Yes. Workforce.com is built to handle businesses with multiple locations. You can set up as many locations as you need, each with their own teams, schedules, and time clocks - all managed from a single account.

Managers get a live view of who is clocked in across every location, with real-time attendance, wage costs, and timesheet data visible in one place. You can filter reporting by location to track labour costs and identify issues site by site.

Employees can be assigned to one or multiple locations, and if they work across sites in a pay period, Workforce.com automatically tracks their hours and calculates pay correctly across all locations.

For Canadian businesses operating across multiple provinces, this is particularly useful - each location can be configured to reflect the employment standards rules that apply in that province.