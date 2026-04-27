Yes. Time theft is one of the most common hidden costs for businesses with hourly employees, and Workforce.com is built to close the loopholes that allow it to happen.

Selfie clock-ins and unique passcodes make buddy punching virtually impossible - only the right person can clock in for their own shift. GPS tracking and geofencing verify that employees are physically at their designated worksite when they punch in, which is particularly useful for businesses with staff working across multiple locations or out in the field.

Break tracking ensures employees clock out and back in for breaks, preventing unauthorised extended breaks from going unnoticed. And because scheduled hours are compared against actual punch times in real time, managers can spot and address discrepancies before they reach payroll.

Together, these controls mean you are only paying for the hours your employees actually worked.