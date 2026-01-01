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Compliance
Overtime Laws in Canada by Province (2026)
A complete breakdown of overtime pay laws across every Canadian province and territory, including weekly and daily thresholds, overtime rates, banking rules, and common exemptions.
Compliance
Compliance
Statutory Holiday Pay in Canada by Province (2026)
A complete breakdown of statutory holiday pay rules across all 13 Canadian provinces and territories, including eligibility tests, calculation formulas, premium pay rates, and worked examples.
Compliance
Consolidate systems with Workforce.com
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.