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Canadian HR software built for hourly teams.

The central employee record system behind every shift worked: profiles, documents, permissions, and reporting in one place.

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Trusted by businesses great and small

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Patient First logo
Domino's logo
12 Oaks logo
Winnipeg Jets logo
Deloitte logo
The Amenity Collective logo
Ranch Ehrlo Society logo
Levi's logo
Accuity logo

The single source of truth for your workforce

Workforce.com HR is the employee record system that sits underneath onboarding, scheduling, time and attendance, and payroll. Every profile holds one accurate set of details, so changes update everywhere automatically and nothing gets re-entered between systems.

Our APPROACH

Document storage on the employee record

Store signed contracts, policy acknowledgements, training certificates, and provincial compliance documents directly on each profile. When an Employment Standards officer asks for records, or an employee disputes something, you find it in seconds instead of digging through shared drives.

Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App

Consistent results for our customers

0
%

ROI total overall economic impact

0
%

Gain in scheduling efficiency

0
%

Decrease in customer labor costs

0
%

Increase in revenue per labour hour

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