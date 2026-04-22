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Canadian staff scheduling software built for hourly teams.

Build accurate schedules in minutes with templates, drag-and-drop editing, and live wage costs that update as you go.

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Trusted by businesses great and small

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Patient First logo
Domino's logo
12 Oaks logo
Winnipeg Jets logo
Deloitte logo
The Amenity Collective logo
Ranch Ehrlo Society logo
Levi's logo
Accuity logo

The scheduling editor your managers will actually use

Spreadsheet scheduling eats hours every week and publishes errors that managers only catch mid-shift. Workforce.com replaces the spreadsheet with a purpose-built scheduling editor: drag shifts onto the grid, watch wage costs and staffing levels update in real time, and publish to every employee's phone in a single click.

Our APPROACH

Build and publish schedules in minutes

Drag-and-drop shifts onto the week, duplicate patterns from saved templates, and publish in one click. Staff get push notifications the moment the schedule goes live, with the shift details already on their phone.

Our APPROACH

Live wage costs as you schedule

See wage cost, scheduled hours, and budget variance update on every drag and drop. Managers can trim, extend, or swap shifts to hit their labour budget before publishing, instead of discovering over-spend at end of week.

Our APPROACH

Staffing ratios and visibility across every location

Set staffing ratios (one front-of-house per 10 covers, one RN per 4 residents, one cashier per $1000 in forecasted sales) and see at a glance whether every team and every location is hitting them. District managers and multi-site operators get consistent oversight without calling each store.

Our APPROACH

Hit your labour budget every week

Set weekly budget targets by team, location, or region and see progress against them as you schedule. Managers can track wage percentage of sales, hours scheduled against budgeted hours, and overtime risk in real time, so schedules stay on budget before publishing instead of being cleaned up after the fact.

Our APPROACH

Automatic compliance before you publish

Every schedule is checked against provincial employment standards as you build it: maximum daily and weekly hours, minimum rest periods between shifts, overtime thresholds, and rules for minors. Compliance issues surface before you hit publish, not after an Employment Standards complaint.

Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App

Consistent results for our customers

0
%

ROI total overall economic impact

0
%

Gain in scheduling efficiency

0
%

Decrease in customer labor costs

0
%

Increase in revenue per labour hour

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See Workforce.com