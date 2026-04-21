Smarter scheduling for better patient outcomes.
Workforce.com helps Canadian healthcare providers match staffing to patient demand, keep clinician credentials current, and prevent the burnout that drives turnover. Built for hospitals, clinics, long-term care, community health, dental, and veterinary teams. Essentially, anywhere shift-based staff deliver care.
Trusted by businesses great and small
End understaffing with predictive scheduling
Stop running lean at the worst possible times. Workforce.com uses AI to forecast peak appointment and admission periods, then allocates clinicians to match. Whether you're staffing a ward, outpatient clinic, or community care team, your patient load gets covered without tearing through overtime budgets.
Replace call-outs in minutes, not hours
When a clinician can't make a shift, your charge nurse or manager shouldn't be working the phones at 5am. One-to-one shift swaps and open shift bids let qualified staff find their own cover, with manager approval built in. Faster coverage, less admin, and no more scrolling through on-call lists.
Keep burnout in check
Burnout is the single biggest driver of turnover in Canadian healthcare, and it usually starts with how shifts get built. Workforce.com lets you set maximum hours, flag overtime risks before they hit, enforce break rules, and stay aligned with provincial employment standards and union collective agreements. Preventative scheduling protects your team, and your retention numbers.
Only credentialed staff on every shift
Log certifications, licenses, and competencies directly in the scheduling system. Workforce.com validates every shift against qualifications automatically, so staff can't be rostered onto a role they aren't cleared for. Stay aligned with provincial regulatory college requirements, and keep audit-ready records at hand for the moments they're needed.
Consistent results for our customers
ROI total overall economic impact
Gain in scheduling efficiency
Decrease in customer labor costs
Increase in revenue per labour hour
See how Workforce can help your business
What's Included
Running a hotel doesn’t have to be complicated. Workforce.com makes it easy to schedule staff, track hours, and stay on top of maintenance so your hotel operations run like clockwork to deliver great guests experiences.
Consolidate systems with Workforce.com
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.