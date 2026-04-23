Staff every department, through every season, in one system.
Workforce.com gives Canadian hotels and resorts one platform to schedule against room bookings, manage multi-department teams, track hours by role and rate, and run payroll with everything already connected. Built for seasonal resorts, city hotels, franchises, and independents across Canada.
Trusted by businesses great and small
Schedule to room bookings, not guesses
Match staffing to actual occupancy forecasts. Workforce.com pulls booking data and historical patterns to build rosters that flex with your property, so you're not overstaffed on a quiet Tuesday in October or scrambling to cover a sold-out Saturday in July. Front desk, housekeeping, F&B, and maintenance all get scheduled to the right load.
Keep labour costs in check through every season
Seasonal demand swings are hotel reality, whether you're running a ski resort, a Banff lodge, or a downtown Toronto property. Workforce.com forecasts occupancy against staffing ratios to flag avoidable overtime and quiet overstaffing before they hit your P&L. You protect margins in shoulder seasons and stay lean through peaks, without compromising the guest experience.
Track time across every department and rate
Staff clock in by role and location, whether they're working overnight front desk, morning housekeeping, or an F&B dinner shift. Every entry feeds straight into payroll with the right pay rate, shift differential, and overtime rules applied. No manual timesheet edits, no missing hours, no surprises on pay day.
Keep housekeeping and maintenance on track
Assign task checklists to qualified staff and watch them completed in real time. Whether it's daily room turnover, scheduled maintenance, or pre-opening checks on a resort wing, your managers know the work is done even when they're not on site. Rooms get turned, facilities stay up, and your guests feel the difference.
Consistent results for our customers
ROI total overall economic impact
Gain in scheduling efficiency
Decrease in customer labor costs
Increase in revenue per labour hour
See how Workforce can help your business
“Workforce.com gives me a direct connection to the field – this transparency helps our retention and employee experience, ultimately creating more loyalty”
What's Included
Running a hotel doesn’t have to be complicated. Workforce.com makes it easy to schedule staff, track hours, and stay on top of maintenance so your hotel operations run like clockwork to deliver great guests experiences.
Consolidate systems with Workforce.com
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.