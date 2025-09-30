Payroll is one of the most important responsibilities for any employer. Paying staff accurately and on time is not just about keeping staff happy, it is a legal requirement. Yet for many businesses, payroll is one of the most challenging admin tasks to get right.

From tax and National Insurance deductions to HMRC reporting, pensions auto-enrolment, and compliance with new regulations, the list of requirements never stops growing. Relying on spreadsheets or manual processes only adds to the risk of mistakes. That is why many employers look for extra support.

If you’re comparing platforms before deciding which type of support is right for your business, see our guide to the best payroll software in the UK.

Here are the most effective options for managing payroll in the UK.

Hiring a Payroll Specialist

For organisations with large or complex operations, hiring a dedicated payroll officer can be the right move. An in-house specialist can oversee payroll processing, respond quickly to queries, and ensure everything is completed on time. This provides full control over sensitive employee data and flexibility for last-minute adjustments.

Payroll Implementation and Support

Getting payroll right from day one makes a huge difference. Implementation support ensures that employee records, compliance requirements, pensions, and HMRC submissions are set up correctly from the start.

Most modern payroll providers, including Workforce, provide implementation help so businesses can configure their systems properly. Ongoing support, whether through online help, chat, or knowledge bases, then helps resolve issues and answer questions as they arise.

Outsourcing to a Payroll Bureau

A payroll bureau takes on the responsibility of processing payroll for you. You provide employee details such as hours worked, approved timesheets, or bonus payments, and the bureau handles the rest. This typically includes generating payslips, calculating deductions, and submitting information to HMRC.

When timesheets are manager-approved before reaching the bureau, payroll data is already verified, reducing errors and disputes. This lightens the admin load while keeping everything compliant.

Workforce offers a dedicated payroll bureau service in the UK, where a specialist team manages payroll using the Workforce platform. By combining payroll expertise with modern technology, the bureau service helps ensure payroll is accurate, compliant, and processed on time every cycle.

Using Payroll Software

For businesses that prefer to keep payroll in-house, cloud payroll software can automate many of the tasks that slow employers down. From calculating PAYE and NI contributions to managing pensions and submitting Real-Time Information (RTI) to HMRC, software takes the guesswork out of payroll.

Modern platforms like Workforce also include employee self-service, so staff can download payslips, update personal details, and request leave without needing HR intervention. This reduces admin time while giving employees more control over their information.

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Why Choosing the Right Payroll Support Matters

Payroll is not just about paying people on time. With the right support you gain:

Confidence that HMRC submissions are accurate and on time





Fewer errors thanks to automation and manager-approved timesheets





Systems that scale as your workforce grows





Time back for managers and HR teams to focus on employees instead of paperwork



Ready to Simplify Payroll?

Managing payroll is complex, but you don’t have to face it alone. Whether you hire a payroll specialist, use payroll software, or outsource to a bureau, there are solutions to fit every type of business.

The key is choosing an approach that saves time, reduces risk, and ensures employees are paid correctly every time.

Workforce provides both integrated payroll software and a UK payroll bureau service, designed to work seamlessly with rostering, time and attendance, and HR. Book a demo today to see how Workforce can simplify payroll and support your business.

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