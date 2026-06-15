Once the Scheduling Agent has built your schedule, you can keep chatting with it to make further changes — "Move the 8am shift on Tuesday from Jordan to Alex", "Add a 2-hour close shift to the bar team on Friday", or "Remove all shifts on Sunday for casual staff". You can also open the agent on a schedule you have already built manually and ask it questions or request changes. When you are ready, review and publish as normal - the agent never publishes without you.