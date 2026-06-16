HR and payroll that keeps pace with your people.
One system for HR, payroll, and leave across every office and province. A single employee record connected directly to payroll, compliance built in, and no reconciliation between disconnected systems.
Trusted by businesses great and small
One system from hire to payroll, no double entry.
Most professional services firms run HR in one platform, payroll in another, and time tracking in a third. Every role update or salary change gets re-entered across all three, and errors surface on payroll day. Workforce.com holds a single employee record connected directly to payroll. Update it once and the next pay run reflects it automatically.
Multi-province payroll compliance, handled automatically.
Provincial payroll rules do not travel with the employee. Overtime thresholds, stat holiday calendars, minimum wage rates, and vacation entitlements all vary by province. Workforce.com applies the correct rules to each employee based on their province of employment automatically, so your payroll team is not manually cross-referencing legislation before every pay run.
Leave management your whole team can see.
A missing accountant during tax season or a consultant on parental leave during a project deadline is a real capacity problem. Workforce.com gives managers a live view of who is off, when, and across which office. Staff submit requests from their phone, managers approve with one tap, and balances update automatically.
Built for the whole firm, not just the billable headcount.
Professional services firms run a mix of salaried professionals and hourly support staff, and most platforms are built for one or the other. Workforce.com handles both in the same system, with the correct deductions and entitlements applied to each automatically. One pay run covers the whole firm.
Consistent results for our customers
ROI total overall economic impact
Gain in scheduling efficiency
Decrease in customer labor costs
Increase in revenue per labour hour
See how Workforce can help your business
What's Included
Running a hotel doesn’t have to be complicated. Workforce.com makes it easy to schedule staff, track hours, and stay on top of maintenance so your hotel operations run like clockwork to deliver great guests experiences.
Consolidate systems with Workforce.com
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.