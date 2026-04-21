Run your FEC predictably, even through peak season.
From school holidays and weekend rushes to birthday bookings and corporate events, your staffing needs never sit still. Workforce.com gives Canadian family entertainment centres the tools to forecast demand, build schedules in minutes, and keep labour costs in check, without compromising on the guest experience.
Trusted by businesses great and small
Plug your POS straight into your schedule
Workforce.com integrates with ROLLER, the venue management platform used by FECs across Canada. Live revenue and booking data flows directly into scheduling, so you can forecast upcoming demand, build shifts that actually match guest flow, and push up your sales per labour hour.
Reverse rising labour costs
Overstaffing silently eats into your margins. Workforce.com uses forecasted customer demand and staff-to-guest ratios to surface hidden overtime and quiet overstaffing before they hit your P&L. You can trim labour spend while holding service standards, whether it's a slow Tuesday afternoon or a fully booked Saturday of birthday parties.
Stay compliant with provincial youth labour laws
Youth employment rules differ across every province, from maximum daily hours in Ontario to permitted shift times in British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec. Workforce.com lets you set maximum hours, restrict shift start and end times for employees under 18, and bake those guardrails directly into the scheduling tool. Your managers stay compliant by default, even when they're building rosters in a hurry.
Backfill no-shows in minutes, not hours
When a team member calls out, your duty manager shouldn't be phoning through a contact list looking for a replacement. With built-in shift swapping, qualified staff can pick up open shifts themselves, with manager approval in the loop. That means faster coverage at the laser tag arena, fewer empty counters, and a lot less time wasted chasing last-minute cover.
Consistent results for our customers
ROI total overall economic impact
Gain in scheduling efficiency
Decrease in customer labor costs
Increase in revenue per labour hour
See how Workforce can help your business
What's Included
Running a hotel doesn’t have to be complicated. Workforce.com makes it easy to schedule staff, track hours, and stay on top of maintenance so your hotel operations run like clockwork to deliver great guests experiences.
Consolidate systems with Workforce.com
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.