which is different again from the right platform for a growing retail business with 50 part-time staff on variable hours.

This guide covers eight of the most widely used payroll platforms in the UK, with honest assessments of who each one is designed for, what it does well, and where it falls short. It is structured to help you find the right fit for your business, not to recommend one platform for everyone.

For shift-based businesses, payroll accuracy starts before the pay run, in the rota. Workforce.com is the strongest payroll option for any UK business where scheduling complexity drives payroll errors, because it connects the data that feeds payroll directly to payroll itself.

The Best UK Payroll Software at a Glance

Workforce.com best for shift-based businesses needing scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system

best for shift-based businesses needing scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system BrightPay best for payroll-first businesses and payroll bureaus wanting deep UK compliance controls

best for payroll-first businesses and payroll bureaus wanting deep UK compliance controls Sage Payroll best for established UK SMEs wanting a trusted, scalable payroll platform

best for established UK SMEs wanting a trusted, scalable payroll platform QuickBooks Payroll best for small businesses already using QuickBooks for accounting

best for small businesses already using QuickBooks for accounting Xero Payroll best for businesses already using Xero for accounting

best for businesses already using Xero for accounting Moorepay best for larger businesses wanting to outsource payroll management

best for larger businesses wanting to outsource payroll management IRIS Staffology best for accountancy firms and payroll bureaus managing multiple clients

best for accountancy firms and payroll bureaus managing multiple clients PayFit best for modern UK SMEs wanting automated payroll with HR included

Quick Comparison Table

Platform Starting Price Best For Standout Feature Main Limitation Workforce.com Quote-based Shift-based businesses: hospitality, retail, care, logistics Scheduling, time tracking, HR and payroll in one system Requires initial setup and configuration BrightPay Usage-based (cloud) Payroll-first businesses and bureaus Deep UK PAYE and RTI controls with detailed audit trails No scheduling, HR, or time tracking Sage Payroll From £10/month (See Sage's website) Established UK SMEs Trusted UK brand with scalable tiers and broad ecosystem Scheduling and time tracking require add-ons QuickBooks Payroll From £5/month + £1.30/employee Small businesses using QuickBooks Tight payroll and accounting integration Limited workforce management; single-site in practice Xero Payroll Included with Xero plans Businesses using Xero for accounting Native Xero accounting integration Limited for complex payroll or shift-based teams Moorepay Quote-based Larger businesses outsourcing payroll Managed payroll service with specialist support Less real-time control; overkill for SMEs IRIS Staffology From £39/month (up to 19 payslips) Accountancy firms and payroll bureaus Multi-client bureau management Not designed for direct employer use PayFit From £34/month Modern UK SMEs wanting automated payroll and HR Automated payroll with access to CIPP payroll experts Custom pricing required above 25 employees

‍How to Choose the Right UK Payroll Software

Before comparing platforms, answer two questions:

1. Do your staff work fixed hours or variable shifts? If your team works fixed salaries or predictable hours, most payroll platforms on this list will serve you well. If your team works shifts — variable hours, multiple roles, frequent rota changes, you need a platform that connects scheduling and time tracking to payroll, because that is where most errors originate for shift-based businesses.

2. Do you already use an accounting platform? If you use Xero, QuickBooks, or Sage for accounting, the simplest starting point is usually the payroll tool that integrates natively with it. If you do not have a strong accounting platform preference, you have more flexibility.

1. Workforce.com - Best for Shift-Based Businesses

Workforce.com is designed for industries where labour is the largest controllable cost and scheduling complexity drives payroll accuracy — hospitality, retail, care homes, logistics, manufacturing, and any business where staff work shifts rather than fixed hours.

Unlike payroll-only tools, Workforce.com connects the full workforce management cycle in one platform. Scheduling, time tracking, HR records, and payroll are all in one system, so when a shift changes, it is reflected in time tracking, which flows into payroll without manual re-entry. This removes the reconciliation step between rota and payroll where most shift-based business payroll errors originate.

What it does well

Connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, no manual data transfer between separate tools

Handles multiple roles and pay rates within the same pay period, essential for staff working across different positions

Real-time labour cost visibility as rotas are built, not as a month-end report

Automatic holiday pay calculation based on actual hours tracked, supporting accurate 52-week reference period calculations for variable-hours staff

Configurable shift rules and audit-ready records to support Working Time Regulations compliance monitoring, speak to the team about specific configurations for your operation

Centralised HR records, contracts, right-to-work checks (available on supported plans), onboarding documents in the same system as payroll

Multi-site management from one platform, consistent payroll processes across all locations

Employee self-service via mobile app for payslips, shift viewing, and annual leave requests

Bureau payroll service available for businesses that want payroll processing handled by specialists

Pros

The only platform on this list that connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll natively in one system

Solves the rota-to-payroll reconciliation problem that causes most shift-based business payroll errors

Scales from single-site to multi-location without changing platform

Replaces the need for separate HR software alongside payroll

Bureau service available for businesses wanting specialist payroll processing

Cons

Requires structured implementation, not suitable for same-week setup

Quote-based pricing makes initial budget comparison harder without engaging the team

More than a fixed-salary office-based team typically needs, payroll-only tools will serve those businesses at lower cost

Who it suits best: Any UK business with shift-based staff, restaurants, hotels, pubs, care homes, retailers, logistics operators, and manufacturers, particularly those with multiple sites or complex scheduling. Not the right fit for office-based businesses with fixed salaries and simple, predictable payroll.

Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Workforce.com for pricing based on headcount, sites, and modules. Bureau payroll service also available.

2. BrightPay - Best for Payroll-First Businesses and Bureaus

BrightPay is one of the most widely used payroll platforms among UK businesses and payroll bureaus. It is built around PAYE, RTI, pensions, and the compliance workflows that UK payroll professionals rely on, with more detailed controls and reporting than most platforms at its price point. BrightPay has transitioned from desktop to cloud-based platform, with the desktop version discontinued after the 2025/26 tax year.

What it does well

Deep UK PAYE, National Insurance, and auto-enrolment controls

Detailed audit trails and year-end reporting, trusted by payroll bureaus and accountants

Handles irregular hours, multiple pay schedules, and high volumes of starters and leavers

Pricing is cloud-based and calculated via BrightPay's interactive pricing tooll, visit BrightPay's website for a current quote

Cloud-based with usage-based pricing, you pay for what you use

Pros

Among the most detailed UK payroll compliance tools at its price point

Excellent audit trails for bureau and accountancy use

Works well alongside an accountant or payroll bureau

Competitive pricing for the depth of compliance features offered

Cons

No scheduling, time tracking, or HR management, requires separate tools

Customer support limited to business hours

For shift-based businesses, the manual import process between scheduling and BrightPay is where most payroll errors will occur, Workforce.com removes this problem entirely

Who it suits best: UK businesses with in-house payroll knowledge and predictable hours, payroll bureaus managing multiple clients, and businesses working with an accountant who uses BrightPay. Not suited to shift-based businesses where scheduling complexity drives payroll accuracy.

Pricing (as of 2026): Usage-based cloud pricing, billed monthly on employer and employee numbers, or annually with a discount. Free for micro employers with three or fewer employees. Prices exclude VAT.

3. Sage Payroll - Best for Established UK SMEs

Sage Payroll is one of the most established payroll platforms in the UK, widely used by SMEs and accounting firms. It offers three cloud-based tiers with strong HMRC compliance and broad integrations with Sage's accounting ecosystem. For businesses already using Sage accounting, it provides the most natural payroll extension.

Pros

Trusted UK brand with a long compliance track record

Three scalable tiers, Essentials, Standard, Premium

Good integration with Sage accounting products

Employee self-service available on Standard and Premium plans

Broad UK accounting firm and support network

Cons

Scheduling and time tracking require add-ons or separate tools

Interface feels less modern than newer platforms like PayFit

For shift-based businesses, the gap between scheduling and Sage Payroll requires manual bridging, Workforce.com removes this

Who it suits best: Established UK SMEs that want a trusted, scalable payroll platform with good HMRC compliance, particularly those already using Sage accounting.

Pricing (as of 2026):

Sage Payroll offers three tiers: Essentials, Standard, and Premium, with 5 employees included on each plan. From £10/month (Essentials). Check Sage's website for current pricing as promotional rates are frequently available

4. QuickBooks Payroll - Best for Small Businesses Using QuickBooks

QuickBooks Payroll is the natural payroll add-on for small businesses already using QuickBooks for accounting. It keeps payroll and bookkeeping in one place, with wages, PAYE liabilities, and pension contributions flowing directly into accounts without a separate reconciliation step.

Pros

Tight payroll and accounting integration, no separate reconciliation step

HMRC-recognised with automated RTI submissions and auto-enrolment

Simple setup with good onboarding support

Affordable for small teams

Cons

No scheduling, time tracking, or HR included

Not designed for multi-site management

For shift-based businesses, the manual step between rota and QuickBooks Payroll is where errors occur, Workforce.com integrates with QuickBooks and removes this problem

Who it suits best: Small UK businesses, typically under 20 staff with predictable hours, already using QuickBooks for accounting.

Pricing (as of 2026):

Core Payroll: £5/month base fee plus £1.30 per employee per month

Advanced Payroll: £10/month base fee plus £1.30 per employee per month

Prices exclude VAT. Promotional pricing may be available for new customers. Check QuickBooks' website for current pricing.

5. Xero Payroll - Best for Businesses Using Xero for Accounting

Xero Payroll is included with most Xero accounting plans, making it an attractive option for small businesses already in the Xero ecosystem. It handles PAYE, RTI, and auto-enrolment well for straightforward payroll, and the native accounting integration means payroll data flows directly into your accounts.

Pros

Included with most Xero plans, effectively no additional cost for existing Xero users

Clean interface consistent with Xero's accounting tools

Strong integration with Planday and other scheduling tools for businesses wanting to connect rota data

HMRC-recognised with RTI submissions and auto-enrolment support

Cons

Limited for complex payroll needs, multi-site groups or businesses with complicated pay structures may outgrow it

No native scheduling or time tracking, shift-based businesses need a separate tool

Less payroll-specific depth than BrightPay or Sage at the compliance level

Who it suits best: Small UK businesses already using Xero for accounting that need straightforward payroll without additional cost. For shift-based businesses using Xero, Workforce.com handles scheduling, time tracking, and payroll while integrating with Xero for accounting.

Pricing: Included with Xero's Ignite, Grow, Comprehensive, and Ultimate plans. Check Xero's website for current plan pricing.

6. Moorepay - Best for Larger Businesses Outsourcing Payroll

Moorepay provides managed payroll services alongside its software, suited to larger UK businesses that want day-to-day payroll processing removed from their internal team. Specialist staff handle processing and compliance submissions on behalf of the business.

Pros

Managed service removes payroll processing from internal teams

Dedicated compliance support and specialist expertise

Scalable for large, complex business structures

Cons

Less real-time visibility and control than in-house platforms

Involved setup and onboarding process

More than most SMEs need, Workforce.com's bureau service offers managed payroll processing alongside the full workforce management platform, which is a stronger combination for shift-based businesses

Who it suits best: Larger UK businesses with complex payroll structures that want to outsource processing to a specialist provider. For shift-based businesses wanting a bureau service, Workforce.com's bureau offering provides managed payroll alongside scheduling and time tracking in one system.

Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Moorepay for pricing based on headcount and service requirements.

7. IRIS Staffology - Best for Accountancy Firms and Payroll Bureaus

IRIS Staffology is designed for accountancy firms and payroll bureaus managing payroll on behalf of multiple client businesses. It provides multi-client management, practice-level reporting, and the compliance depth that bureau users need. IRIS claims to pay one in eight UK employees through its various payroll products, making it one of the most widely used platforms in the UK accountancy sector.

Note: IRIS Payroll Basics, the free version, is being discontinued after the 2025/26 tax year. Businesses previously using IRIS Payroll Basics should migrate to IRIS Staffology or another platform.

Pros

Designed specifically for bureau and accountancy firm use

Multi-client management and practice-level reporting

Strong UK compliance foundations, HMRC-recognised

API-first approach with good integration options

Cons

Not designed for direct employer use, better suited to accountants running payroll for clients

Less relevant for businesses managing payroll in-house

Who it suits best: UK accountancy firms and payroll bureaus managing multiple client payrolls. Individual businesses running their own payroll in-house will find BrightPay, Sage, or QuickBooks Payroll more suitable.

Pricing (as of 2026): IRIS Staffology starts at £39 per month for up to 19 payslips. Contact IRIS for pricing for larger client portfolios. Prices exclude VAT.

8. PayFit - Best for Modern UK SMEs Wanting Automated Payroll and HR

PayFit is a cloud-based payroll and HR platform built for modern UK SMEs that want high automation, a clean interface, and access to payroll expert support without running payroll entirely in-house. It automates a significant portion of payroll admin and includes HR features, expenses, leave management, performance reviews, on higher-tier plans.

Pros

High degree of payroll automation, reduces manual admin significantly

Access to CIPP-qualified payroll experts on Standard and Premium plans

HR features included, expenses, leave management, onboarding, alongside payroll

Clean, modern interface with good onboarding

No hidden costs on standard processing, transparent monthly pricing

Cons

Custom pricing required for teams above 25 employees, pricing becomes less transparent at scale

No native scheduling or time tracking for shift-based teams

For shift-based businesses with variable hours, Workforce.com connects scheduling and payroll more effectively

Who it suits best: UK SMEs, typically office-based, tech-forward, or growing startups, that want automated payroll with HR features included and access to expert support, without running a full in-house payroll function.

Pricing (as of 2026):

Light: From £34/month (£29 base fee plus £5 per employee)

Standard: From £65/month (£59 base fee plus £6 per employee)

Premium: From £126/month (£119 base fee plus £7 per employee)

Custom pricing for teams above 25 employees. Prices exclude VAT. Check PayFit's website for current pricing.

What Every UK Payroll Platform Should Include

Regardless of which platform you choose, every credible UK payroll software should include:

HMRC recognition and RTI compliance: Full Payment Submission (FPS) and Employer Payment Summary (EPS) must be filed on or before each payday. This is a legal requirement and a baseline feature, not a differentiator

Full Payment Submission (FPS) and Employer Payment Summary (EPS) must be filed on or before each payday. This is a legal requirement and a baseline feature, not a differentiator PAYE and National Insurance calculations: Automatic calculation of income tax, employee NI, and employer NI at the current employer NI rate of 15%

Automatic calculation of income tax, employee NI, and employer NI at the current employer NI rate of 15% Pension auto-enrolment: Eligibility assessment, contribution calculations, and submissions to pension providers

Eligibility assessment, contribution calculations, and submissions to pension providers Holiday pay for variable-hours workers: Holiday pay must reflect average earnings over a 52-week reference period, not just basic rate — a common source of underpayment claims

Holiday pay must reflect average earnings over a 52-week reference period, not just basic rate — a common source of underpayment claims Statutory payments: Statutory Sick Pay, Statutory Maternity Pay, and other statutory payments calculated correctly

Statutory Sick Pay, Statutory Maternity Pay, and other statutory payments calculated correctly Employee self-service: Staff access to payslips and personal details

Staff access to payslips and personal details Year-end processing: P60 production and year-end HMRC submissions

Payroll Software for Different Business Types

Different business types have fundamentally different payroll needs. Here is a quick guide by business type:

Shift-based businesses (hospitality, retail, care, logistics): Workforce.com, scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system. Bureau service available

Workforce.com, scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system. Bureau service available Office-based SMEs using QuickBooks: QuickBooks Payroll, keeps payroll and accounting aligned

QuickBooks Payroll, keeps payroll and accounting aligned Office-based SMEs using Xero: Xero Payroll, included with most Xero plans

Xero Payroll, included with most Xero plans Businesses using Sage accounting: Sage Payroll, natural extension of the Sage ecosystem

Sage Payroll, natural extension of the Sage ecosystem Modern SMEs wanting automation and HR: PayFit, automated payroll with CIPP expert support

PayFit, automated payroll with CIPP expert support Businesses with in-house payroll expertise: BrightPay, deep compliance controls and audit trails

BrightPay, deep compliance controls and audit trails Larger businesses outsourcing payroll: Moorepay, managed payroll with specialist support

Moorepay, managed payroll with specialist support Accountancy firms and payroll bureaus: IRIS Staffology, multi-client bureau management

Summary

The best payroll software in the UK in 2026 depends on your business type, size, and existing tools:

Workforce.com - strongest for shift-based businesses needing scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system; bureau service available

- strongest for shift-based businesses needing scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system; bureau service available BrightPay - best payroll-first option for businesses and bureaus wanting deep UK compliance controls

- best payroll-first option for businesses and bureaus wanting deep UK compliance controls Sage Payroll - best for established UK SMEs wanting a trusted, scalable platform with broad accounting integrations

- best for established UK SMEs wanting a trusted, scalable platform with broad accounting integrations QuickBooks Payroll - best for small businesses already using QuickBooks for accounting

- best for small businesses already using QuickBooks for accounting Xero Payroll - best for businesses already using Xero, where payroll is included with their existing plan

- best for businesses already using Xero, where payroll is included with their existing plan Moorepay - best for larger businesses wanting to fully outsource payroll management

- best for larger businesses wanting to fully outsource payroll management IRIS Staffology - best for accountancy firms and payroll bureaus managing multiple client payrolls

- best for accountancy firms and payroll bureaus managing multiple client payrolls PayFit - best for modern UK SMEs wanting automated payroll with HR included and access to expert support

If your business has shift-based staff, variable hours, multiple roles, frequent rota changes, the most important payroll decision you will make is not which platform processes pay most accurately, but which platform connects the data that feeds payroll most accurately. Workforce.com is built for exactly that.

See How Workforce.com Works for Your Business

If your business has shift-based staff and you are losing time to manual reconciliation between scheduling, HR, and payroll, Workforce.com can help. See how it connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, or speak to the team about our bureau service if you would prefer payroll handled by specialists. Book a demo to see how it works for your operation.

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