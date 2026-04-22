Skip to main content
Software
/
Employee App
10,000 + Reviews
Capterra Logo
G2 Logo
Apple Store Logo
Google Play Logo

Run your workforce in one app.

Avoid scheduling errors, prevent missed shifts, and improve communication with a mobile app built for shift-based workforces.

Book a demo

Trusted by businesses great and small

Patient First logo
Domino's logo
12 Oaks logo
Winnipeg Jets logo
Deloitte logo
The Amenity Collective logo
Ranch Ehrlo Society logo
Levi's logo
Accuity logo
Patient First logo
Domino's logo
12 Oaks logo
Winnipeg Jets logo
Deloitte logo
The Amenity Collective logo
Ranch Ehrlo Society logo
Levi's logo
Accuity logo

The employee app built for hourly, shift-based teams

Hourly managers aren't at a desk. They're on the floor, on the line, at the counter, or between sites. The Workforce.com app gives them the tools to run the team from their phone: approve leave, swap shifts, message staff, see who's clocked in, and handle the small decisions that keep the shift running, all without walking back to the office.

Our APPROACH

Skip the back office trip

Handle timesheets, leave approvals, and shift changes from the app in a few minutes instead of staying late at a desktop. Managers spend more time coaching the team and less time buried in admin.

Our APPROACH

Who's at work today?

See who's scheduled, when they're due to start, and which location they're at. Keep tabs on multiple teams and venues in one view without calling each site.

Our APPROACH

Edit schedules on the go

Unexpected change and you're not near a computer? Edit shifts in the app with all the staff info you need (availability, overtime status, qualifications) right there as you make the call.

Our APPROACH

Shift swapping and messaging in one place

Post shifts for pickup, message the team, and let the app surface qualified replacements. Skip the group chat scramble when someone calls out; the app finds the right person instead.

Our APPROACH

Never be out of the loop

Key alerts notify managers when staff are late, running over scheduled hours, heading into unexpected overtime, or skipping mandatory breaks. The things you used to walk the floor to catch now come straight to your phone.

Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App

Consistent results for our customers

0
%

ROI total overall economic impact

0
%

Gain in scheduling efficiency

0
%

Decrease in customer labor costs

0
%

Increase in revenue per labour hour

Waiting to buy, partner, join the team or learn more?

Get in touch with our team.

See Workforce.com