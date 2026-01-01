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Compliance

Overtime Laws in Canada by Province (2026)

A complete breakdown of overtime pay laws across every Canadian province and territory, including weekly and daily thresholds, overtime rates, banking rules, and common exemptions.

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Compliance
Compliance

Statutory Holiday Pay in Canada by Province (2026)

A complete breakdown of statutory holiday pay rules across all 13 Canadian provinces and territories, including eligibility tests, calculation formulas, premium pay rates, and worked examples.

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Compliance

Consolidate systems with Workforce.com

Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.

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