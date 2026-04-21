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Hospitality
Hospitality

Raise service standards without raising labour costs.

Workforce.com gives Canadian hospitality operators one system to schedule by demand, keep labour spend on target, and run payroll with everything already tracked. Built for restaurants, cafes, hotels, pubs, and event venues that run on shift-based teams.

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Trusted by businesses great and small

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Domino's logo
12 Oaks logo
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The Amenity Collective logo
Ranch Ehrlo Society logo
Levi's logo
Accuity logo
Patient First logo
Domino's logo
12 Oaks logo
Winnipeg Jets logo
Deloitte logo
The Amenity Collective logo
Ranch Ehrlo Society logo
Levi's logo
Accuity logo
Our APPROACH

Build schedules that match real demand

Workforce.com uses revenue and shift history to forecast upcoming demand, then auto-builds the ideal roster. Whether you're staffing a Friday night service, a Sunday brunch rush, or a quiet Tuesday afternoon, the right people get scheduled at the right time. No guesswork, no over-rostering "just in case."

Our APPROACH

Cut labour costs by 4 to 11%

Workforce.com maps labour spend to sales in real time, so managers see where costs are trending before the shift goes sideways. Live alerts flag potential overtime, and SPLH stays visible at every level, from the floor manager through to ownership. You course-correct during the shift, not after payroll closes.

Our APPROACH

Executive visibility across every venue

When frontline managers make strong labour decisions, the impact shows up at head office. Workforce.com gives C-suite and multi-site operators live drill-down dashboards for the metrics that matter most, from wage percentage of revenue to site-by-site performance. Spot the underperforming location before the P&L does.

Our APPROACH

Keep staff engaged from their phone

Hospitality workers, especially casual and part-time staff, expect to run their work life from their phone. With the Workforce.com employee app, your team swaps shifts, checks rosters, requests time off, and sends live feedback without pinging a manager. Less admin friction means less turnover, which matters in an industry where replacement costs stack up fast.

Consistent results for our customers

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ROI total overall economic impact

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Gain in scheduling efficiency

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Decrease in customer labor costs

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Increase in revenue per labour hour

See how Workforce can help your business

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What's Included

Running a hotel doesn’t have to be complicated. Workforce.com makes it easy to schedule staff, track hours, and stay on top of maintenance so your hotel operations run like clockwork to deliver great guests experiences.

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Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App

Consolidate systems with Workforce.com

Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.

See Workforce.com