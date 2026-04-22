Run your workforce in one app.
Avoid scheduling errors, prevent missed shifts, and improve communication with a mobile app built for shift-based workforces.
The employee app built for hourly, shift-based teams
Hourly managers aren't at a desk. They're on the floor, on the line, at the counter, or between sites. The Workforce.com app gives them the tools to run the team from their phone: approve leave, swap shifts, message staff, see who's clocked in, and handle the small decisions that keep the shift running, all without walking back to the office.
Skip the back office trip
Handle timesheets, leave approvals, and shift changes from the app in a few minutes instead of staying late at a desktop. Managers spend more time coaching the team and less time buried in admin.
Who's at work today?
See who's scheduled, when they're due to start, and which location they're at. Keep tabs on multiple teams and venues in one view without calling each site.
Edit schedules on the go
Unexpected change and you're not near a computer? Edit shifts in the app with all the staff info you need (availability, overtime status, qualifications) right there as you make the call.
Shift swapping and messaging in one place
Post shifts for pickup, message the team, and let the app surface qualified replacements. Skip the group chat scramble when someone calls out; the app finds the right person instead.
Never be out of the loop
Key alerts notify managers when staff are late, running over scheduled hours, heading into unexpected overtime, or skipping mandatory breaks. The things you used to walk the floor to catch now come straight to your phone.
ROI total overall economic impact
Gain in scheduling efficiency
Decrease in customer labor costs
Increase in revenue per labour hour