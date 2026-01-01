Workforce.com is priced per user per month, with costs depending on which modules you need and how many employees you have.

The all-in-one bundle - which includes Scheduling, HR, and Payroll - starts from CAD $12.80 per user per month, excluding applicable taxes. Individual modules are also available if you only need part of the platform, and pricing can be tailored to your business.

To get accurate pricing for your team size and requirements, get in touch with our team and we'll put together a quote.