Benefits

Addressing the Needs of Caregivers in the Workplace

Nearly 32 percent of employees have had to leave a job during their career due to caregiving responsibilities. This doesn’t have to be the case. U.S. organizations have the opportunity to do more for this growing population of employees.

by Andie BurjekDecember 20, 2019

Mani Mueller was among the millions of working Americans balancing a full time career and providing care for an elderly parent. Mueller, who works for a Madison, Wisconsin biotech firm, was able to balance work and caregiving, but nearly 32 percent of employees have had to leave a job during their career due to caregiving responsibilities. This doesn’t have to be the case. U.S. organizations have the opportunity to do more for this growing population of employees

Andie Burjek is an associate editor at Human Capital Media. She primarily writes for the wellness and benefits beats for Workforce. Comment below or email editors@workforce.com.


Filed under: BenefitsTagged with: , ,
Advertisement