Lessons on Addressing Mental Illness in the Workplace

I love writing about mental health, and I finally had the hour to watch the American Association of Suicidology’s Facebook Live conversation between suicide prevention expert and psychiatrist Dr. April Foreman and one of my favorite television personalities, Rachel Bloom.

She’s the Emmy Award winning creator and star of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” a television show that does a good job of destigmatizing people who have a mental illness. The main character on the show, Rebecca Bunch, has borderline personality disorder, or BPD.

This interview originally came out in October during National Suicide Prevention Month, and I found a few valuable lessons for employers.

A major theme was the importance of therapy for anyone with a mental illness, like anxiety, depression or personality disorders. That being said, accessing care isn’t simple. This is a topic I’ve written about before, but I find it important to point out to employers. About half of Americans are dependent on employer-sponsored health care, and even this type of insurance poses access issues for people who have a mental illness.

The hurdles to getting into therapy are significant for someone who is feeling healthy, let alone someone struggling with mental illness, Foreman said. “It’s not OK, and we didn’t design the mental health care system with the person who uses it in mind. That’s wrong.”

One viewer asked about educating people who are uninformed regarding mental illness. I think this is such an important question. As Foreman said, “Think about how much you need this person on your side.” If this person doesn’t matter in your life, as frustrating as it may be, “can you tell them to fuck off?” she said. But it’s different, for example, if this person is your boss, and you’re asking for sick time off.

Bloom suggested that when confronting uninformed people on this issue, it could help to try to relate it to them: Imagine how it felt when some traumatic thing happened to you. Now imagine that happening at other times, for no reason, and you don’t have a choice in the matter.

My question for employers: Do your managers respect employees with behavioral health issues? Are some of them ignorant or disrespectful? If so, how do you deal with that ignorance? Something like this could impact an employees ability to take care of themselves and get better.

Also, consider the generational divide. Bloom, speaking about BPD, explained how the term was coined in the 1980s. Before that, people with BPD were basically seen as difficult or unpleasant people. They’re just having an off day! Decades later, younger people generally are more accepting of the fact that they have a personality disorder and actually get treatment.

So many stories and research I’ve read have perpetuated the idea that younger generations now are mentally sicker than older generations (thanks to video games, social media, dating apps or whatever modern thing is on the chopping block that day). That idea is even shared with employers in different business journalism stories I’ve read. Offer mental health benefits to attract millennial talent! Health care costs are increasing because young people need to access mental health benefits more than any generation has had to before! Blah blah blah.

I would argue that this type of thinking is dangerous to both older and younger generations. The younger generations sound like the cliche “snowflakes” unable to handle the stresses of the real world, and the older generations sound totally in denial. Let’s give people more credit.

Many older generations didn’t grow up in a time where mental illness was talked about openly, and younger generations grew up differently. Instead of spreading this message that older generations just aren’t as anxious or depressed, maybe we could spread the message that it’s OK to start going to therapy when you’re 50, 60 or 70 years old.