Canadian HR software built for hourly teams.
The central employee record system behind every shift worked: profiles, documents, permissions, and reporting in one place.
The single source of truth for your workforce
Workforce.com HR is the employee record system that sits underneath onboarding, scheduling, time and attendance, and payroll. Every profile holds one accurate set of details, so changes update everywhere automatically and nothing gets re-entered between systems.
Document storage on the employee record
Store signed contracts, policy acknowledgements, training certificates, and provincial compliance documents directly on each profile. When an Employment Standards officer asks for records, or an employee disputes something, you find it in seconds instead of digging through shared drives.
ROI total overall economic impact
Gain in scheduling efficiency
Decrease in customer labor costs
Increase in revenue per labour hour