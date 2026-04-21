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Franchise Management Software
Franchise Management Software

Run every franchise location on one system.

Workforce.com gives Canadian franchisors and franchisees a shared platform to manage staff, control labour costs, and report on performance across every location. Whether you're at head office overseeing the network or running a multi-unit operation on the ground, you get live wage insights, scheduling tools, and provincial compliance built in.

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Trusted by businesses great and small

Patient First logo
Domino's logo
12 Oaks logo
Winnipeg Jets logo
Deloitte logo
The Amenity Collective logo
Ranch Ehrlo Society logo
Levi's logo
Accuity logo
Patient First logo
Domino's logo
12 Oaks logo
Winnipeg Jets logo
Deloitte logo
The Amenity Collective logo
Ranch Ehrlo Society logo
Levi's logo
Accuity logo
Our APPROACH

Take the guesswork out of labour forecasting

Build schedules around historical sales, foot traffic, and demand patterns, then watch costs per team, per week, and per location update in real time. Frontline managers make cost-saving calls before the shift runs, not after payroll closes. Spot avoidable overtime and adjust schedules on the fly.

Our APPROACH

Fill open shifts without blowing the budget

Broadcast open shifts to all eligible staff, or offer them to a select few. Managers see the cost of every potential swap before approving, and get alerts the moment a volunteer is about to tip into overtime. Coverage gets found, labour stays on target.

Our APPROACH

See across every location in real time

Franchisors get a network-wide view, while franchisees get drill-down reporting on their own stores. Use ready-made report templates to identify trends, spot underperforming locations early, and surface the right moments for staff training. Or build custom reports around the metrics that matter most to your brand.

Our APPROACH

Connect your POS, payroll, and HR stack

Most franchise groups already have tools their teams trust. Workforce.com plugs into your existing POS, payroll, and HR platforms to centralise data, eliminate double entry, and deliver one clean experience across every location. Franchisees keep what works, head office gets the reporting layer it needs.

Consistent results for our customers

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ROI total overall economic impact

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Gain in scheduling efficiency

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Decrease in customer labor costs

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Increase in revenue per labour hour

See how Workforce can help your business

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What's Included

Running a hotel doesn’t have to be complicated. Workforce.com makes it easy to schedule staff, track hours, and stay on top of maintenance so your hotel operations run like clockwork to deliver great guests experiences.

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Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App

Consolidate systems with Workforce.com

Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.

See Workforce.com