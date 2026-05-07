Healthcare payroll in the UK is genuinely harder than payroll in most sectors. Staff work rotating shifts including nights and weekends, multiple pay rates apply across clinical and non-clinical roles, bank and agency staff sit alongside permanent employees in the same pay run, and high turnover means new starters need to be payroll-ready within days. For care homes, domiciliary care providers, and private healthcare groups managing multiple sites, the challenge compounds at every level.

This guide covers the five most widely used payroll platforms among UK healthcare organisations, from GP practices to care home groups to private hospitals, with honest assessments of where each one fits and where it falls short.

The Best Healthcare Payroll Software in the UK at a Glance

Workforce.com best for care homes, domiciliary care, and private healthcare groups needing scheduling, HR, and payroll connected

best for care homes, domiciliary care, and private healthcare groups needing scheduling, HR, and payroll connected MHR iTrent best for large NHS trusts and complex enterprise healthcare organisations

best for large NHS trusts and complex enterprise healthcare organisations Sage Payroll best for small healthcare practices wanting a trusted, established UK platform

best for small healthcare practices wanting a trusted, established UK platform BrightPay best for healthcare organisations running payroll in-house with strong compliance knowledge ‍

best for healthcare organisations running payroll in-house with strong compliance knowledge Xero Payroll best for small GP practices and clinics already using Xero for accounting

Quick Comparison Table

Platform Starting Price Best For Standout Feature Main Limitation Workforce.com Quote-based Care homes, domiciliary care, private healthcare groups Scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system Requires initial setup and configuration MHR iTrent Quote-based (enterprise) NHS trusts and large healthcare organisations Highly configurable for complex NHS pay structures Enterprise cost and complexity; not suited to SMEs Sage Payroll From £20/month (up to 10 employees) Small healthcare practices Trusted UK brand with scalable tiers No scheduling or time tracking built in BrightPay Usage-based (cloud) In-house payroll teams with compliance expertise Deep UK PAYE and RTI controls No scheduling, HR, or time tracking Xero Payroll Included with Xero plans Small GP practices and clinics using Xero Native Xero accounting integration Limited for complex or shift-based healthcare payroll

What Makes Healthcare Payroll Different

Healthcare payroll has challenges that standard payroll software was not designed to handle. Understanding these is the first step to choosing the right platform:

Shift complexity and unsocial hours: Care workers and clinical staff work nights, weekends, bank holidays, and split shifts, each potentially attracting different pay rates. Standard payroll tools often cannot apply these rules automatically without manual workarounds

Care workers and clinical staff work nights, weekends, bank holidays, and split shifts, each potentially attracting different pay rates. Standard payroll tools often cannot apply these rules automatically without manual workarounds Bank and agency staff: Many healthcare organisations use bank staff to fill gaps alongside permanent employees. Managing both in the same pay run, with different contract types, pay rates, and entitlements, creates significant reconciliation complexity

Many healthcare organisations use bank staff to fill gaps alongside permanent employees. Managing both in the same pay run, with different contract types, pay rates, and entitlements, creates significant reconciliation complexity High staff turnover: Staff turnover in UK adult social care remains significant, Skills for Care's State of the Adult Social Care Sector and Workforce in England report (2025) recorded a sector-wide turnover rate of 23.1%, down from a peak of 31.4% in 2019/20. Every new starter who is not in payroll by their first pay run creates errors that require manual correction

Staff turnover in UK adult social care remains significant, Skills for Care's State of the Adult Social Care Sector and Workforce in England report (2025) recorded a sector-wide turnover rate of 23.1%, down from a peak of 31.4% in 2019/20. Every new starter who is not in payroll by their first pay run creates errors that require manual correction Variable hours and holiday pay: Bank staff, zero-hours carers, and part-time clinical staff work irregular hours. Under UK employment law, their holiday pay must reflect average earnings over a 52-week reference period, including unsocial hours payments, not just basic rate. Getting this wrong is a common source of underpayment claims

Bank staff, zero-hours carers, and part-time clinical staff work irregular hours. Under UK employment law, their holiday pay must reflect average earnings over a 52-week reference period, including unsocial hours payments, not just basic rate. Getting this wrong is a common source of underpayment claims Multi-site complexity: Care home groups, domiciliary care providers, and private hospital networks managing multiple locations need payroll to be consistent across all sites, with finance teams able to see labour costs at group and site level

Care home groups, domiciliary care providers, and private hospital networks managing multiple locations need payroll to be consistent across all sites, with finance teams able to see labour costs at group and site level DBS and credential tracking: Healthcare employers need to ensure staff have valid DBS checks and current qualifications. While payroll software does not replace dedicated HR compliance tools, platforms with integrated HR records make it easier to keep this information alongside employment and pay data

Healthcare employers need to ensure staff have valid DBS checks and current qualifications. While payroll software does not replace dedicated HR compliance tools, platforms with integrated HR records make it easier to keep this information alongside employment and pay data Rota-to-payroll reconciliation: When scheduling and payroll sit in separate systems, time data must be manually re-entered and every manual step introduces error risk. For a care home running 24/7 shifts with multiple staff on different contracts, this reconciliation is where most payroll problems start

1. Workforce.com - Best for Care Homes, Domiciliary Care, and Private Healthcare Groups

Workforce.com is the strongest choice for UK healthcare organisations where payroll accuracy depends on shift patterns, time and attendance data, and complex pay rules. Rather than treating payroll as a standalone process, it connects scheduling, timesheets, and payroll-ready data in one system, functioning as both a workforce management platform and a payroll solution.

For healthcare teams managing rotating shifts, overtime, multiple roles, and high staffing turnover, this integration is critical. It means fewer payroll errors caused by mismatched hours, missed approvals, or inconsistent pay rules, because the inputs are accurate before the pay run begins. Payroll, rostering, and time and attendance run in the same platform, so pay is driven directly by approved shift and attendance data rather than synced from separate systems.

Payroll-ready time tracking: Worked hours, breaks, overtime, and shift allowances are captured automatically from approved timesheets, eliminating manual data entry between scheduling and payroll

Multiple pay rates: Handles clinical and non-clinical staff, bank workers, and management in the same pay period, each at their correct rate without manual workarounds

Mobile clock-in: Care workers clock in at care home sites or client locations via mobile app, with manager approval workflows centralised in one dashboard

Real-time labour cost visibility: Managers see staffing costs by site and department as they happen, supporting budget management alongside patient care requirements

Holiday pay calculation: Automatic calculation based on actual hours tracked, supporting accurate 52-week average earnings for bank and variable-hours staff

UK compliance and audit trails: PAYE, National Insurance, pension contributions, RTI submissions, and year-end processes with comprehensive audit records

Multi-site HR records: Employee contracts, right-to-work checks (available on supported plans), and documents centralised across all locations in one system

Digital onboarding: New starter data flows directly from onboarding into scheduling and payroll without duplicate entry, reducing first-pay-period errors in a high-turnover sector

Employee self-service: Staff view rotas, request leave, access payslips, and update personal details via mobile app

Bureau payroll service: Available for healthcare organisations wanting payroll processing handled by specialists

Pros

Solves the rota-to-payroll reconciliation problem that causes most healthcare payroll errors

Replaces the need for separate scheduling, HR, and payroll tools

Real-time labour cost visibility supports budget management in cost-sensitive healthcare settings

Scales across multiple sites with consistent processes and group-level reporting

Bureau payroll service available for healthcare organisations that want payroll processing handled by specialists

Cons

Requires initial setup and configuration

Some features, including right-to-work document management, are available on supported plans only

Who it suits best: Care home operators (single site and groups), domiciliary care providers, private clinics, and private hospital groups where shift complexity, bank staff management, and labour cost control are active challenges. For organisations considering Workforce.com alongside enterprise platforms, note that it provides multi-site capability without the implementation scale of NHS-focused enterprise systems.

Pricing: Quote-based. Contact Workforce.com for pricing based on headcount, sites, and modules. Bureau payroll service also available.

2. MHR iTrent - Best for NHS Trusts and Large Healthcare Organisations

MHR is a UK-based provider of integrated HR, payroll, and finance software. Its iTrent platform is widely used across NHS trusts and large private healthcare organisations that need a highly configurable system capable of handling complex pay structures, large workforces, and detailed compliance requirements.

What it does well

Designed for NHS and large healthcare organisations with complex pay structures

Highly configurable for varied employment terms and pay arrangements

Integrates HR, payroll, and finance in one enterprise platform

Strong track record in the NHS and established UK healthcare sector presence

Managed payroll service options available alongside the software

Pros

Purpose-built for large, complex UK healthcare payroll requirements

Well-established in NHS environments

Highly configurable for organisations with unique or complex pay rules

Cons

Enterprise pricing and significant implementation investment, not accessible for smaller healthcare organisations

Implementation is lengthy and resource-intensive

Overkill for care homes, small private clinics, or organisations with fewer than a few hundred employees

For most private healthcare organisations outside the NHS, Workforce.com provides comparable capability with significantly faster implementation

Who it suits best: NHS trusts, large private hospital groups, and complex healthcare organisations with hundreds or thousands of employees and the internal resources to implement and maintain an enterprise system.

Pricing: Fully bespoke quote-based pricing depending on headcount, modules, and configuration. Contact MHR directly.

3. Sage Payroll - Best for Small Healthcare Practices

Sage Payroll is one of the most established UK payroll platforms, widely used by SMEs and accounting firms. For small healthcare practices, GP surgeries, dental practices, physiotherapy clinics, and small private clinics, it provides reliable PAYE and RTI compliance with good scalability across three pricing tiers.

Pros

Trusted UK payroll provider with strong HMRC compliance track record

Three scalable tiers suitable for growing practices

Good integration with Sage accounting products

Employee self-service available on Standard and Premium plans

Cons

No scheduling or time tracking, shift-based healthcare organisations need separate tools

Not designed for multi-site group payroll management

For practices with bank staff or complex shift patterns, Workforce.com handles the scheduling-to-payroll connection more effectively

Who it suits best: Small UK healthcare practices with stable, straightforward payroll, GP surgeries, dental practices, physiotherapy clinics, particularly those already using Sage accounting.

Pricing (as of 2026):

Essentials: £20/month for up to 10 employees, plus £1.30 per additional employee

Standard: £40/month for up to 10 employees, plus £3.30 per additional employee

Premium: £60/month for up to 10 employees, plus £5.30 per additional employee

Prices exclude VAT. Check Sage's website for current pricing.

4. BrightPay - Best for Healthcare Organisations Running Payroll In-House

BrightPay is a well-established UK payroll platform with detailed controls around PAYE, RTI, auto-enrolment, and year-end processing. It is widely used by businesses and payroll bureaus that want strong compliance controls without enterprise complexity. BrightPay has transitioned to a cloud-based platform, with the desktop version discontinued after the 2025/26 tax year.

Pros

Deep UK PAYE, National Insurance, and auto-enrolment controls

Excellent audit trails and year-end reporting

Works well for organisations running payroll through an accountant or payroll bureau

Free for micro employers with three or fewer employees

Handles irregular hours and high volumes of starters and leavers well

Cons

No scheduling, time tracking, or HR, requires separate tools for shift-based operations

The manual step between rota and BrightPay is where most care home and shift-based healthcare payroll errors originate, Workforce.com removes this problem

Customer support limited to business hours

Who it suits best: Healthcare organisations with in-house payroll knowledge and relatively stable staffing, small clinics, GP practices, or care homes with straightforward scheduling that can be managed separately. Also well suited to accountants managing payroll on behalf of healthcare clients.

Pricing (as of 2026): Usage-based cloud pricing, billed monthly or annually. Free for micro employers with three or fewer employees. Use BrightPay's pricing calculator for exact costs. Prices exclude VAT.

5. Xero Payroll - Best for Small Practices Using Xero

Xero Payroll is included with most Xero accounting plans, making it an attractive option for small healthcare practices already using Xero for their books. It handles PAYE, RTI, and auto-enrolment reliably for straightforward payroll, with payroll data flowing directly into accounting without a separate reconciliation step.

Pros

Included with most Xero plans, no additional cost for existing Xero users

Clean interface consistent with Xero accounting

HMRC-recognised with RTI submissions and auto-enrolment support

Good for small practices where payroll and accounting alignment is the priority

Cons

Not suitable for complex shift-based payroll or multi-site management

No scheduling or time tracking for shift-based care teams

For healthcare organisations with bank staff, rotating shifts, or variable hours, Workforce.com connects scheduling and payroll far more effectively

Who it suits best: Small GP practices, dental surgeries, physiotherapy clinics, and private practices already using Xero for accounting with simple, stable payroll.

Pricing: Included with Xero accounting plans:

Ignite: £16/month, payroll for up to 5 employees plus £1.50 per additional employee (up to 200)

Grow: £37/month, payroll for up to 5 employees plus £1.50 per additional employee (up to 200)

Comprehensive: £50/month, payroll for up to 5 employees plus £1.50 per additional employee (up to 200)

Ultimate: £65/month, payroll for up to 10 employees plus £1 per additional employee (up to 200)

Prices exclude VAT. Payroll not available on the Simple plan. Check Xero's website for current pricing.

Other Options Worth Knowing

IRIS GP Payroll - A specialist payroll tool designed specifically for GP practices, handling NHS Pension Scheme requirements and GP-specific payroll needs. If your organisation is a GP practice with NHS pension obligations, IRIS GP Payroll is worth evaluating alongside general UK payroll tools.

ADP - A well-known global payroll and HR provider with a presence in UK healthcare. Its scalable platform suits mid-to-large healthcare providers needing established payroll services with multi-site support. Can be more expensive than UK-focused alternatives, with advanced features often requiring add-ons.

PayFit - An automation-led payroll platform with a clean interface, suited to modern healthcare start-ups and smaller SMEs. Good onboarding experience and automated legislative updates. Less flexible for the complex pay structures common in larger healthcare settings.

QuickBooks Payroll - A simple, affordable option for small UK healthcare teams already using QuickBooks for accounting. Handles PAYE, RTI, and auto-enrolment well, but lacks the workforce management, scheduling, and shift-based payroll features that most healthcare organisations beyond a very small practice would need.

Moorepay - A managed payroll service suited to larger healthcare organisations wanting to outsource payroll processing to specialists. For care groups wanting outsourced payroll alongside workforce management capability, Workforce.com's bureau service provides a stronger combined offering.

Common Payroll Challenges in UK Healthcare

Rota-to-payroll reconciliation: When scheduling and payroll sit in separate systems, hours must be manually re-entered and every manual step introduces error risk. For care homes running 24/7 shifts with bank, part-time, and permanent staff on different contracts, this is where most payroll problems originate

When scheduling and payroll sit in separate systems, hours must be manually re-entered and every manual step introduces error risk. For care homes running 24/7 shifts with bank, part-time, and permanent staff on different contracts, this is where most payroll problems originate Unsocial hours and shift premiums: Night shifts, weekend working, and bank holiday premiums must be applied correctly for each staff member and shift type. Without automated pay rule application, these calculations are manual and error-prone

Night shifts, weekend working, and bank holiday premiums must be applied correctly for each staff member and shift type. Without automated pay rule application, these calculations are manual and error-prone Bank and agency staff management: Many healthcare organisations rely on bank staff to fill gaps. Managing bank and permanent staff in the same pay run, with different rates, contracts, and entitlements, creates significant complexity

Many healthcare organisations rely on bank staff to fill gaps. Managing bank and permanent staff in the same pay run, with different rates, contracts, and entitlements, creates significant complexity Holiday pay for variable-hours staff: Bank carers and zero-hours staff are entitled to holiday pay based on the 52-week average earnings reference period, including unsocial hours payments. Manual calculation across a large care team is a common source of underpayment claims

Bank carers and zero-hours staff are entitled to holiday pay based on the 52-week average earnings reference period, including unsocial hours payments. Manual calculation across a large care team is a common source of underpayment claims High turnover and onboarding volume: With staff turnover rates reaching 23.1% annually according to Skills for Care's State of the Adult Social Care Sector and Workforce in England report (2025), payroll must handle a constant flow of new starters and leavers without errors in the first pay period

With staff turnover rates reaching 23.1% annually according to Skills for Care's State of the Adult Social Care Sector and Workforce in England report (2025), payroll must handle a constant flow of new starters and leavers without errors in the first pay period Multi-site complexity: Care home groups and private healthcare networks managing multiple locations need consistent payroll processes across all sites with group-level labour cost reporting

Care home groups and private healthcare networks managing multiple locations need consistent payroll processes across all sites with group-level labour cost reporting DBS and compliance record-keeping: Keeping HR records, DBS checks, qualifications, right-to-work documentation (available on supported plans), alongside payroll data reduces the risk of compliance gaps.

How to Choose the Right Payroll Software for Your Healthcare Organisation

The right platform depends on your organisation type and where your payroll challenges actually start:

If you run a care home, domiciliary care service, or private healthcare group where shift complexity and rota changes drive payroll errors, Workforce.com is the strongest option, it connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system. See our guide to best workforce management software in the UK for more on how scheduling and payroll connect

If you are a large NHS trust or complex enterprise healthcare organisation, MHR iTrent is the most established purpose-built option for your scale

If you are a small GP practice or dental surgery with stable, straightforward payroll, Sage Payroll or Xero Payroll (if already using Xero) will serve you well at a lower cost

If you have strong in-house payroll knowledge and want detailed compliance controls, BrightPay is the strongest payroll-first option

If you want to remove payroll from your internal team entirely, Moorepay's managed service or Workforce.com's bureau service are both worth evaluating

See our guide to best payroll software in the UK for a broader comparison across all sectors.

FAQs

What is the best payroll software for UK healthcare organisations?

The best healthcare payroll software depends on organisation type and size. Workforce.com is the strongest option for care homes, domiciliary care providers, and private healthcare groups where shift complexity drives payroll errors — it connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system. MHR iTrent suits large NHS trusts and enterprise healthcare organisations. Sage Payroll suits small practices wanting a trusted UK platform. BrightPay suits organisations with strong in-house payroll knowledge. Xero Payroll suits small practices already using Xero. Workforce.com also offers a bureau service for organisations wanting payroll handled by specialists.

What is the best payroll software for a UK care home?

For a UK care home, Workforce.com is the strongest option. It connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system, so shift data feeds directly into payroll without manual re-entry. This removes the reconciliation step where most care home payroll errors originate. For smaller single-site care homes with simpler payroll, BrightPay or Sage Payroll provide reliable UK compliance at a lower cost, though scheduling would need to be managed separately.

What is the best payroll software for a GP practice in the UK?

For a small UK GP practice with stable, straightforward payroll, Xero Payroll (if already using Xero) or Sage Payroll provide reliable compliance at a reasonable cost. For practices with bank staff, variable hours, or multiple sites, Workforce.com provides better scheduling and time tracking integration. IRIS GP Payroll is a specialist option specifically designed for GP practice payroll needs including NHS pension requirements.

What is the difference between Workforce.com and MHR iTrent for healthcare payroll?

MHR iTrent is an enterprise platform widely used in the NHS, designed for large organisations with complex pay structures and significant implementation investment. Workforce.com connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system and is accessible to mid-market healthcare operators — care home groups, private clinics, domiciliary care providers — without enterprise-scale implementation complexity. For most private healthcare organisations outside the NHS, Workforce.com provides the capability needed without the scale of commitment MHR requires.

What payroll features matter most for care homes and domiciliary care?

The most important features are: connected scheduling and time tracking so shift hours feed directly into payroll; support for multiple pay rates across roles and shift types; accurate holiday pay calculation using the 52-week average for variable-hours staff; fast onboarding given high turnover; bank and agency staff management alongside permanent payroll; and real-time labour cost visibility. Workforce.com addresses all of these in one system, connecting the shift data that care managers generate every week directly to payroll-ready outputs.

How should holiday pay be calculated for healthcare workers on variable hours?

Under UK employment law, holiday pay for workers with variable hours must be based on average earnings over a 52-week reference period, including unsocial hours payments and shift premiums, not just basic pay. This is one of the most common sources of underpayment claims in healthcare, particularly for bank and zero-hours staff. Workforce.com tracks actual hours and earnings, making the 52-week calculation more accurate and reducing underpayment risk.

What is the best payroll software for a private hospital or healthcare group?

For a private hospital or multi-site healthcare group, Workforce.com is the strongest option, connecting scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll across all sites with real-time labour cost visibility by department and location. A bureau payroll service is also available. For very large private hospital groups with complex enterprise requirements, MHR iTrent provides a more deeply configurable platform.

How much does payroll software cost for healthcare organisations in the UK?

Xero Payroll is included with most Xero plans. Sage Payroll starts at £20 per month for up to 10 employees. BrightPay uses usage-based cloud pricing. Workforce.com and MHR both use quote-based pricing. For a care home with 30 to 50 staff, expect roughly £40 to £150 per month for a payroll-only platform, or more for an integrated solution covering scheduling, HR, and time tracking. Contact Workforce.com for a tailored quote.

What are the most common payroll mistakes in UK healthcare?

The most common mistakes include: manually re-entering shift hours into payroll; not updating pay when shifts are swapped; calculating holiday pay at basic rate rather than the 52-week average, especially for bank and zero-hours staff; not applying correct rates for unsocial hours or weekend working; delays adding new starters; and managing bank and permanent payroll in disconnected systems. Workforce.com addresses most of these at source by connecting scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system.

Summary

The best payroll software for UK healthcare organisations in 2026 depends on your organisation type and where your payroll problems start:

Workforce.com - strongest for care homes, domiciliary care providers, and private healthcare groups where shift complexity drives payroll errors; connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system with bureau service available

- strongest for care homes, domiciliary care providers, and private healthcare groups where shift complexity drives payroll errors; connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system with bureau service available MHR iTrent - best for large NHS trusts and complex enterprise healthcare organisations with the resource for a full enterprise implementation

- best for large NHS trusts and complex enterprise healthcare organisations with the resource for a full enterprise implementation Sage Payroll - suits small healthcare practices wanting a trusted, established UK payroll platform

- suits small healthcare practices wanting a trusted, established UK payroll platform BrightPay - best for healthcare organisations with strong in-house payroll knowledge wanting detailed compliance controls

- best for healthcare organisations with strong in-house payroll knowledge wanting detailed compliance controls Xero Payroll - suits small GP practices and clinics already using Xero for accounting

Healthcare payroll errors almost always start before the pay run, in the rota, when shifts are swapped, when bank staff hours go unrecorded, or when time data has to be manually transferred between systems. A platform that connects scheduling, time tracking, and payroll in one system removes the problem at source.

See How Workforce.com Works for Healthcare Organisations

If shift complexity, bank staff management, or disconnected scheduling and payroll systems are creating errors in your healthcare organisation, Workforce.com can help. See how it connects scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll in one system or speak to the team about our bureau service if you would prefer payroll handled by specialists. Book a demo to see how it works for your operation.