Canadian staff scheduling software built for hourly teams.
Build accurate schedules in minutes with templates, drag-and-drop editing, and live wage costs that update as you go.
The scheduling editor your managers will actually use
Spreadsheet scheduling eats hours every week and publishes errors that managers only catch mid-shift. Workforce.com replaces the spreadsheet with a purpose-built scheduling editor: drag shifts onto the grid, watch wage costs and staffing levels update in real time, and publish to every employee's phone in a single click.
Build and publish schedules in minutes
Drag-and-drop shifts onto the week, duplicate patterns from saved templates, and publish in one click. Staff get push notifications the moment the schedule goes live, with the shift details already on their phone.
Live wage costs as you schedule
See wage cost, scheduled hours, and budget variance update on every drag and drop. Managers can trim, extend, or swap shifts to hit their labour budget before publishing, instead of discovering over-spend at end of week.
Staffing ratios and visibility across every location
Set staffing ratios (one front-of-house per 10 covers, one RN per 4 residents, one cashier per $1000 in forecasted sales) and see at a glance whether every team and every location is hitting them. District managers and multi-site operators get consistent oversight without calling each store.
Hit your labour budget every week
Set weekly budget targets by team, location, or region and see progress against them as you schedule. Managers can track wage percentage of sales, hours scheduled against budgeted hours, and overtime risk in real time, so schedules stay on budget before publishing instead of being cleaned up after the fact.
Automatic compliance before you publish
Every schedule is checked against provincial employment standards as you build it: maximum daily and weekly hours, minimum rest periods between shifts, overtime thresholds, and rules for minors. Compliance issues surface before you hit publish, not after an Employment Standards complaint.
ROI total overall economic impact
Gain in scheduling efficiency
Decrease in customer labor costs
Increase in revenue per labour hour