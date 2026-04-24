Overview

Ranch Ehrlo Society began with a single decision in 1966, when Dr. Geoff Pawson opened a group home in Saskatchewan for six boys who needed a chance to be understood, counselled, and supported. Nearly six decades later, that first home has grown into one of Canada's most established non-profit providers of youth and family developmental services — supporting 260 families, youth, and adults across Saskatchewan through a network of programmes spanning group living, family treatment, foster care, affordable housing, counselling services, inner-city recreation, and independent education.

The organisation's work is rarely straightforward. "Most people come to the Ranch with a history of complex trauma, including abuse, neglect, violence, addiction, and poverty," says Malcolm Neill, Vice President of Strategy & Organizational Development. Malcolm has been with Ranch Ehrlo since 1988, playing an instrumental role in shaping the organisation into what it is today.

"People do as well as they can," he adds. "And if they can't do well, part of our treatment goal is to change the environment, work on the relationships, and get them involved in positive activities so they can succeed."

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Challenge

Ranch Ehrlo's workforce of nearly 1,000 employees fuels its reputation for high-quality care across Saskatchewan. But managing a workforce of that size across multiple cities, residential programmes, and 24/7 shift coverage is demanding — and their legacy scheduling and time-tracking software was making it harder than it needed to be.

"Our major challenge is one of labor and human resources," says Malcolm. "It's about making sure we have enough staff with the right skills to work with a young person."

The old system made it difficult to find optimal staffing levels or reliably adjust coverage when things changed. Between a cumbersome user interface, an unreliable backfilling process, and no mobile access to schedules, short-staffed situations were common. For a care provider running residential programmes around the clock, that's a significant risk.

"Somebody wouldn't show up for a night shift, and we couldn't easily replace them in the old system, so another staff member or the manager would need to stay behind — and now we owe overtime," reflects Kayleen Nemanishen, a configuration analyst at Ranch Ehrlo.

After seven years of unsuccessful negotiations and configurations with their existing vendor, Ranch Ehrlo decided it was time to find a different workforce management partner. The decision wasn't just operational — it was mission-driven. "It's better for the staff, but it's also better for the kids," says Malcolm. "When staff don't have to focus on scheduling errors and issues, they are freed to spend their time and energy where it matters — building relationships with our youth and families."

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Solution

With workforce management issues affecting every level of the organisation, Ranch Ehrlo approached the decision by asking a simple question: what do the people doing the work actually need?

"They wanted to be able to flip into an app, ask for time off, switch shifts, and adjust things in a much more intuitive way with their thumbs," shares Malcolm.

But the solution couldn't only serve frontline staff. Scheduling managers needed to build and edit shifts quickly, with access to live employee data on labour costs, work hours, variances, and qualifications. The platform had to work for direct care workers, residential managers, and head office teams alike.

The final and arguably most important requirement was integration. Ranch Ehrlo needed their new system to connect directly with UKG (formerly UltiPro), which they use for HR and payroll. "Any scheduling improvements would mean nothing if they existed in a vacuum," the team reasoned — timesheet and employee data needed to flow seamlessly between systems so no employee information, pay calculation, or compliance record was ever out of sync.

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