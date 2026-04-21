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Family Entertainment Centers
Family Entertainment Centers

Run your FEC predictably, even through peak season.

From school holidays and weekend rushes to birthday bookings and corporate events, your staffing needs never sit still. Workforce.com gives Canadian family entertainment centres the tools to forecast demand, build schedules in minutes, and keep labour costs in check, without compromising on the guest experience.

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Trusted by businesses great and small

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Domino's logo
12 Oaks logo
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The Amenity Collective logo
Ranch Ehrlo Society logo
Levi's logo
Accuity logo
Patient First logo
Domino's logo
12 Oaks logo
Winnipeg Jets logo
Deloitte logo
The Amenity Collective logo
Ranch Ehrlo Society logo
Levi's logo
Accuity logo
Our APPROACH

Plug your POS straight into your schedule

Workforce.com integrates with ROLLER, the venue management platform used by FECs across Canada. Live revenue and booking data flows directly into scheduling, so you can forecast upcoming demand, build shifts that actually match guest flow, and push up your sales per labour hour.

Our APPROACH

Reverse rising labour costs

Overstaffing silently eats into your margins. Workforce.com uses forecasted customer demand and staff-to-guest ratios to surface hidden overtime and quiet overstaffing before they hit your P&L. You can trim labour spend while holding service standards, whether it's a slow Tuesday afternoon or a fully booked Saturday of birthday parties.

Our APPROACH

Stay compliant with provincial youth labour laws

Youth employment rules differ across every province, from maximum daily hours in Ontario to permitted shift times in British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec. Workforce.com lets you set maximum hours, restrict shift start and end times for employees under 18, and bake those guardrails directly into the scheduling tool. Your managers stay compliant by default, even when they're building rosters in a hurry.

Our APPROACH

Backfill no-shows in minutes, not hours

When a team member calls out, your duty manager shouldn't be phoning through a contact list looking for a replacement. With built-in shift swapping, qualified staff can pick up open shifts themselves, with manager approval in the loop. That means faster coverage at the laser tag arena, fewer empty counters, and a lot less time wasted chasing last-minute cover.

Consistent results for our customers

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ROI total overall economic impact

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Gain in scheduling efficiency

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Decrease in customer labor costs

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Increase in revenue per labour hour

See how Workforce can help your business

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What's Included

Running a hotel doesn’t have to be complicated. Workforce.com makes it easy to schedule staff, track hours, and stay on top of maintenance so your hotel operations run like clockwork to deliver great guests experiences.

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Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App

Consolidate systems with Workforce.com

Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.

See Workforce.com