Yes. Workforce.com automatically notifies managers when an employee misses a clock-in or clock-out for their scheduled shift. Employees also receive reminders on the mobile app if they forget to punch in or out, helping catch missing time entries before they cause payroll errors.

You can configure alerts by role - so managers, admins, or employees receive the right notifications for their level. A configurable grace period means alerts only trigger after a set window of time, reducing noise from minor late arrivals.

Employees can also correct their own missing punches through the self-service mobile app, with changes sent to their manager for approval - keeping timesheets accurate without the back-and-forth.