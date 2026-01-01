From hiring to payroll, connect employee data seamlessly across your organisation to maximise efficiency and minimise double entry.
Build efficient rosters, record accurate clock-ins, and create compliant timesheets, all without the time-consuming admin.
Create pay runs straight from your timesheets, pay accurate entitlements, and file STP directly from your Workforce account.
Hire and collate important staff information and get staff ready to work. Tools to manage your hourly workforce from onboarding to offboarding.
Manage your business processes in a single system,
from onboarding through to payroll.
Does Workforce.com send alerts for missing time punches?
Yes. Workforce.com automatically notifies managers when an employee misses a clock-in or clock-out for their scheduled shift. Employees also receive reminders on the mobile app if they forget to punch in or out, helping catch missing time entries before they cause payroll errors.
You can configure alerts by role - so managers, admins, or employees receive the right notifications for their level. A configurable grace period means alerts only trigger after a set window of time, reducing noise from minor late arrivals.
Employees can also correct their own missing punches through the self-service mobile app, with changes sent to their manager for approval - keeping timesheets accurate without the back-and-forth.
Can I manage multiple locations in Workforce.com?
Yes. Workforce.com is built to handle businesses with multiple locations. You can set up as many locations as you need, each with their own teams, schedules, and time clocks - all managed from a single account.
Managers get a live view of who is clocked in across every location, with real-time attendance, wage costs, and timesheet data visible in one place. You can filter reporting by location to track labour costs and identify issues site by site.
Employees can be assigned to one or multiple locations, and if they work across sites in a pay period, Workforce.com automatically tracks their hours and calculates pay correctly across all locations.
For Canadian businesses operating across multiple provinces, this is particularly useful - each location can be configured to reflect the employment standards rules that apply in that province.
Do I have to buy a physical time clock?
No. Workforce.com is entirely web-based, so there is no hardware to purchase.
Employees can clock in and out in two ways. The first is through the Workforce.com mobile app on their own iOS or Android device - using selfie verification and GPS to confirm their identity and location. The second is through a kiosk app, which you can download onto any existing tablet and set up on-site as a shared clock-in point. Staff use unique PIN codes and photo identification to clock in and out securely.
Both options give you the same accurate, verified time data - without the cost or maintenance of dedicated hardware.
How does time and attendance staffing and scheduling prevent overtime?
Workforce.com tackles overtime at two points - during scheduling, and during the shift itself.
During scheduling, demand forecasting helps managers build shifts based on expected workload, so you're not overstaffing or understaffing from the start. The system also flags any shift that would put an employee into overtime before it's published, giving managers the chance to adjust before it becomes a problem.
During the shift, managers receive real-time alerts when an employee is approaching their overtime threshold - giving them time to intervene before overtime kicks in. Employees can also receive their own reminders if they haven't clocked out, helping prevent accidental overtime at the end of a shift.
For Canadian employers, this is particularly valuable given that overtime rules vary by province - some calculate overtime daily, others weekly. Workforce.com automatically applies the correct overtime thresholds based on your location, so you're always calculating to the right standard.
Can I use Workforce.com’s attendance solution to schedule my staff
Yes - and the two work best when used together.
The time and attendance module on its own focuses on recording hours - tracking clock-ins, clock-outs, breaks, and generating payroll-ready timesheets. Scheduling is a separate but fully connected module within the same platform.
When you pair them together, scheduled shifts feed directly into time and attendance, so the system can automatically compare what was planned against what actually happened. This gives managers real-time visibility into wage and hour variances, attendance patterns, and overtime risks - all in one place, with no manual data entry between systems.
You can build schedules using drag-and-drop templates, auto-scheduling, or demand forecasting based on historical data. Staff are notified of their shifts via the mobile app and can request time off, swap shifts, and view their schedules from their phone.
For Canadian businesses, the scheduling module also automatically applies provincial rules around minimum hours between shifts, rest periods, and maximum weekly hours - so every schedule you publish is compliant from the start.
Thousands of restaurants, care homes, and franchises have switched to Workforce.com to save time scheduling, lower their labor costs, and improve employee satisfaction.
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