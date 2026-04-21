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Retail

Raise sales per labour hour across every store.

Workforce.com gives Canadian retailers one system to schedule associates to foot traffic, benchmark performance across stores, keep labour costs in check, and run payroll with everything already tracked. Built for specialty retail, apparel, grocery, automotive, and multi-store operators working across every province.

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Trusted by businesses great and small

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Levi's logo
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Patient First logo
Domino's logo
12 Oaks logo
Winnipeg Jets logo
Deloitte logo
The Amenity Collective logo
Ranch Ehrlo Society logo
Levi's logo
Accuity logo
Our APPROACH

End short staffing without over-hiring

Applicant tracking and demand-based scheduling let you fill seasonal and casual associate roles faster, then only schedule them when foot traffic actually calls for it. You cover peak periods like Boxing Day, back-to-school, and long weekends without padding quiet Tuesday shifts.

Our APPROACH

Raise sales per labour hour in real time

Track sales against staffing live, so managers can send associates home early when the floor is quiet or call in extra hands when traffic picks up. Your floor managers get SPLH levers to pull right now, not a monthly report telling them what they missed a week ago.

Our APPROACH

Reverse rising labour costs

Forecasted foot traffic and staffing ratios flag avoidable overtime and hidden overstaffing before they hit your P&L. You trim labour spend without cutting service quality or operating hours, which matters as provincial minimum wages keep climbing year on year.

Our APPROACH

Keep your best associates from walking

Retail turnover is a labour cost in disguise. Workforce.com surfaces attendance trends and post-shift feedback so you can spot at-risk associates before they put in notice. Fewer exit interviews, more experienced floors, and less time spent recruiting into the same role twice a year.

Consistent results for our customers

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ROI total overall economic impact

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Gain in scheduling efficiency

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Decrease in customer labor costs

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Increase in revenue per labour hour

See how Workforce can help your business

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What's Included

Running a hotel doesn’t have to be complicated. Workforce.com makes it easy to schedule staff, track hours, and stay on top of maintenance so your hotel operations run like clockwork to deliver great guests experiences.

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Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App

Consolidate systems with Workforce.com

Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.

See Workforce.com