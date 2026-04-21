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Healthcare

Smarter scheduling for better patient outcomes.

Workforce.com helps Canadian healthcare providers match staffing to patient demand, keep clinician credentials current, and prevent the burnout that drives turnover. Built for hospitals, clinics, long-term care, community health, dental, and veterinary teams. Essentially, anywhere shift-based staff deliver care.

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Trusted by businesses great and small

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Domino's logo
12 Oaks logo
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The Amenity Collective logo
Ranch Ehrlo Society logo
Levi's logo
Accuity logo
Patient First logo
Domino's logo
12 Oaks logo
Winnipeg Jets logo
Deloitte logo
The Amenity Collective logo
Ranch Ehrlo Society logo
Levi's logo
Accuity logo
Our APPROACH

End understaffing with predictive scheduling

Stop running lean at the worst possible times. Workforce.com uses AI to forecast peak appointment and admission periods, then allocates clinicians to match. Whether you're staffing a ward, outpatient clinic, or community care team, your patient load gets covered without tearing through overtime budgets.

Our APPROACH

Replace call-outs in minutes, not hours

When a clinician can't make a shift, your charge nurse or manager shouldn't be working the phones at 5am. One-to-one shift swaps and open shift bids let qualified staff find their own cover, with manager approval built in. Faster coverage, less admin, and no more scrolling through on-call lists.

Our APPROACH

Keep burnout in check

Burnout is the single biggest driver of turnover in Canadian healthcare, and it usually starts with how shifts get built. Workforce.com lets you set maximum hours, flag overtime risks before they hit, enforce break rules, and stay aligned with provincial employment standards and union collective agreements. Preventative scheduling protects your team, and your retention numbers.

Our APPROACH

Only credentialed staff on every shift

Log certifications, licenses, and competencies directly in the scheduling system. Workforce.com validates every shift against qualifications automatically, so staff can't be rostered onto a role they aren't cleared for. Stay aligned with provincial regulatory college requirements, and keep audit-ready records at hand for the moments they're needed.

Consistent results for our customers

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ROI total overall economic impact

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Gain in scheduling efficiency

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Decrease in customer labor costs

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Increase in revenue per labour hour

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What's Included

Running a hotel doesn’t have to be complicated. Workforce.com makes it easy to schedule staff, track hours, and stay on top of maintenance so your hotel operations run like clockwork to deliver great guests experiences.

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Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App

Consolidate systems with Workforce.com

Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.

See Workforce.com