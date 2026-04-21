Yes. Workforce.com is designed to be intuitive for everyone - managers, administrators, and employees on the floor.

Managers can build schedules, approve timesheets, and process payroll all from a single platform without switching between systems or re-entering data. The interface is built for speed, so common tasks like publishing a schedule or running payroll can be done in minutes, not hours.

For employees, the Workforce.com mobile app makes it easy to check schedules, clock in and out, request time off, and update personal details - all from their phone.

We also offer onboarding support and a detailed help centre to get your team up and running quickly.