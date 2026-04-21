Run every franchise location on one system.
Workforce.com gives Canadian franchisors and franchisees a shared platform to manage staff, control labour costs, and report on performance across every location. Whether you're at head office overseeing the network or running a multi-unit operation on the ground, you get live wage insights, scheduling tools, and provincial compliance built in.
Trusted by businesses great and small
Take the guesswork out of labour forecasting
Build schedules around historical sales, foot traffic, and demand patterns, then watch costs per team, per week, and per location update in real time. Frontline managers make cost-saving calls before the shift runs, not after payroll closes. Spot avoidable overtime and adjust schedules on the fly.
Fill open shifts without blowing the budget
Broadcast open shifts to all eligible staff, or offer them to a select few. Managers see the cost of every potential swap before approving, and get alerts the moment a volunteer is about to tip into overtime. Coverage gets found, labour stays on target.
See across every location in real time
Franchisors get a network-wide view, while franchisees get drill-down reporting on their own stores. Use ready-made report templates to identify trends, spot underperforming locations early, and surface the right moments for staff training. Or build custom reports around the metrics that matter most to your brand.
Connect your POS, payroll, and HR stack
Most franchise groups already have tools their teams trust. Workforce.com plugs into your existing POS, payroll, and HR platforms to centralise data, eliminate double entry, and deliver one clean experience across every location. Franchisees keep what works, head office gets the reporting layer it needs.
Consistent results for our customers
ROI total overall economic impact
Gain in scheduling efficiency
Decrease in customer labor costs
Increase in revenue per labour hour
See how Workforce can help your business
What's Included
Running a hotel doesn’t have to be complicated. Workforce.com makes it easy to schedule staff, track hours, and stay on top of maintenance so your hotel operations run like clockwork to deliver great guests experiences.
Consolidate systems with Workforce.com
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.