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Performance Management
10,000 + Reviews
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Maximize hourly staff performance.

Run 360 and 1:1 reviews, keep performance paper trails, and set action plans that raise the bar across every shift.

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Trusted by businesses great and small

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Patient First logo
Domino's logo
12 Oaks logo
Winnipeg Jets logo
Deloitte logo
The Amenity Collective logo
Ranch Ehrlo Society logo
Levi's logo
Accuity logo

Performance management built for hourly, shift-based teams

Traditional performance tools are designed for desk jobs and quarterly meetings, not hourly staff spread across dozens of locations. Workforce.com fits reviews, feedback, and recognition into the flow of shift work so managers can coach consistently and HR can spot patterns across the business.

Our APPROACH

Create a culture of excellence

Run 360 and 1:1 reviews with ready-to-go templates, and keep managers on track with automatic reminders. HR can see performance patterns across teams, sites, and provinces to decide where to focus coaching effort.

Our APPROACH

Protect yourself from wrongful dismissal claims

In Canada, poorly documented terminations can lead to costly wrongful dismissal claims and significant reasonable notice awards. Attendance records, shift notes, and performance improvement plans stay attached to each employee's file so you have a clean paper trail the moment HR or legal counsel asks for it.

Our APPROACH

Always take action on reviews

Create action plans for staff to address performance gaps and track progress over time. You can see whether feedback is actually landing, so reviews lead to real improvement instead of sitting in a drawer.

Our APPROACH

Stop no shows and late starters

Track late arrivals and call outs over time with an attendance point system. Spot the wider trends (by employee, role, and location) early and address them before they turn into chronic short staffing.

Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App

Consistent results for our customers

0
%

ROI total overall economic impact

0
%

Gain in scheduling efficiency

0
%

Decrease in customer labor costs

0
%

Increase in revenue per labour hour

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See Workforce.com