Best Workforce Management Software for Restaurants and Hospitality in the UK (2026)
Labour is typically the largest controllable cost in UK hospitality, sitting at 30 to 35 percent of revenue for most restaurants, hotels, and pubs. Getting it wrong means overstaffing quiet shifts, understaffing busy ones, paying for overtime that could have been avoided, and running payroll from timesheets that do not reflect what actually happened on the floor.
Workforce management software is what sits between those problems and the payroll system. Done well, it connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one place, so managers can see the cost of a rota before it is published, not after. This guide compares the five most widely considered WFM platforms for UK hospitality, with honest assessments of where each one works and where it falls short.
The Best Hospitality WFM Software in the UK at a Glance
- Workforce.com best for multi-site hospitality groups needing scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system
- Fourth best for large enterprise hospitality groups with 20 or more sites
- Deputy best for smaller venues needing reliable scheduling and a strong mobile experience
- Planday best for budget-conscious teams needing scheduling and staff communication combined
- RotaCloud best for independent single-site venues needing simple, affordable rota management
Quick Comparison Table
What Workforce Management Software Should Actually Do in Hospitality
There is an important distinction between rota software and workforce management software. Rota software builds and publishes shift schedules. WFM software covers the full operational cycle, scheduling, time tracking, absence management, labour cost reporting, HR records, and payroll integration. For most hospitality businesses with more than one site or 15 or more staff, a platform that covers all of these in one system is more practical than separate tools for each.
The features that matter most for UK hospitality are:
- Demand-based scheduling - building rotas around forecast covers, footfall, or sales data rather than copying last week's rota
- Real-time labour cost visibility - seeing the wage cost of a rota as it is built, not as a report after payroll has run
- Time tracking and clock-in - capturing actual hours worked, including breaks and overtime, rather than relying on manual timesheets
- Working Time Regulations compliance - configurable shift rules and audit-ready records to support compliance monitoring with the Working Time Regulations 1998
- Absence and leave management - holiday requests, approvals, and leave balances connected to the live schedule
- Multi-site management - visibility across all venues from one system, including labour cost by site and cross-site scheduling
- HR records - employee contracts, documents, and onboarding in the same system as scheduling, removing duplicate data entry
- Payroll integration - approved timesheets feeding directly into payroll rather than being manually re-entered
- Employee self-service - shift swaps, annual leave requests, and payslip access via mobile app
- Reporting and forecasting - labour cost as a percentage of revenue, scheduled versus actual hours, and staffing trends over time
1. Workforce.com - Best for Multi-Site Hospitality Groups
Workforce.com is built for shift-based hospitality operations where labour costs, scheduling accuracy, and payroll compliance all directly affect profitability. Unlike scheduling-only tools, it connects the full workforce management cycle, from rota planning and time tracking through to HR records and payroll, in one system. This means the data feeding into payroll is already approved and accurate before the pay run begins, which removes the manual reconciliation step where most hospitality payroll errors originate.
For operators managing multiple venues, Workforce.com provides a single view of labour costs, staffing levels, and compliance status across all sites, something that is difficult to achieve when scheduling, HR, and payroll sit in separate tools.
What it does well
- Connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, replacing the need for separate tools for each
- Real-time labour cost dashboards show wage spend as managers build rotas, so overstaffing is caught before the rota is published rather than after payroll has run
- Demand forecasting helps hospitality managers build smarter rotas based on predicted covers or footfall, reducing both overstaffing and unplanned overtime
- Configurable shift rules and audit-ready attendance records to support Working Time Regulations compliance monitoring, speak to the team about specific configurations for your operation
- Multi-site management from one platform, consistent scheduling, time tracking, and payroll processes across all venues
- Centralised HR records, employee contracts, onboarding documents, and right-to-work checks (available on supported plans) in the same system as scheduling
- Tronc setup, tip distribution, and audit trail record-keeping for venues managing tips and service charges
- Employee self-service via mobile app for payslips, shift viewing, annual leave requests, and clock-in
- EPoS integrations that connect point-of-sale data with workforce management for accurate demand forecasting
Pros
- The only platform on this list that connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll natively, without requiring integrations between separate tools
- Real-time labour cost visibility at the scheduling stage, not just at month end
- Scales from single-site venues to large multi-location groups without changing platform
- Fewer pay disputes and better self-service support staff retention in a high-turnover industry
- Bureau payroll service available for operators that want payroll processing handled by specialists
Cons
- Requires a structured implementation period.
- If you're coming from separate HR tools, consolidating into an all-in-one workflow can take change management
Who it suits best: Multi-site hospitality operators, restaurant groups, hotel companies, pub groups, and contract caterers, that need labour cost control, scheduling accuracy, HR management, and payroll accuracy across multiple venues. Also well suited to single-site operators that are growing and want a platform that scales with them. Less suited to a small independent venue that just needs a rota tool.
Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Workforce.com for pricing based on headcount, sites, and modules required. A bureau payroll service is also available.
2. Fourth - Best for Large Enterprise Hospitality Groups
Fourth is the dominant enterprise WFM platform in UK hospitality, with clients including Wagamama, Fullers, Burger King UK, and Benihana. It is built specifically for large hospitality operators and offers deep demand forecasting, EPoS integrations, and a payroll bureau service alongside its scheduling and time tracking tools.
What it does well
- Demand forecasting linked to historical sales data, scheduling based on predicted revenue, not gut feel
- Purpose-built for hospitality at enterprise scale, with deep integrations across hospitality systems
- Strong compliance features that self-update with changes to UK employment law
- Payroll bureau service available for large groups that want to outsource payroll processing
- Recruitment, onboarding, and HR all available within the Fourth platform
Pros
- Designed specifically for large-scale hospitality, not adapted from a generic WFM tool
- Proven at enterprise scale with well-known UK hospitality brands
- Strong forecasting capability for revenue-based scheduling decisions
Cons
- Enterprise pricing and implementation complexity make it inaccessible for most SME hospitality operators
- Implementation is lengthy and resource-intensive, not suited to businesses that need to move quickly
Who it suits best: Large UK hospitality groups, pub chains, restaurant brands, hotel companies, and contract caterers, with the budget and internal resource to implement an enterprise system. Not relevant for independent venues or smaller multi-site operators.
Pricing: Custom enterprise pricing. Contact Fourth directly for a quote.
3. Deputy - Best for Smaller Venues Needing Simple Scheduling
Deputy is one of the most widely used scheduling tools in UK hospitality. It prioritises ease of use and a strong mobile experience, making it one of the fastest platforms to get up and running. It is scheduling-first, payroll and HR require separate tools and integrations.
What it does well
- Clean, mobile-first interface that managers and staff adopt quickly
- Shift swapping, open shifts, and availability management handled through the app
- Wide integration library with UK payroll systems including Xero, QuickBooks, and others
- 31-day free trial with no credit card required
- HR add-on available (UK supported) for hiring, onboarding, and document management
Pros
- Fast to implement, most teams are operational within days
- Strong mobile experience for deskless hospitality workers
- Good shift swap and open shift functionality
- Broad integration library for connecting to existing payroll tools
Cons
- No native payroll, hours must be exported to a separate payroll system, which is where most hospitality payroll errors occur
- Australian-origin platform, UK compliance features are present but not the primary development focus
- Labour cost analytics are limited compared to Workforce.com
- Per-user pricing can become expensive for large teams with many part-time staff
Who it suits best: Independent restaurants, cafés, pubs, or small hospitality groups that need reliable scheduling and a good mobile experience, and are comfortable managing payroll through a separate integration. Deputy consistently appears in shortlists for SME hospitality because it is genuinely fast to get running, but operators that grow beyond two or three sites often find themselves needing more capability than Deputy provides.
Pricing (as of 2026): UK minimum monthly spend of £20. Per-user pricing applies across Lite, Core, and Pro plans. HR add-on available separately. Check Deputy's website for current UK pricing as plans have been updated in 2025 and 2026.
4. Planday - Best for Budget-Conscious Teams Needing Scheduling and Communication
Planday (now part of the Xero ecosystem) combines scheduling and built-in team communication, which reduces the need for separate messaging apps. It is one of the more affordable options on this list and integrates well with Xero accounting for operators already in that ecosystem.
What it does well
- Scheduling and staff messaging in one platform, reduces tool fragmentation
- Strong Xero accounting integration for operators already using Xero
- Labour cost visibility within the scheduling view
- Employee self-service for shift swaps and availability
- 30-day free trial available
Pros
- Affordable entry price point for what it offers
- Good for teams where staff communication is a persistent pain point
- Clean interface with reasonable onboarding
Cons
- Holiday management has known gaps, leave approvals do not automatically update shift assignments, which creates additional admin
- Labour cost analytics are not as strong as Workforce.com for multi-site operators
- Minimum 12-month contract on annual plans, some users have reported difficulty exiting early
- No native payroll, requires Xero or another integration for pay runs
Who it suits best: Hospitality SMEs where team communication is a pain point and scheduling is relatively straightforward. Works well for venues already using Xero that want scheduling and payroll prep to stay connected. Less suited to operators with complex multi-site labour cost management needs.
Pricing (as of 2026): From £2.99/user/month on the Starter plan. Minimum five users. Higher tiers available. Check Planday's UK pricing page for current rates as pricing has been updated recently.
5. RotaCloud - Best for Independent Single-Site Venues
RotaCloud is a UK-built platform, designed around simplicity as its core value. It is one of the most affordable and fastest-to-implement options on this list, with a strong track record among independent UK hospitality venues that are moving off spreadsheets for the first time.
What it does well
- Simple drag-and-drop rota creation that most managers can learn in an afternoon
- Real-time labour cost overlay within the scheduling view
- Holiday management and staff communication included
- UK-based support team known for fast and helpful responses
- No long-term contracts, month-to-month flexibility
- Time and attendance tracking available as an add-on
Pros
- Built and supported in the UK, with UK compliance in mind
- Very low entry price, accessible for small independent venues
- Fast setup, most teams are operational within a day
- Consistently rated highly for ease of use and customer support
Cons
- No demand forecasting or revenue-based scheduling
- Native payroll integrations are limited, Sage is supported, but Xero and QuickBooks require workarounds or API connections
- Not designed for businesses with more than one or two sites
- Working Time Regulations compliance automation is limited compared to enterprise tools
Who it suits best: Independent restaurants, pubs, cafés, and care homes with a stable team and straightforward scheduling needs. RotaCloud is often the first WFM tool hospitality operators reach for precisely because of its low cost and ease of use, though businesses that grow beyond one site often find themselves migrating to a more capable platform within 12 to 18 months.
Pricing (as of 2026): From £10/month for up to 5 employees on the Standard plan. Time and attendance add-on is £4.50/month flat rate. Prices scale by employee band. Check RotaCloud's website for current pricing.
Common Workforce Management Challenges in UK Hospitality
Hospitality WFM is harder than most industries because the inputs change constantly and the margin for error is narrow.
- Variable demand: Restaurants and hotels face unpredictable peaks. Scheduling based on last week's rota rather than forecast demand leads to overstaffing in quiet periods and understaffing during busy ones — both of which are costly
- Labour cost as a percentage of revenue: Labour typically represents 30 to 35 percent of revenue in hospitality. Without real-time visibility of wage spend as rotas are built, operators discover overspend at month end rather than preventing it during the week
- Working Time Regulations compliance: The Working Time Regulations 1998 require minimum 11-hour rest periods between shifts, 20-minute breaks for shifts over six hours, and a 48-hour maximum average working week. Manual scheduling makes compliance tracking difficult across large teams
- Multi-site coordination: Managing staffing across multiple venues with separate systems leads to inconsistent processes, scheduling conflicts, and poor visibility of labour costs at group level
- Rota-to-payroll errors: When time tracking and scheduling data do not feed directly into payroll, manual re-entry introduces errors. A 15-minute rounding error per shift across a team of 20 compounds into significant overpayment over time
- High turnover and fast onboarding: Hospitality has high staff turnover. Slow onboarding workflows delay new starters getting onto the rota and into payroll, creating coverage gaps and first-period pay errors
- Disconnected systems: Running separate tools for scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll creates manual handoff points between each system where data gets lost or entered incorrectly
How to Choose the Right WFM Software for Your Hospitality Business
The right platform depends on your size, complexity, and the specific problem you are trying to solve:
- If labour cost control and payroll accuracy across multiple sites are the primary pain points, Workforce.com is the strongest option, it is the only platform on this list that connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll natively without requiring integrations between separate tools. See our guide to payroll software for UK hospitality businesses for a detailed look at the payroll side
- If you are a large enterprise hospitality group with 20 or more sites and the budget for an enterprise implementation, Fourth is purpose-built for your scale
- If you are a smaller venue that primarily needs scheduling and a strong mobile app, Deputy is the fastest to implement and has a wide integration library for connecting to your existing payroll tool
- If you are already using Xero and need scheduling and communication in one affordable tool, Planday integrates well and is reasonably priced
- If you are a single-site independent venue moving off spreadsheets for the first time, RotaCloud is the simplest and most affordable starting point
The most common mistake is choosing based on price alone and then migrating again 12 months later when the business outgrows the platform. If you are already running two or more sites, it is worth starting with a platform that scales. See our guide to workforce management software for UK restaurants if you are specifically looking for restaurant-focused WFM guidance.
Summary
The best workforce management software for UK hospitality businesses in 2026 depends on your size and where your operational pain sits:
- Workforce.com - strongest for multi-site operators that need scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system with real-time labour cost control; bureau payroll service also available
- Fourth - purpose-built for large enterprise hospitality groups with complex multi-site operations and enterprise budgets
- Deputy - most practical for smaller venues needing fast, reliable scheduling and a strong mobile experience without enterprise complexity
- Planday - suits budget-conscious SMEs needing scheduling and communication, particularly those already using Xero
- RotaCloud - simplest and most affordable starting point for independent single-site venues moving off spreadsheets
The gap between a rota tool and a full WFM platform is significant. For hospitality businesses where labour cost control, payroll accuracy, and multi-site visibility are all active problems, a platform that connects all of these in one system will solve more than a scheduling tool ever can.
See How Workforce.com Works for UK Hospitality
If labour costs, scheduling complexity, or disconnected systems are holding your hospitality business back, Workforce.com can help. See how it connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, or speak to the team about our bureau service if you would prefer payroll handled by specialists. Book a demo to see how it works for your operation.
Consolidate systems with Workforce.com
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best workforce management software for UK hospitality?
The best WFM software for UK hospitality depends on the size and complexity of your operation. Workforce.com is the strongest option for multi-site hospitality groups that need scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll connected in one system with real-time labour cost visibility. Fourth suits large enterprise operators with 20 or more sites. Deputy is the most practical option for smaller venues needing reliable scheduling and a strong mobile experience. Planday suits budget-conscious teams needing scheduling and communication combined. RotaCloud is the simplest and most affordable option for independent single-site venues.
What is the difference between Workforce.com and Fourth?
Fourth is an enterprise-only platform for large hospitality groups, clients include major pub chains and restaurant brands, with complex multi-site operations and the budget for enterprise implementation. Workforce.com covers the same core WFM capabilities, scheduling, time tracking, HR, payroll, and labour cost control and is accessible to mid-market operators from single sites to growing multi-site groups without the enterprise-only cost and implementation complexity. For most UK hospitality businesses, Workforce.com offers the capability of an enterprise system without the barriers.
What is the difference between Workforce.com and Deputy?
Deputy is a scheduling-first platform with strong mobile functionality. It does not include native payroll or HR, so operators use it alongside separate payroll and HR tools. Workforce.com connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, which matters when rota changes drive payroll errors and labour cost visibility requires data from multiple sources. Deputy suits smaller venues where scheduling is the primary pain point. Workforce.com suits operators where labour cost control, payroll accuracy, and HR management across multiple sites are all active challenges.
What is the difference between rota software and workforce management software?
Rota software builds and publishes shift schedules. WFM software covers the full cycle: scheduling, time tracking, absence management, labour cost reporting, HR records, and payroll integration. For a single independent venue, rota software may be sufficient. For multi-site hospitality businesses, a full WFM platform like Workforce.com addresses problems that rota-only tools cannot, particularly the manual steps between scheduling, time data, and payroll that cause most hospitality payroll errors.
How does WFM software help reduce labour costs in hospitality?
Labour typically represents 30 to 35 percent of revenue in UK hospitality. WFM software reduces labour costs by enabling demand-based scheduling so staffing matches forecast demand; by giving managers real-time wage cost visibility as they build rotas so overstaffing is caught before it happens; and by reducing unplanned overtime through better shift planning and timesheet approval workflows. Workforce.com provides real-time labour cost dashboards alongside scheduling, so managers can see the cost impact of every scheduling decision before the rota is published.
What Working Time Regulations compliance features should hospitality WFM software have?
The Working Time Regulations 1998 require a minimum 11-hour rest between shifts, a 20-minute break for shifts over six hours, and a 48-hour maximum average working week unless workers have opted out. Good WFM software should maintain audit-ready records and support compliance monitoring. Workforce.com includes configurable shift rules and audit-ready attendance records to support Working Time Regulations monitoring, speak to the team about specific configurations for your operation.
What is the best WFM software for a UK hotel group?
For a UK hotel group, Workforce.com is the strongest option for managing housekeeping, front desk, food and beverage, and maintenance staff across multiple properties in one system with real-time labour cost visibility and payroll integration. Fourth suits very large hotel chains with enterprise-level complexity. Deputy is practical for smaller independent hotels that primarily need scheduling and time tracking.
What is the best WFM software for UK pubs?
For independent pubs, RotaCloud or Deputy offer simple, affordable scheduling. For pub groups with multiple sites, Workforce.com is the strongest option, connecting scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll across all venues with area manager visibility of labour costs across the estate. Workforce.com also offers a bureau payroll service for pub groups that want to outsource payroll processing.
Does Workforce.com replace the need for separate HR and payroll software?
Yes, Workforce.com combines scheduling, time tracking, HR records, and payroll in one platform. Hospitality operators do not need separate HR software for employee records and onboarding, or a separate payroll tool for pay runs. For businesses currently running separate systems for each, consolidating into Workforce.com removes the manual data transfer between tools that causes most payroll errors and HR admin overhead. A bureau payroll service is also available for operators that want payroll processing handled by specialists.
Consolidate systems with Workforce.com
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.