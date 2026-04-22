Get new hires to onboard themselves in 3 minutes.
Automatically prompt new hires to submit their personal information, TD1 forms, banking details, and signed documents. No more paper forms, manager back and forth, or delayed start dates.
Onboarding built for hourly, shift-based teams
Hourly staff need to start their first shift, not spend it at the back-office computer filling out forms. Workforce.com pushes onboarding to new hires the moment they accept an offer so they can complete personal details, TD1 forms, direct deposit, and policy acknowledgements from their phone before day one arrives.
Get new hires working right away
Paperless onboarding captures new hire details and pushes them straight into HRIS, scheduling, and payroll. You're not chasing down forms at the last minute or re-entering information to get staff ready for day one.
Eliminate paper forms and double entry
New hires complete digital TD1 forms, sign contracts, and acknowledge company policies from their phone. Everything lands in the employee record automatically, so HR never needs to re-key details from a stack of paper.
Let staff update their own details
Small changes like a new bank account or a change of address shouldn't disrupt the team. Staff update personal details on their own from the Workforce.com mobile app without opening a ticket with HR.
ROI total overall economic impact
Gain in scheduling efficiency
Decrease in customer labor costs
Increase in revenue per labour hour