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The Smartest Way to Manage Your Workforce

All-in-one scheduling, time tracking, HR & payroll software built for shift-based teams.

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Loved by businesses around the world

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Workforce management that helps every team thrive

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Human Resources

Streamline HR processes and retain top talent by centralising documents, tracking tasks, and managing employee performance.

Operations

Optimise labour spend while maintaining quality with detailed reports, forecasting, and live insights that provide visibility across all locations.

Finance & Payroll

Say goodbye to spreadsheets by paying employees accurately and on time with time and attendance data from Workforce, with seamless submission to HMRC.

Owners & Executives

Gain full visibility of your workforce and optimise labour costs, all while building a happy, productive team that helps grow your business.

Managing shift workers is hard. Workforce.com makes it easy.

Smarter rotas based on demand

Let AI and data drive your schedules. With Workforce.com, revenue and shift data from previous weeks are used to accurately forecast upcoming demand, and build the best rota. We make sure the right person is scheduled at the right time, automatically.

Eliminate double entry

Stop wasting time on repetitive tasks. With mobile self-service, staff can update their personal details, apply for time off, and access their payslips. This way you won’t have to re-enter info from emails to your HR ever again.

Stop being short staffed

A smarter way to keep your team fully staffed. Use HR and scheduling together to find and hire new staff, then get them onboarded quickly to get them scheduled and fill shift vacancies. The result is more applicants, faster filled roles, and never shorthanded.

our customers see consistent results
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Reduction in manual work
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Efficiency gain for compliance and payroll activities

What our customers say

“Implementation was very straightforward..It just saves so much time. Payroll– 8 years ago– was a 3 or 4 day job. We can now move it through in 3 or 4 hours.”
Richard Weeks
Hunley Hotel & Golf Club
“The reports are easy, you can build rotas easily and it’s user friendly. That’s what sold it to our staff.”
Nicola Thompson
Manchester City Council
“Working with the Workforce.com team was really straightforward. They support us all the time when we have questions. They know how our brand works and how we sell pizzas.”
Jesper Van Oorschot
Domino's Netherlands
“Our biggest win with Workforce is definitely being more reactive with labour. You can have it tracking every 15 minutes versus revenue…it means we can respond really quickly to changes.”
Joe Phillips
Wayland’s Yard
“The amount of time I was wasting was huge. Time saving was really key for me and the usability of Workforce enabled that… I was able to do things a lot faster.”
Nina Gizzie
The Climbing Academy
“The customer service side was brilliant, which meant the set up was so easy.”
John Armstrong
Custom Planet
“Enrolment of a new staff member.. Getting their National Insurance Number, passport number, name, phone, email… I needed something where it’s actually the staff member that enters it rather than us having to chase for it…Workforce made it so much more simpler.”
Quentin Wind
Comptoir Gourmand
“It was a nightmare before Workforce.com…If you took it away from them, I think the staff would have a meltdown.”
Dawn Bishopp
European Healthcare Group
“They [Workforce.com] know that running a care home is not easy and anything they can do to help the managers, the teams on the floor, the directors… they’ve done. The whole organisation has bought into it."
Shan Visram
Wavemill Healthcare
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Powerful integrations and industry-leading partners that drive success

With over 150 integrations, Workforce seamlessly connects to your existing systems and eliminates manual data entry. From point of sale to financial wellbeing and other systems in your tech stack, our integrations make your day-to-day run smoother.

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Software designed for your business and industry

Whether it's about delivering extraordinary service or exceptional care, Workforce.com helps you manage your workforce so that you can easily optimise labour costs, improve employee engagement, and enhance your team’s overall productivity.

Restaurants & Hospitality

Easily manage staffing so your team can focus on delivering great guest experiences.

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Social Care

Make scheduling easier so your team can focus on providing quality care.

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Retail

Ensure the right coverage at every store to keep customers happy and boost sales.

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Hotels

Keep hotel operations running smoothly so that you can focus on creating unforgettable stays.

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Want to see it in action? Book a demo today

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The best insights for all your workforce management needs

Compliance

What the Single Assessment Framework Really Means for Frontline Staff

The SAF shifts focus to real care delivery. This post explains what it means for frontline carers and why workforce management is central to safe, effective and well-led care.

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Payroll

Running Payroll Yourself: How to Do It and Risks to Consider

DIY payroll might save money upfront but it requires careful management to avoid costly mistakes. Learn what it takes in this article.

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Human Resources

4 Key Reasons Your Business Should Invest in Proper Training

Smart staff training boosts productivity, cuts costs, and keeps your team compliant. Here’s why it’s worth the investment.

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Consolidate systems with Workforce.com

Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.

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