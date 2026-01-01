Schedule and pay staff with a true all-in-one system
Bundle HR + Payroll + Workforce Management for CAD $12.80 per user per month, excluding applicable taxes.
All-in-One Plan
$12.80
per user / month
More tools, less moving parts. Combine Workforce.com’s Workforce Management solution with our built-in Payroll and HR modules into one discounted subscription.
Everything included in your plan
Workforce Management
For workforce management and front-line teams. Scheduling designed to reduce labour costs.
HR
For HR and operations professionals. Manage your employee lifecycle in one system.
Payroll
For Payroll Managers and teams. Run fast and accurate payroll every time.
Trusted by businesses great and small
Frequently Asked Questions
How much does Workforce.com cost?
Workforce.com is priced per user per month, with costs depending on which modules you need and how many employees you have.
The all-in-one bundle - which includes Scheduling, HR, and Payroll - starts from CAD $12.80 per user per month, excluding applicable taxes. Individual modules are also available if you only need part of the platform, and pricing can be tailored to your business.
To get accurate pricing for your team size and requirements, get in touch with our team and we'll put together a quote.
Can time and attendance staffing and scheduling reduce time theft?
Yes. Time theft is one of the most common hidden costs for businesses with hourly employees, and Workforce.com is built to close the loopholes that allow it to happen.
Selfie clock-ins and unique passcodes make buddy punching virtually impossible - only the right person can clock in for their own shift. GPS tracking and geofencing verify that employees are physically at their designated worksite when they punch in, which is particularly useful for businesses with staff working across multiple locations or out in the field.
Break tracking ensures employees clock out and back in for breaks, preventing unauthorised extended breaks from going unnoticed. And because scheduled hours are compared against actual punch times in real time, managers can spot and address discrepancies before they reach payroll.
Together, these controls mean you are only paying for the hours your employees actually worked.
How does time and attendance staffing and scheduling improve payroll accuracy?
Payroll errors almost always start before payroll runs - they come from inaccurate or incomplete time data. Workforce.com addresses this by ensuring time data is clean and verified long before a pay run begins.
Scheduled shifts are linked directly to actual clock-in and clock-out times, so any discrepancy is immediately visible. Timesheets that match scheduled hours can be auto-approved, while those with variances are flagged for manager review - meaning issues get caught and corrected early, not discovered after employees have already been paid.
The system also automatically accounts for overtime, breaks, PTO, and different pay rates across roles - all calculated without manual input. Because scheduling, time tracking, and payroll all live in the same platform, there is no manual data export or re-entry between systems, which removes one of the most common sources of payroll error.
For Canadian employers, this is particularly valuable. With overtime rules and pay requirements varying by province, having a system that automatically applies the correct rates based on where and when your employees work means you can process payroll with confidence.
Do I have to buy a physical time clock?
No. Workforce.com is entirely web-based, so there is no hardware to purchase.
Employees can clock in and out in two ways. The first is through the Workforce.com mobile app on their own iOS or Android device - using selfie verification and GPS to confirm their identity and location. The second is through a kiosk app, which you can download onto any existing tablet and set up on-site as a shared clock-in point. Staff use unique PIN codes and photo identification to clock in and out securely.
Both options give you the same accurate, verified time data - without the cost or maintenance of dedicated hardware.