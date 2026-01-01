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Browse Features

From hiring to scheduling to payday, manage your entire workforce lifecycle with a single, powerful solution. Every feature is purpose-built for businesses like yours, ensuring you have exactly what you need, exactly when you need it.

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Applicant Tracking icon

Applicant Tracking

Post jobs, screen applicants, and move new hires straight into onboarding, all in one system.

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Workforce Management
Auto Scheduling icon

Auto Scheduling

Let sales data and staff availability build the best schedule for you automatically, optimised for labour costs and compliance.

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Workforce Management
Employee App icon

Employee App

Managers run their workforce from their phone: schedules, swaps, approvals, and alerts all in one app.

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Workforce Management
HR icon

HR

The central employee record system for your hourly workforce, with custom fields, permissions, and reporting built in.

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HR
Leave Management icon

Leave Management

Track vacation, sick, and statutory leave with mobile-first requests and province-specific accrual rules.

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Payroll
Onboarding icon

Onboarding

New hires self-complete TD1 forms, banking details, and contracts in 3 minutes, straight from their phone.

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Workforce Management
Performance Management icon

Performance Management

Run 360 and 1:1 reviews, keep performance paper trails, and recognize top performers across every shift.

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HR
Scheduling icon

Scheduling

Build and publish accurate staff schedules in minutes with drag-and-drop editing, templates, and live wage tracking.

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Workforce Management
Payroll
Shift Planning icon

Shift Planning

Build weekly shift plans in minutes, fill empty shifts fast, and keep labour costs in line with demand.

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Workforce Management
Clock Icon

Time & Attendance

Capture punches, breaks, leave, and overtime in one system, then push clean timesheets straight to payroll.

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Workforce Management
Payroll
HR

Ready for an end-to-end solution?

Workforce.com’s built-in solution manages staff from onboarding right through to payroll. Centralise your processes with one system.

See Workforce.com