If you run a restaurant, retail store, care home, or any shift-based business in British Columbia, statutory holidays carry two costs at once: the average day's pay you owe every eligible employee, and the premium pay rate for anyone actually on the schedule. Mishandling either creates back-pay exposure that the Employment Standards Branch can pursue for up to 12 months of unpaid wages, plus interest and administrative penalties. This guide covers every BC statutory holiday in 2026, the eligibility test, the average day's pay calculation, premium rates for work performed on a holiday, and the specific rules that trip up operators.

BC statutory holidays 2026 - complete list with dates

British Columbia has 11 statutory holidays in 2026, set under the Employment Standards Act. The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was added as a BC statutory holiday in March 2023 under the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Act. Easter Sunday, Easter Monday, and Boxing Day are not statutory holidays in BC, even though some employers choose to observe them.

BC Family Day moved from the second Monday to the third Monday of February in 2019 to align with Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. Manitoba marks the third Monday as Louis Riel Day, Nova Scotia as Heritage Day, and PEI as Islander Day.

Holiday 2026 Date New Year's Day Thursday, January 1, 2026 Family Day Monday, February 16, 2026 Good Friday Friday, April 3, 2026 Victoria Day Monday, May 18, 2026 Canada Day Wednesday, July 1, 2026 BC Day Monday, August 3, 2026 Labour Day Monday, September 7, 2026 National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Wednesday, September 30, 2026 Thanksgiving Day Monday, October 12, 2026 Remembrance Day Wednesday, November 11, 2026 Christmas Day Friday, December 25, 2026

BC statutory holidays 2026 - who qualifies for stat pay

An employee qualifies for statutory holiday pay in BC if they have been employed for at least 30 calendar days before the holiday and have worked or earned wages on at least 15 of those 30 days. This is set out in section 44 of the Employment Standards Act. Both conditions must be met. Earned wages includes paid vacation days, paid sick days required by the ESA, and other paid statutory holidays, not just shifts worked.

For example, a server hired on June 5 would qualify for Canada Day pay on July 1 if they were scheduled and earned wages on at least 15 of the 26 days between hire and the holiday. A part-time retail clerk who only works two Saturdays a month would not meet the 15-day threshold and would not qualify.

Employees working under an averaging agreement under section 37 of the Act need only have worked at any time during the 30-day period to qualify. Managers, as defined in section 1 of the Employment Standards Regulation, are excluded from Part 5 of the Act entirely. The Regulation defines a manager as someone whose principal employment responsibilities consist of supervising or directing human or other resources, or someone employed in an executive capacity. Whether an assistant manager or shift supervisor falls inside that definition depends on their actual duties, not their job title.

BC statutory holidays 2026 - average day's pay calculation

Statutory holiday pay in BC is calculated as the total wages earned in the 30 calendar days before the holiday (excluding overtime), divided by the number of days worked in that period. The government source confirms that "amount paid" includes regular wages, salary, commissions, statutory holiday pay, paid vacation, and paid sick days required by the ESA. Overtime is excluded. Tips and gratuities are not "wages" under the ESA and are not included.

The formula is:

Average day's pay = (Total wages in previous 30 days, excluding overtime) ÷ (Number of days worked in that period)

Days worked includes any day when wages were earned, including paid vacation days, paid sick days required by the ESA, and other paid statutory holidays that occurred during the 30-day period.

This calculation applies whether the employee works the holiday or not. If they qualify and the business is closed, they still receive the average day's pay. If they qualify and they work, they receive the average day's pay plus premium rates on top.

Worked example: average day's pay for a restaurant server

A server at a Vancouver bistro is scheduled for Family Day on February 16, 2026. In the 30 days before the holiday (January 17 to February 15), she worked 18 shifts and earned $3,420.00 in regular wages and vacation pay. Overtime is excluded from the calculation.

Average day's pay = $3,420.00 ÷ 18 days worked = $190.00

If the restaurant is closed on Family Day, she receives $190.00 in statutory holiday pay.

If the restaurant is open and she works an 8-hour shift at her regular rate of $20.00 per hour:

Premium pay for hours worked: 8 hours × $20.00 × 1.5 = $240.00 Plus average day's pay: $190.00 Total earnings for the day: $430.00

BC statutory holidays 2026 - premium pay for working a holiday

Employees who work a statutory holiday in BC receive 1.5 times their regular wage for the first 12 hours worked, and 2 times their regular wage for any time worked after 12 hours, in addition to the average day's pay. This is set out in section 46 of the Employment Standards Act.

The premium applies to hours actually worked. Hours worked on a statutory holiday count toward weekly overtime calculations, but only the first 8 hours per day count toward the 40-hour weekly overtime threshold. Where both stat holiday premium and weekly overtime would apply to the same hours, the employee does not receive both. The higher rate prevails.

For care homes and retail operators running long holiday shifts, the 12-hour cutoff matters. A care aide working a 14-hour shift on Christmas Day at a base rate of $22.00 per hour would earn:

First 12 hours at 1.5x: 12 × $22.00 × 1.5 = $396.00 Final 2 hours at 2x: 2 × $22.00 × 2 = $88.00 Plus average day's pay (assume $176.00 based on prior 30 days) Total: $660.00

BC statutory holidays 2026 - substituting a different day

An employer and employee can agree in writing to substitute another day off for a statutory holiday under section 48 of the Employment Standards Act. The agreement can be with an individual employee or with the majority of affected employees. The substituted day must be treated as the statutory holiday for all purposes under the Act, including average day's pay and premium rates. Employers must retain records of any such agreement for 4 years.

This is useful for restaurants and retailers who want staff to work a major sales day like Boxing Day, when stat rules do not apply, but who are willing to give a different day off in exchange.

BC statutory holidays 2026 - what happens when a holiday falls on a day off

If a statutory holiday falls on a day the employee would not normally work, the employee still receives the average day's pay if they meet the eligibility test. The Act does not automatically grant a substitute day off in this scenario. Under section 45(2), the entitlement to average day's pay applies whether or not the holiday falls on the employee's regularly scheduled day off.

For employers with part-time staff, this is one of the most common compliance failures. A retail employee who only works Wednesdays and Fridays still qualifies for Canada Day pay in 2026 because Canada Day falls on a Wednesday. If a holiday fell on a Tuesday, the same employee would still receive the average day's pay even though Tuesday is not in her usual schedule, provided she meets the 30-day and 15-day eligibility tests.

BC statutory holidays 2026 - handling holidays during vacation

If a statutory holiday falls during an employee's annual vacation, section 57 of the Employment Standards Act states that the annual vacation is exclusive of any statutory holidays the employee is entitled to. The vacation time or pay cannot be reduced because of the holiday. Eligible employees still receive the average day's pay for the stat holiday in addition to their vacation entitlement.

For payroll teams, this means tracking which vacation periods overlap with stat holidays and applying the credit. Workforce management software with provincial holiday calendars built in handles this automatically.

BC statutory holidays 2026 - federal vs provincial regulation

Family Day and BC Day are statutory holidays only for provincially regulated employees in BC. Federally regulated employers in BC, such as banks, telecoms, interprovincial transportation, and airports, follow the Canada Labour Code, which does not recognise Family Day or BC Day. Federally regulated employers may choose to recognise them as paid time off as a matter of policy.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30 is now a statutory holiday under both the federal Canada Labour Code and BC's Employment Standards Act, so it applies to both federally and provincially regulated employers in BC.

Penalties for getting BC statutory holiday pay wrong

The Employment Standards Branch can order back-pay for up to 12 months of unpaid wages prior to the date of a complaint, with interest. Under section 80(3) of the Act, the director may extend this recovery period to 24 months in prescribed circumstances. Administrative penalties under section 29 of the Employment Standards Regulation start at $500.00 for a first contravention. A second contravention of the same provision within 3 years carries a $2,500.00 penalty. A third within 3 years of the second carries a $10,000.00 penalty.

Terminated employees must file a complaint within 6 months of their last day of employment under section 74(3) of the Act. For employees still on the job, the 12-month wage recovery cap in section 80 effectively limits how far back unpaid wage claims can reach.

The most common errors we see in BC payroll audits:

Including overtime wages when calculating average day's pay

Counting calendar days instead of days worked in the divisor

Failing to pay stat pay to part-time employees who meet the 15-day test

Paying only premium rates without the average day's pay on top

Treating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as optional rather than a statutory holiday

How Workforce.com handles BC statutory holiday pay automatically

Workforce.com's payroll software applies BC's average day's pay formula automatically based on the previous 30 days of timesheet data, excludes overtime from the calculation, flags employees who do and do not meet the eligibility test, and calculates the 1.5x and 2x premium rates with the 12-hour cutoff built in. For multi-province operators, the system applies the correct provincial rules per employee based on their work location, so a Vancouver location and a Calgary location run on the same payroll without manual override.

The scheduling software shows the projected cost of every shift on a statutory holiday before you publish the roster, including premium pay and average day's pay. This is particularly useful for restaurants and care homes deciding whether to open on Family Day or BC Day.

Book a demo to see how Workforce.com handles BC statutory holiday pay for your specific operation.

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