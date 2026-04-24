Overview

Winnipeg lost its NHL team in 1996, a blow the city felt deeply. Hockey returned a few months later with the Manitoba Moose — an AHL team relocated from Minnesota by a local ownership group — but the mission went further than that. Fifteen years later, True North Sports + Entertainment succeeded in bringing the Jets back to Winnipeg.

"There were parties in the streets when it happened," reflects Kristin LaCroix, True North's Director of Technology Services. As a Winnipeg native, LaCroix deeply understands what hockey means to one of the NHL's smallest market cities. "Being involved in the National Hockey League gives us a big audience throughout North America. We want to represent the city in a way that everyone can feel proud of."

Today, True North owns and operates a portfolio that includes Canada Life Centre, the Burton Cummings Theatre, and the True North Youth Foundation — firmly established in the local community, with the Winnipeg Jets and the Manitoba Moose at the centre of it all.

"We want to make sure that we are ingrained in the community and are listening to what it needs … nobody wants to go through the heartbreak of losing a team again," LaCroix says.

Challenge

As the Jets' success continued to grow on and off the ice, frontline managers across customer service, ushering, and maintenance struggled to keep pace with the administrative load. Managing the labour of a 1,300-strong workforce is difficult at the best of times — doing it entirely manually made it harder.

Managers spent hours each week building schedules from scratch on spreadsheets. "There's a lot of different things our managers could be doing other than playing with Excel for hours every week," says LaCroix ruefully. But schedule building was only half the problem. Last-minute call-outs happened regularly, sending managers into a cycle of calls, texts, and emails to find replacements before shift start.

Time tracking was equally manual, run through a complex pen-and-paper process. "It was very laborious," shares LaCroix. "Managers would write down an employee's name, their start and end time … someone would then take that timesheet and type it into a database."

The method was slow and prone to error. Non-standardised rounding habits across teams pulled timesheet accuracy down, compounding mistakes and driving up wasted labour costs. As operations grew more complex, Jets management recognised that the status quo couldn't hold if they wanted to keep delivering the employee and guest experience they'd built their reputation on.

Solution

The Jets chose to move on from manual processes and partner with Workforce.com to automate workforce management across the organisation. They needed a cloud-based platform that could sync scheduling and time clocks across mobile and desktop, optimise shift creation, streamline replacements, and record time accurately without manual data entry.

The goal wasn't just operational efficiency. Easier work for managers and employees meant better experiences for fans on game day. "We want to make sure that every touch point of the guest journey is frictionless and welcoming," LaCroix says. "Making these adjustments will help us continuously improve our efficiency in delivering this kind of experience."