When we started in 2012, we set out to make it easier to be an employer.

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The truth is - there are too many rules, and they're strangling industry. So we built software to automate employment compliance, and over the past decade we've built what we believe is the most feature-complete workforce management solution available.

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Along the way, we set our sights on something bigger: a genuine all-in-one solution where HR, payroll, and workforce management live in a single platform, built around a single employee profile. No more juggling separate systems. No more stitching together data.

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Canada is a natural fit for us. Employment law here is genuinely complex - with each province carrying its own distinct rules around pay, leave, and conditions. We've opened an office in Vancouver and built a team dedicated to understanding and automating those provincial rules, so you don't have to be a legal expert just to run payroll.

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We are proud to offer the most feature-complete solution for Canadian employers. We believe the choice is simple - if you have hourly employees, you should be using Workforce.com.

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We hope the technology we've built over the past decade will make it just that little bit easier to be an employer in Canada.

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