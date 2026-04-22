Maximize hourly staff performance.
Run 360 and 1:1 reviews, keep performance paper trails, and set action plans that raise the bar across every shift.
Performance management built for hourly, shift-based teams
Traditional performance tools are designed for desk jobs and quarterly meetings, not hourly staff spread across dozens of locations. Workforce.com fits reviews, feedback, and recognition into the flow of shift work so managers can coach consistently and HR can spot patterns across the business.
Create a culture of excellence
Run 360 and 1:1 reviews with ready-to-go templates, and keep managers on track with automatic reminders. HR can see performance patterns across teams, sites, and provinces to decide where to focus coaching effort.
Protect yourself from wrongful dismissal claims
In Canada, poorly documented terminations can lead to costly wrongful dismissal claims and significant reasonable notice awards. Attendance records, shift notes, and performance improvement plans stay attached to each employee's file so you have a clean paper trail the moment HR or legal counsel asks for it.
Always take action on reviews
Create action plans for staff to address performance gaps and track progress over time. You can see whether feedback is actually landing, so reviews lead to real improvement instead of sitting in a drawer.
Stop no shows and late starters
Track late arrivals and call outs over time with an attendance point system. Spot the wider trends (by employee, role, and location) early and address them before they turn into chronic short staffing.
ROI total overall economic impact
Gain in scheduling efficiency
Decrease in customer labor costs
Increase in revenue per labour hour