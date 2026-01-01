From hiring to scheduling to payday, manage your entire workforce lifecycle with a single, powerful solution. Every feature is purpose-built for businesses like yours, ensuring you have exactly what you need, exactly when you need it.
Post jobs, screen applicants, and move new hires straight into onboarding, all in one system.
Let sales data and staff availability build the best schedule for you automatically, optimised for labour costs and compliance.
Managers run their workforce from their phone: schedules, swaps, approvals, and alerts all in one app.
The central employee record system for your hourly workforce, with custom fields, permissions, and reporting built in.
Track vacation, sick, and statutory leave with mobile-first requests and province-specific accrual rules.
New hires self-complete TD1 forms, banking details, and contracts in 3 minutes, straight from their phone.
Run 360 and 1:1 reviews, keep performance paper trails, and recognize top performers across every shift.
Build and publish accurate staff schedules in minutes with drag-and-drop editing, templates, and live wage tracking.
Build weekly shift plans in minutes, fill empty shifts fast, and keep labour costs in line with demand.
Capture punches, breaks, leave, and overtime in one system, then push clean timesheets straight to payroll.
Workforce.com’s built-in solution manages staff from onboarding right through to payroll. Centralise your processes with one system.