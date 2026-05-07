Labour is typically the largest controllable cost in UK hospitality, sitting at 30 to 35 percent of revenue for most restaurants, hotels, and pubs. Getting it wrong means overstaffing quiet shifts, understaffing busy ones, paying for overtime that could have been avoided, and running payroll from timesheets that do not reflect what actually happened on the floor.

Workforce management software is what sits between those problems and the payroll system. Done well, it connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one place, so managers can see the cost of a rota before it is published, not after. This guide compares the five most widely considered WFM platforms for UK hospitality, with honest assessments of where each one works and where it falls short.

The Best Hospitality WFM Software in the UK at a Glance

Workforce.com best for multi-site hospitality groups needing scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system

best for multi-site hospitality groups needing scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system Fourth best for large enterprise hospitality groups with 20 or more sites

best for large enterprise hospitality groups with 20 or more sites Deputy best for smaller venues needing reliable scheduling and a strong mobile experience

best for smaller venues needing reliable scheduling and a strong mobile experience Planday best for budget-conscious teams needing scheduling and staff communication combined ‍

best for budget-conscious teams needing scheduling and staff communication combined RotaCloud best for independent single-site venues needing simple, affordable rota management

Quick Comparison Table

Platform Starting Price Best For Standout Feature Main Limitation Workforce.com Quote-based Multi-site hospitality groups Scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system Requires initial setup and configuration Fourth Quote-based (enterprise) Large hospitality chains (20+ sites) Enterprise forecasting and hospitality-specific integrations Cost and complexity not suited to SMEs Deputy From £20/month minimum (UK) Smaller venues needing scheduling + time tracking Strong mobile experience and wide integration library No native payroll or HR; Australian-origin platform Planday From £2.99/user/month SMEs needing scheduling and staff communication Scheduling and messaging in one platform; strong Xero integration Limited labour cost analytics; holiday management has known gaps RotaCloud From £10/month (up to 5 employees) Independent single-site venues Simple, UK-built rota management with strong customer support Limited forecasting and no native payroll integration beyond basic exports

What Workforce Management Software Should Actually Do in Hospitality

There is an important distinction between rota software and workforce management software. Rota software builds and publishes shift schedules. WFM software covers the full operational cycle, scheduling, time tracking, absence management, labour cost reporting, HR records, and payroll integration. For most hospitality businesses with more than one site or 15 or more staff, a platform that covers all of these in one system is more practical than separate tools for each.

The features that matter most for UK hospitality are:

Demand-based scheduling - building rotas around forecast covers, footfall, or sales data rather than copying last week's rota

- building rotas around forecast covers, footfall, or sales data rather than copying last week's rota Real-time labour cost visibility - seeing the wage cost of a rota as it is built, not as a report after payroll has run

- seeing the wage cost of a rota as it is built, not as a report after payroll has run Time tracking and clock-in - capturing actual hours worked, including breaks and overtime, rather than relying on manual timesheets

- capturing actual hours worked, including breaks and overtime, rather than relying on manual timesheets Working Time Regulations compliance - configurable shift rules and audit-ready records to support compliance monitoring with the Working Time Regulations 1998

configurable shift rules and audit-ready records to support compliance monitoring with the Working Time Regulations 1998 Absence and leave management - holiday requests, approvals, and leave balances connected to the live schedule

- holiday requests, approvals, and leave balances connected to the live schedule Multi-site management - visibility across all venues from one system, including labour cost by site and cross-site scheduling

- visibility across all venues from one system, including labour cost by site and cross-site scheduling HR records - employee contracts, documents, and onboarding in the same system as scheduling, removing duplicate data entry

- employee contracts, documents, and onboarding in the same system as scheduling, removing duplicate data entry Payroll integration - approved timesheets feeding directly into payroll rather than being manually re-entered

- approved timesheets feeding directly into payroll rather than being manually re-entered Employee self-service - shift swaps, annual leave requests, and payslip access via mobile app

- shift swaps, annual leave requests, and payslip access via mobile app Reporting and forecasting - labour cost as a percentage of revenue, scheduled versus actual hours, and staffing trends over time

1. Workforce.com - Best for Multi-Site Hospitality Groups

Workforce.com is built for shift-based hospitality operations where labour costs, scheduling accuracy, and payroll compliance all directly affect profitability. Unlike scheduling-only tools, it connects the full workforce management cycle, from rota planning and time tracking through to HR records and payroll, in one system. This means the data feeding into payroll is already approved and accurate before the pay run begins, which removes the manual reconciliation step where most hospitality payroll errors originate.

For operators managing multiple venues, Workforce.com provides a single view of labour costs, staffing levels, and compliance status across all sites, something that is difficult to achieve when scheduling, HR, and payroll sit in separate tools.

What it does well

Connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, replacing the need for separate tools for each

Real-time labour cost dashboards show wage spend as managers build rotas, so overstaffing is caught before the rota is published rather than after payroll has run

Demand forecasting helps hospitality managers build smarter rotas based on predicted covers or footfall, reducing both overstaffing and unplanned overtime

Configurable shift rules and audit-ready attendance records to support Working Time Regulations compliance monitoring, speak to the team about specific configurations for your operation

Multi-site management from one platform, consistent scheduling, time tracking, and payroll processes across all venues

Centralised HR records, employee contracts, onboarding documents, and right-to-work checks (available on supported plans) in the same system as scheduling

Tronc setup, tip distribution, and audit trail record-keeping for venues managing tips and service charges

Employee self-service via mobile app for payslips, shift viewing, annual leave requests, and clock-in

EPoS integrations that connect point-of-sale data with workforce management for accurate demand forecasting

Pros

The only platform on this list that connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll natively, without requiring integrations between separate tools

Real-time labour cost visibility at the scheduling stage, not just at month end

Scales from single-site venues to large multi-location groups without changing platform

Fewer pay disputes and better self-service support staff retention in a high-turnover industry

Bureau payroll service available for operators that want payroll processing handled by specialists

Cons

Requires a structured implementation period.

If you're coming from separate HR tools, consolidating into an all-in-one workflow can take change management

Who it suits best: Multi-site hospitality operators, restaurant groups, hotel companies, pub groups, and contract caterers, that need labour cost control, scheduling accuracy, HR management, and payroll accuracy across multiple venues. Also well suited to single-site operators that are growing and want a platform that scales with them. Less suited to a small independent venue that just needs a rota tool.

Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Workforce.com for pricing based on headcount, sites, and modules required. A bureau payroll service is also available.

2. Fourth - Best for Large Enterprise Hospitality Groups

Fourth is the dominant enterprise WFM platform in UK hospitality, with clients including Wagamama, Fullers, Burger King UK, and Benihana. It is built specifically for large hospitality operators and offers deep demand forecasting, EPoS integrations, and a payroll bureau service alongside its scheduling and time tracking tools.

What it does well

Demand forecasting linked to historical sales data, scheduling based on predicted revenue, not gut feel

Purpose-built for hospitality at enterprise scale, with deep integrations across hospitality systems

Strong compliance features that self-update with changes to UK employment law

Payroll bureau service available for large groups that want to outsource payroll processing

Recruitment, onboarding, and HR all available within the Fourth platform

Pros

Designed specifically for large-scale hospitality, not adapted from a generic WFM tool

Proven at enterprise scale with well-known UK hospitality brands

Strong forecasting capability for revenue-based scheduling decisions

Cons

Enterprise pricing and implementation complexity make it inaccessible for most SME hospitality operators

Implementation is lengthy and resource-intensive, not suited to businesses that need to move quickly

Who it suits best: Large UK hospitality groups, pub chains, restaurant brands, hotel companies, and contract caterers, with the budget and internal resource to implement an enterprise system. Not relevant for independent venues or smaller multi-site operators.

Pricing: Custom enterprise pricing. Contact Fourth directly for a quote.

3. Deputy - Best for Smaller Venues Needing Simple Scheduling

Deputy is one of the most widely used scheduling tools in UK hospitality. It prioritises ease of use and a strong mobile experience, making it one of the fastest platforms to get up and running. It is scheduling-first, payroll and HR require separate tools and integrations.

What it does well

Clean, mobile-first interface that managers and staff adopt quickly

Shift swapping, open shifts, and availability management handled through the app

Wide integration library with UK payroll systems including Xero, QuickBooks, and others

31-day free trial with no credit card required

HR add-on available (UK supported) for hiring, onboarding, and document management

Pros

Fast to implement, most teams are operational within days

Strong mobile experience for deskless hospitality workers

Good shift swap and open shift functionality

Broad integration library for connecting to existing payroll tools

Cons

No native payroll, hours must be exported to a separate payroll system, which is where most hospitality payroll errors occur

Australian-origin platform, UK compliance features are present but not the primary development focus

Labour cost analytics are limited compared to Workforce.com

Per-user pricing can become expensive for large teams with many part-time staff

Who it suits best: Independent restaurants, cafés, pubs, or small hospitality groups that need reliable scheduling and a good mobile experience, and are comfortable managing payroll through a separate integration. Deputy consistently appears in shortlists for SME hospitality because it is genuinely fast to get running, but operators that grow beyond two or three sites often find themselves needing more capability than Deputy provides.

Pricing (as of 2026): UK minimum monthly spend of £20. Per-user pricing applies across Lite, Core, and Pro plans. HR add-on available separately. Check Deputy's website for current UK pricing as plans have been updated in 2025 and 2026.

4. Planday - Best for Budget-Conscious Teams Needing Scheduling and Communication

Planday (now part of the Xero ecosystem) combines scheduling and built-in team communication, which reduces the need for separate messaging apps. It is one of the more affordable options on this list and integrates well with Xero accounting for operators already in that ecosystem.

What it does well

Scheduling and staff messaging in one platform, reduces tool fragmentation

Strong Xero accounting integration for operators already using Xero

Labour cost visibility within the scheduling view

Employee self-service for shift swaps and availability

30-day free trial available

Pros

Affordable entry price point for what it offers

Good for teams where staff communication is a persistent pain point

Clean interface with reasonable onboarding

Cons

Holiday management has known gaps, leave approvals do not automatically update shift assignments, which creates additional admin

Labour cost analytics are not as strong as Workforce.com for multi-site operators

Minimum 12-month contract on annual plans, some users have reported difficulty exiting early

No native payroll, requires Xero or another integration for pay runs

Who it suits best: Hospitality SMEs where team communication is a pain point and scheduling is relatively straightforward. Works well for venues already using Xero that want scheduling and payroll prep to stay connected. Less suited to operators with complex multi-site labour cost management needs.

Pricing (as of 2026): From £2.99/user/month on the Starter plan. Minimum five users. Higher tiers available. Check Planday's UK pricing page for current rates as pricing has been updated recently.

5. RotaCloud - Best for Independent Single-Site Venues

RotaCloud is a UK-built platform, designed around simplicity as its core value. It is one of the most affordable and fastest-to-implement options on this list, with a strong track record among independent UK hospitality venues that are moving off spreadsheets for the first time.

What it does well

Simple drag-and-drop rota creation that most managers can learn in an afternoon

Real-time labour cost overlay within the scheduling view

Holiday management and staff communication included

UK-based support team known for fast and helpful responses

No long-term contracts, month-to-month flexibility

Time and attendance tracking available as an add-on

Pros

Built and supported in the UK, with UK compliance in mind

Very low entry price, accessible for small independent venues

Fast setup, most teams are operational within a day

Consistently rated highly for ease of use and customer support

Cons

No demand forecasting or revenue-based scheduling

Native payroll integrations are limited, Sage is supported, but Xero and QuickBooks require workarounds or API connections

Not designed for businesses with more than one or two sites

Working Time Regulations compliance automation is limited compared to enterprise tools

Who it suits best: Independent restaurants, pubs, cafés, and care homes with a stable team and straightforward scheduling needs. RotaCloud is often the first WFM tool hospitality operators reach for precisely because of its low cost and ease of use, though businesses that grow beyond one site often find themselves migrating to a more capable platform within 12 to 18 months.

Pricing (as of 2026): From £10/month for up to 5 employees on the Standard plan. Time and attendance add-on is £4.50/month flat rate. Prices scale by employee band. Check RotaCloud's website for current pricing.

Common Workforce Management Challenges in UK Hospitality

Hospitality WFM is harder than most industries because the inputs change constantly and the margin for error is narrow.

Variable demand: Restaurants and hotels face unpredictable peaks. Scheduling based on last week's rota rather than forecast demand leads to overstaffing in quiet periods and understaffing during busy ones — both of which are costly

Restaurants and hotels face unpredictable peaks. Scheduling based on last week's rota rather than forecast demand leads to overstaffing in quiet periods and understaffing during busy ones — both of which are costly Labour cost as a percentage of revenue: Labour typically represents 30 to 35 percent of revenue in hospitality. Without real-time visibility of wage spend as rotas are built, operators discover overspend at month end rather than preventing it during the week

Labour typically represents 30 to 35 percent of revenue in hospitality. Without real-time visibility of wage spend as rotas are built, operators discover overspend at month end rather than preventing it during the week Working Time Regulations compliance: The Working Time Regulations 1998 require minimum 11-hour rest periods between shifts, 20-minute breaks for shifts over six hours, and a 48-hour maximum average working week. Manual scheduling makes compliance tracking difficult across large teams

The Working Time Regulations 1998 require minimum 11-hour rest periods between shifts, 20-minute breaks for shifts over six hours, and a 48-hour maximum average working week. Manual scheduling makes compliance tracking difficult across large teams Multi-site coordination: Managing staffing across multiple venues with separate systems leads to inconsistent processes, scheduling conflicts, and poor visibility of labour costs at group level

Managing staffing across multiple venues with separate systems leads to inconsistent processes, scheduling conflicts, and poor visibility of labour costs at group level Rota-to-payroll errors: When time tracking and scheduling data do not feed directly into payroll, manual re-entry introduces errors. A 15-minute rounding error per shift across a team of 20 compounds into significant overpayment over time

When time tracking and scheduling data do not feed directly into payroll, manual re-entry introduces errors. A 15-minute rounding error per shift across a team of 20 compounds into significant overpayment over time High turnover and fast onboarding: Hospitality has high staff turnover. Slow onboarding workflows delay new starters getting onto the rota and into payroll, creating coverage gaps and first-period pay errors

Hospitality has high staff turnover. Slow onboarding workflows delay new starters getting onto the rota and into payroll, creating coverage gaps and first-period pay errors Disconnected systems: Running separate tools for scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll creates manual handoff points between each system where data gets lost or entered incorrectly

How to Choose the Right WFM Software for Your Hospitality Business

The right platform depends on your size, complexity, and the specific problem you are trying to solve:

If labour cost control and payroll accuracy across multiple sites are the primary pain points, Workforce.com is the strongest option, it is the only platform on this list that connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll natively without requiring integrations between separate tools. See our guide to payroll software for UK hospitality businesses for a detailed look at the payroll side

If you are a large enterprise hospitality group with 20 or more sites and the budget for an enterprise implementation, Fourth is purpose-built for your scale

If you are a smaller venue that primarily needs scheduling and a strong mobile app, Deputy is the fastest to implement and has a wide integration library for connecting to your existing payroll tool

If you are already using Xero and need scheduling and communication in one affordable tool, Planday integrates well and is reasonably priced

If you are a single-site independent venue moving off spreadsheets for the first time, RotaCloud is the simplest and most affordable starting point

The most common mistake is choosing based on price alone and then migrating again 12 months later when the business outgrows the platform. If you are already running two or more sites, it is worth starting with a platform that scales. See our guide to workforce management software for UK restaurants if you are specifically looking for restaurant-focused WFM guidance.

Summary

The best workforce management software for UK hospitality businesses in 2026 depends on your size and where your operational pain sits:

Workforce.com - strongest for multi-site operators that need scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system with real-time labour cost control; bureau payroll service also available

- strongest for multi-site operators that need scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system with real-time labour cost control; bureau payroll service also available Fourth - purpose-built for large enterprise hospitality groups with complex multi-site operations and enterprise budgets

- purpose-built for large enterprise hospitality groups with complex multi-site operations and enterprise budgets Deputy - most practical for smaller venues needing fast, reliable scheduling and a strong mobile experience without enterprise complexity

- most practical for smaller venues needing fast, reliable scheduling and a strong mobile experience without enterprise complexity Planday - suits budget-conscious SMEs needing scheduling and communication, particularly those already using Xero

- suits budget-conscious SMEs needing scheduling and communication, particularly those already using Xero RotaCloud - simplest and most affordable starting point for independent single-site venues moving off spreadsheets

The gap between a rota tool and a full WFM platform is significant. For hospitality businesses where labour cost control, payroll accuracy, and multi-site visibility are all active problems, a platform that connects all of these in one system will solve more than a scheduling tool ever can.

See How Workforce.com Works for UK Hospitality

If labour costs, scheduling complexity, or disconnected systems are holding your hospitality business back, Workforce.com can help. See how it connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, or speak to the team about our bureau service if you would prefer payroll handled by specialists. Book a demo to see how it works for your operation.