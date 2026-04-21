Raise service standards without raising labour costs.
Workforce.com gives Canadian hospitality operators one system to schedule by demand, keep labour spend on target, and run payroll with everything already tracked. Built for restaurants, cafes, hotels, pubs, and event venues that run on shift-based teams.
Trusted by businesses great and small
Build schedules that match real demand
Workforce.com uses revenue and shift history to forecast upcoming demand, then auto-builds the ideal roster. Whether you're staffing a Friday night service, a Sunday brunch rush, or a quiet Tuesday afternoon, the right people get scheduled at the right time. No guesswork, no over-rostering "just in case."
Cut labour costs by 4 to 11%
Workforce.com maps labour spend to sales in real time, so managers see where costs are trending before the shift goes sideways. Live alerts flag potential overtime, and SPLH stays visible at every level, from the floor manager through to ownership. You course-correct during the shift, not after payroll closes.
Executive visibility across every venue
When frontline managers make strong labour decisions, the impact shows up at head office. Workforce.com gives C-suite and multi-site operators live drill-down dashboards for the metrics that matter most, from wage percentage of revenue to site-by-site performance. Spot the underperforming location before the P&L does.
Keep staff engaged from their phone
Hospitality workers, especially casual and part-time staff, expect to run their work life from their phone. With the Workforce.com employee app, your team swaps shifts, checks rosters, requests time off, and sends live feedback without pinging a manager. Less admin friction means less turnover, which matters in an industry where replacement costs stack up fast.
Consistent results for our customers
ROI total overall economic impact
Gain in scheduling efficiency
Decrease in customer labor costs
Increase in revenue per labour hour
See how Workforce can help your business
What's Included
Running a hotel doesn’t have to be complicated. Workforce.com makes it easy to schedule staff, track hours, and stay on top of maintenance so your hotel operations run like clockwork to deliver great guests experiences.
Consolidate systems with Workforce.com
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.