Best Payroll Software in the UK (2026)
Choosing payroll software in the UK is not a one-size-fits-all decision. The right platform for a 10-person accountancy firm is different from the right platform for a 200-person hotel group, which is different again from the right platform for a growing retail business with 50 part-time staff on variable hours.
This guide covers eight of the most widely used payroll platforms in the UK, with honest assessments of who each one is designed for, what it does well, and where it falls short. It is structured to help you find the right fit for your business, not to recommend one platform for everyone.
For shift-based businesses, payroll accuracy starts before the pay run, in the rota. Workforce.com is the strongest payroll option for any UK business where scheduling complexity drives payroll errors, because it connects the data that feeds payroll directly to payroll itself.
The Best UK Payroll Software at a Glance
- Workforce.com best for shift-based businesses needing scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system
- BrightPay best for payroll-first businesses and payroll bureaus wanting deep UK compliance controls
- Sage Payroll best for established UK SMEs wanting a trusted, scalable payroll platform
- QuickBooks Payroll best for small businesses already using QuickBooks for accounting
- Xero Payroll best for businesses already using Xero for accounting
- Moorepay best for larger businesses wanting to outsource payroll management
- IRIS Staffology best for accountancy firms and payroll bureaus managing multiple clients
- PayFit best for modern UK SMEs wanting automated payroll with HR included
Quick Comparison Table
How to Choose the Right UK Payroll Software
Before comparing platforms, answer two questions:
1. Do your staff work fixed hours or variable shifts? If your team works fixed salaries or predictable hours, most payroll platforms on this list will serve you well. If your team works shifts — variable hours, multiple roles, frequent rota changes, you need a platform that connects scheduling and time tracking to payroll, because that is where most errors originate for shift-based businesses.
2. Do you already use an accounting platform? If you use Xero, QuickBooks, or Sage for accounting, the simplest starting point is usually the payroll tool that integrates natively with it. If you do not have a strong accounting platform preference, you have more flexibility.
1. Workforce.com - Best for Shift-Based Businesses
Workforce.com is designed for industries where labour is the largest controllable cost and scheduling complexity drives payroll accuracy — hospitality, retail, care homes, logistics, manufacturing, and any business where staff work shifts rather than fixed hours.
Unlike payroll-only tools, Workforce.com connects the full workforce management cycle in one platform. Scheduling, time tracking, HR records, and payroll are all in one system, so when a shift changes, it is reflected in time tracking, which flows into payroll without manual re-entry. This removes the reconciliation step between rota and payroll where most shift-based business payroll errors originate.
What it does well
- Connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, no manual data transfer between separate tools
- Handles multiple roles and pay rates within the same pay period, essential for staff working across different positions
- Real-time labour cost visibility as rotas are built, not as a month-end report
- Automatic holiday pay calculation based on actual hours tracked, supporting accurate 52-week reference period calculations for variable-hours staff
- Configurable shift rules and audit-ready records to support Working Time Regulations compliance monitoring, speak to the team about specific configurations for your operation
- Centralised HR records, contracts, right-to-work checks (available on supported plans), onboarding documents in the same system as payroll
- Multi-site management from one platform, consistent payroll processes across all locations
- Employee self-service via mobile app for payslips, shift viewing, and annual leave requests
- Bureau payroll service available for businesses that want payroll processing handled by specialists
Pros
- The only platform on this list that connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll natively in one system
- Solves the rota-to-payroll reconciliation problem that causes most shift-based business payroll errors
- Scales from single-site to multi-location without changing platform
- Replaces the need for separate HR software alongside payroll
- Bureau service available for businesses wanting specialist payroll processing
Cons
- Requires structured implementation, not suitable for same-week setup
- Quote-based pricing makes initial budget comparison harder without engaging the team
- More than a fixed-salary office-based team typically needs, payroll-only tools will serve those businesses at lower cost
Who it suits best: Any UK business with shift-based staff, restaurants, hotels, pubs, care homes, retailers, logistics operators, and manufacturers, particularly those with multiple sites or complex scheduling. Not the right fit for office-based businesses with fixed salaries and simple, predictable payroll.
Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Workforce.com for pricing based on headcount, sites, and modules. Bureau payroll service also available.
2. BrightPay - Best for Payroll-First Businesses and Bureaus
BrightPay is one of the most widely used payroll platforms among UK businesses and payroll bureaus. It is built around PAYE, RTI, pensions, and the compliance workflows that UK payroll professionals rely on, with more detailed controls and reporting than most platforms at its price point. BrightPay has transitioned from desktop to cloud-based platform, with the desktop version discontinued after the 2025/26 tax year.
What it does well
- Deep UK PAYE, National Insurance, and auto-enrolment controls
- Detailed audit trails and year-end reporting, trusted by payroll bureaus and accountants
- Handles irregular hours, multiple pay schedules, and high volumes of starters and leavers
- Pricing is cloud-based and calculated via BrightPay's interactive pricing tooll, visit BrightPay's website for a current quote
- Cloud-based with usage-based pricing, you pay for what you use
Pros
- Among the most detailed UK payroll compliance tools at its price point
- Excellent audit trails for bureau and accountancy use
- Works well alongside an accountant or payroll bureau
- Competitive pricing for the depth of compliance features offered
Cons
- No scheduling, time tracking, or HR management, requires separate tools
- Customer support limited to business hours
- For shift-based businesses, the manual import process between scheduling and BrightPay is where most payroll errors will occur, Workforce.com removes this problem entirely
Who it suits best: UK businesses with in-house payroll knowledge and predictable hours, payroll bureaus managing multiple clients, and businesses working with an accountant who uses BrightPay. Not suited to shift-based businesses where scheduling complexity drives payroll accuracy.
Pricing (as of 2026): Usage-based cloud pricing, billed monthly on employer and employee numbers, or annually with a discount. Free for micro employers with three or fewer employees. Prices exclude VAT.
3. Sage Payroll - Best for Established UK SMEs
Sage Payroll is one of the most established payroll platforms in the UK, widely used by SMEs and accounting firms. It offers three cloud-based tiers with strong HMRC compliance and broad integrations with Sage's accounting ecosystem. For businesses already using Sage accounting, it provides the most natural payroll extension.
Pros
- Trusted UK brand with a long compliance track record
- Three scalable tiers, Essentials, Standard, Premium
- Good integration with Sage accounting products
- Employee self-service available on Standard and Premium plans
- Broad UK accounting firm and support network
Cons
- Scheduling and time tracking require add-ons or separate tools
- Interface feels less modern than newer platforms like PayFit
- For shift-based businesses, the gap between scheduling and Sage Payroll requires manual bridging, Workforce.com removes this
Who it suits best: Established UK SMEs that want a trusted, scalable payroll platform with good HMRC compliance, particularly those already using Sage accounting.
Pricing (as of 2026):
Sage Payroll offers three tiers: Essentials, Standard, and Premium, with 5 employees included on each plan. From £10/month (Essentials). Check Sage's website for current pricing as promotional rates are frequently available
4. QuickBooks Payroll - Best for Small Businesses Using QuickBooks
QuickBooks Payroll is the natural payroll add-on for small businesses already using QuickBooks for accounting. It keeps payroll and bookkeeping in one place, with wages, PAYE liabilities, and pension contributions flowing directly into accounts without a separate reconciliation step.
Pros
- Tight payroll and accounting integration, no separate reconciliation step
- HMRC-recognised with automated RTI submissions and auto-enrolment
- Simple setup with good onboarding support
- Affordable for small teams
Cons
- No scheduling, time tracking, or HR included
- Not designed for multi-site management
- For shift-based businesses, the manual step between rota and QuickBooks Payroll is where errors occur, Workforce.com integrates with QuickBooks and removes this problem
Who it suits best: Small UK businesses, typically under 20 staff with predictable hours, already using QuickBooks for accounting.
Pricing (as of 2026):
- Core Payroll: £5/month base fee plus £1.30 per employee per month
- Advanced Payroll: £10/month base fee plus £1.30 per employee per month
Prices exclude VAT. Promotional pricing may be available for new customers. Check QuickBooks' website for current pricing.
5. Xero Payroll - Best for Businesses Using Xero for Accounting
Xero Payroll is included with most Xero accounting plans, making it an attractive option for small businesses already in the Xero ecosystem. It handles PAYE, RTI, and auto-enrolment well for straightforward payroll, and the native accounting integration means payroll data flows directly into your accounts.
Pros
- Included with most Xero plans, effectively no additional cost for existing Xero users
- Clean interface consistent with Xero's accounting tools
- Strong integration with Planday and other scheduling tools for businesses wanting to connect rota data
- HMRC-recognised with RTI submissions and auto-enrolment support
Cons
- Limited for complex payroll needs, multi-site groups or businesses with complicated pay structures may outgrow it
- No native scheduling or time tracking, shift-based businesses need a separate tool
- Less payroll-specific depth than BrightPay or Sage at the compliance level
Who it suits best: Small UK businesses already using Xero for accounting that need straightforward payroll without additional cost. For shift-based businesses using Xero, Workforce.com handles scheduling, time tracking, and payroll while integrating with Xero for accounting.
Pricing: Included with Xero's Ignite, Grow, Comprehensive, and Ultimate plans. Check Xero's website for current plan pricing.
6. Moorepay - Best for Larger Businesses Outsourcing Payroll
Moorepay provides managed payroll services alongside its software, suited to larger UK businesses that want day-to-day payroll processing removed from their internal team. Specialist staff handle processing and compliance submissions on behalf of the business.
Pros
- Managed service removes payroll processing from internal teams
- Dedicated compliance support and specialist expertise
- Scalable for large, complex business structures
Cons
- Less real-time visibility and control than in-house platforms
- Involved setup and onboarding process
- More than most SMEs need, Workforce.com's bureau service offers managed payroll processing alongside the full workforce management platform, which is a stronger combination for shift-based businesses
Who it suits best: Larger UK businesses with complex payroll structures that want to outsource processing to a specialist provider. For shift-based businesses wanting a bureau service, Workforce.com's bureau offering provides managed payroll alongside scheduling and time tracking in one system.
Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Moorepay for pricing based on headcount and service requirements.
7. IRIS Staffology - Best for Accountancy Firms and Payroll Bureaus
IRIS Staffology is designed for accountancy firms and payroll bureaus managing payroll on behalf of multiple client businesses. It provides multi-client management, practice-level reporting, and the compliance depth that bureau users need. IRIS claims to pay one in eight UK employees through its various payroll products, making it one of the most widely used platforms in the UK accountancy sector.
Note: IRIS Payroll Basics, the free version, is being discontinued after the 2025/26 tax year. Businesses previously using IRIS Payroll Basics should migrate to IRIS Staffology or another platform.
Pros
- Designed specifically for bureau and accountancy firm use
- Multi-client management and practice-level reporting
- Strong UK compliance foundations, HMRC-recognised
- API-first approach with good integration options
Cons
- Not designed for direct employer use, better suited to accountants running payroll for clients
- Less relevant for businesses managing payroll in-house
Who it suits best: UK accountancy firms and payroll bureaus managing multiple client payrolls. Individual businesses running their own payroll in-house will find BrightPay, Sage, or QuickBooks Payroll more suitable.
Pricing (as of 2026): IRIS Staffology starts at £39 per month for up to 19 payslips. Contact IRIS for pricing for larger client portfolios. Prices exclude VAT.
8. PayFit - Best for Modern UK SMEs Wanting Automated Payroll and HR
PayFit is a cloud-based payroll and HR platform built for modern UK SMEs that want high automation, a clean interface, and access to payroll expert support without running payroll entirely in-house. It automates a significant portion of payroll admin and includes HR features, expenses, leave management, performance reviews, on higher-tier plans.
Pros
- High degree of payroll automation, reduces manual admin significantly
- Access to CIPP-qualified payroll experts on Standard and Premium plans
- HR features included, expenses, leave management, onboarding, alongside payroll
- Clean, modern interface with good onboarding
- No hidden costs on standard processing, transparent monthly pricing
Cons
- Custom pricing required for teams above 25 employees, pricing becomes less transparent at scale
- No native scheduling or time tracking for shift-based teams
- For shift-based businesses with variable hours, Workforce.com connects scheduling and payroll more effectively
Who it suits best: UK SMEs, typically office-based, tech-forward, or growing startups, that want automated payroll with HR features included and access to expert support, without running a full in-house payroll function.
Pricing (as of 2026):
- Light: From £34/month (£29 base fee plus £5 per employee)
- Standard: From £65/month (£59 base fee plus £6 per employee)
- Premium: From £126/month (£119 base fee plus £7 per employee)
Custom pricing for teams above 25 employees. Prices exclude VAT. Check PayFit's website for current pricing.
What Every UK Payroll Platform Should Include
Regardless of which platform you choose, every credible UK payroll software should include:
- HMRC recognition and RTI compliance: Full Payment Submission (FPS) and Employer Payment Summary (EPS) must be filed on or before each payday. This is a legal requirement and a baseline feature, not a differentiator
- PAYE and National Insurance calculations: Automatic calculation of income tax, employee NI, and employer NI at the current employer NI rate of 15%
- Pension auto-enrolment: Eligibility assessment, contribution calculations, and submissions to pension providers
- Holiday pay for variable-hours workers: Holiday pay must reflect average earnings over a 52-week reference period, not just basic rate — a common source of underpayment claims
- Statutory payments: Statutory Sick Pay, Statutory Maternity Pay, and other statutory payments calculated correctly
- Employee self-service: Staff access to payslips and personal details
- Year-end processing: P60 production and year-end HMRC submissions
Payroll Software for Different Business Types
Different business types have fundamentally different payroll needs. Here is a quick guide by business type:
- Shift-based businesses (hospitality, retail, care, logistics): Workforce.com, scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system. Bureau service available
- Office-based SMEs using QuickBooks: QuickBooks Payroll, keeps payroll and accounting aligned
- Office-based SMEs using Xero: Xero Payroll, included with most Xero plans
- Businesses using Sage accounting: Sage Payroll, natural extension of the Sage ecosystem
- Modern SMEs wanting automation and HR: PayFit, automated payroll with CIPP expert support
- Businesses with in-house payroll expertise: BrightPay, deep compliance controls and audit trails
- Larger businesses outsourcing payroll: Moorepay, managed payroll with specialist support
- Accountancy firms and payroll bureaus: IRIS Staffology, multi-client bureau management
Summary
The best payroll software in the UK in 2026 depends on your business type, size, and existing tools:
- Workforce.com - strongest for shift-based businesses needing scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system; bureau service available
- BrightPay - best payroll-first option for businesses and bureaus wanting deep UK compliance controls
- Sage Payroll - best for established UK SMEs wanting a trusted, scalable platform with broad accounting integrations
- QuickBooks Payroll - best for small businesses already using QuickBooks for accounting
- Xero Payroll - best for businesses already using Xero, where payroll is included with their existing plan
- Moorepay - best for larger businesses wanting to fully outsource payroll management
- IRIS Staffology - best for accountancy firms and payroll bureaus managing multiple client payrolls
- PayFit - best for modern UK SMEs wanting automated payroll with HR included and access to expert support
If your business has shift-based staff, variable hours, multiple roles, frequent rota changes, the most important payroll decision you will make is not which platform processes pay most accurately, but which platform connects the data that feeds payroll most accurately. Workforce.com is built for exactly that.
See How Workforce.com Works for Your Business
If your business has shift-based staff and you are losing time to manual reconciliation between scheduling, HR, and payroll, Workforce.com can help. See how it connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, or speak to the team about our bureau service if you would prefer payroll handled by specialists. Book a demo to see how it works for your operation.
Consolidate systems with Workforce.com
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best payroll software for a small UK business?
For a small UK business, the right payroll software depends on whether your team works fixed hours or variable shifts, and whether you already use an accounting platform. If you use QuickBooks, QuickBooks Payroll is the simplest starting point. If you use Xero, Xero Payroll is included with most plans. For payroll-only needs with strong UK compliance, BrightPay offers the most detail at its price point. If your small business has shift-based staff, retail, hospitality, care, logistics, Workforce.com is the stronger choice, connecting scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system and removing the manual steps where most variable-hours payroll errors originate.
What is the best free payroll software in the UK?
IRIS Payroll Basics was the most widely used free UK payroll option, but it is being discontinued after the 2025/26 tax year. HMRC's Basic PAYE Tools remains free but is very limited in functionality. BrightPay is free for micro employers with three or fewer employees. For businesses beyond micro scale, free payroll software typically lacks the compliance depth and automation needed to run payroll reliably. Workforce.com is a paid platform, but for shift-based businesses it replaces the cost of multiple separate scheduling, HR, and payroll tools.
What payroll software do UK accountants and payroll bureaus use?
UK accountants and payroll bureaus most commonly use BrightPay, IRIS Staffology, and Sage Payroll. BrightPay is widely used by bureaus for its detailed PAYE and RTI controls. IRIS Staffology is specifically designed for bureau use with multi-client management. For businesses whose accountant processes payroll through one of these tools while they separately need workforce management, Workforce.com handles scheduling, time tracking, and payroll while integrating with most major accounting platforms.
What is the best payroll software for shift-based businesses in the UK?
For shift-based businesses, hospitality, retail, care homes, logistics, Workforce.com is the strongest payroll option. Most payroll errors in shift-based operations start in the rota rather than in the payroll calculation. Workforce.com connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, so approved hours feed directly into payroll without manual re-entry. It handles multiple roles and pay rates, supports accurate holiday pay calculation based on actual hours, and provides real-time labour cost visibility. A bureau payroll service is also available.
What is the difference between Xero Payroll and QuickBooks Payroll?
Both are accounting-integrated payroll tools for small businesses. Xero Payroll is included with most Xero plans at no extra cost. QuickBooks Payroll is an add-on starting at £5 per month plus £1.30 per employee. Both handle PAYE and RTI well for straightforward payroll but neither includes scheduling or time tracking. For shift-based businesses using either platform, Workforce.com handles the workforce management side and integrates with both for accounting.
What is the difference between Workforce.com and BrightPay?
BrightPay is payroll-first with strong UK compliance controls but no scheduling, time tracking, or HR. It works best for businesses with stable, predictable hours. Workforce.com connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, which matters for shift-based businesses where payroll errors typically originate in rota changes and inaccurate time data. BrightPay suits office-based businesses or those with simple fixed hours. Workforce.com suits hospitality, retail, care, and other shift-based industries.
What is the best payroll software for a growing UK business?
For a growing UK business, choose a platform that scales with you. For office-based businesses with salaried staff, PayFit or Sage Payroll scale well from SME to mid-market. For shift-based businesses adding sites or headcount, Workforce.com is the strongest option, it connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system and scales from single-site to multi-location without a platform migration. A bureau payroll service is also available for businesses wanting specialist payroll processing as they scale.
What should I look for when choosing payroll software in the UK?
The most important factors are: HMRC recognition and RTI compliance; holiday pay calculation using the 52-week reference period for variable-hours workers; pension auto-enrolment support; employee self-service; and integration with your existing tools. For shift-based businesses, the most critical factor is whether the platform connects scheduling and time tracking to payroll, Workforce.com is the strongest option on this criterion. For fixed-salary office-based teams, BrightPay, Sage, QuickBooks, or PayFit are all strong choices depending on your existing tools and in-house expertise.
Consolidate systems with Workforce.com
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.