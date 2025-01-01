The Smartest Way to Manage Your Workforce
All-in-one scheduling, time tracking, HR & payroll software built for shift-based teams.
Loved by businesses around the world
Workforce management that helps every team thrive
Streamline HR processes and retain top talent by centralising documents, tracking tasks, and managing employee performance.
Optimise labour spend while maintaining quality with detailed reports, forecasting, and live insights that provide visibility across all locations.
Say goodbye to spreadsheets by paying employees accurately and on time with time and attendance data from Workforce, with seamless submission to HMRC.
Gain full visibility of your workforce and optimise labour costs, all while building a happy, productive team that helps grow your business.
Managing shift workers is hard. Workforce.com makes it easy.
Smarter rotas based on demand
Let AI and data drive your schedules. With Workforce.com, revenue and shift data from previous weeks are used to accurately forecast upcoming demand, and build the best rota. We make sure the right person is scheduled at the right time, automatically.
Eliminate double entry
Stop wasting time on repetitive tasks. With mobile self-service, staff can update their personal details, apply for time off, and access their payslips. This way you won’t have to re-enter info from emails to your HR ever again.
Stop being short staffed
A smarter way to keep your team fully staffed. Use HR and scheduling together to find and hire new staff, then get them onboarded quickly to get them scheduled and fill shift vacancies. The result is more applicants, faster filled roles, and never shorthanded.
What our customers say
Powerful integrations and industry-leading partners that drive success
With over 150 integrations, Workforce seamlessly connects to your existing systems and eliminates manual data entry. From point of sale to financial wellbeing and other systems in your tech stack, our integrations make your day-to-day run smoother.
Software designed for your business and industry
Whether it's about delivering extraordinary service or exceptional care, Workforce.com helps you manage your workforce so that you can easily optimise labour costs, improve employee engagement, and enhance your team’s overall productivity.
Restaurants & Hospitality
Easily manage staffing so your team can focus on delivering great guest experiences.
Social Care
Make scheduling easier so your team can focus on providing quality care.
Retail
Ensure the right coverage at every store to keep customers happy and boost sales.
Hotels
Keep hotel operations running smoothly so that you can focus on creating unforgettable stays.
Want to see it in action? Book a demo today
The best insights for all your workforce management needs
What the Single Assessment Framework Really Means for Frontline Staff
The SAF shifts focus to real care delivery. This post explains what it means for frontline carers and why workforce management is central to safe, effective and well-led care.
Running Payroll Yourself: How to Do It and Risks to Consider
DIY payroll might save money upfront but it requires careful management to avoid costly mistakes. Learn what it takes in this article.
4 Key Reasons Your Business Should Invest in Proper Training
Smart staff training boosts productivity, cuts costs, and keeps your team compliant. Here’s why it’s worth the investment.
Consolidate systems with Workforce.com
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.