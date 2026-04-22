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Get new hires to onboard themselves in 3 minutes.

Automatically prompt new hires to submit their personal information, TD1 forms, banking details, and signed documents. No more paper forms, manager back and forth, or delayed start dates.

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Trusted by businesses great and small

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Patient First logo
Domino's logo
12 Oaks logo
Winnipeg Jets logo
Deloitte logo
The Amenity Collective logo
Ranch Ehrlo Society logo
Levi's logo
Accuity logo

Onboarding built for hourly, shift-based teams

Hourly staff need to start their first shift, not spend it at the back-office computer filling out forms. Workforce.com pushes onboarding to new hires the moment they accept an offer so they can complete personal details, TD1 forms, direct deposit, and policy acknowledgements from their phone before day one arrives.

Our APPROACH

Get new hires working right away

Paperless onboarding captures new hire details and pushes them straight into HRIS, scheduling, and payroll. You're not chasing down forms at the last minute or re-entering information to get staff ready for day one.

Our APPROACH

Eliminate paper forms and double entry

New hires complete digital TD1 forms, sign contracts, and acknowledge company policies from their phone. Everything lands in the employee record automatically, so HR never needs to re-key details from a stack of paper.

Our APPROACH

Let staff update their own details

Small changes like a new bank account or a change of address shouldn't disrupt the team. Staff update personal details on their own from the Workforce.com mobile app without opening a ticket with HR.

Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App

Consistent results for our customers

0
%

ROI total overall economic impact

0
%

Gain in scheduling efficiency

0
%

Decrease in customer labor costs

0
%

Increase in revenue per labour hour

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See Workforce.com