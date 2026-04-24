Domino's lowers labour costs and increases SPLH with Workforce.com
As the largest pizza company in the world, Domino's operates over 20,000 stores across 90+ countries — including a significant presence across Canada. See how eight of Domino's international master franchisees in Europe, Oceania, and Asia partnered with Workforce.com to reduce labour costs and improve workplace productivity across 2,000 locations. For Canadian franchise operators, the lessons translate directly.
Overview
Few brands are as instantly recognisable as Domino's. With more than 20,000 stores in over 90 countries, the world's largest pizza company has built its success on quality products, consistent service, and a dedicated global workforce. Domino's international master franchisees in Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Japan, Israel, and six European countries together operate 2,000 locations and employ more than 80,000 people. This multinational network has consistently led the industry in workplace technology adoption — a pattern that offers clear lessons for Canadian franchise operators facing similar scheduling, compliance, and labour cost pressures across their own multi-site networks.
Challenge
Domino's rapid international growth came with operational setbacks that will sound familiar to any multi-site Canadian franchise operator. Disparate systems, manual processes, and rising wage pressures combined to create a workforce management problem Domino's couldn't solve with their existing tools.
"We needed a better way of managing our workforce," says Nick Knight, CEO of Domino's Australia. "We had built different interfaces for managing time and attendance and scheduling. It was all band-aided across to our point of sale system."
With a growing employee base across multiple markets, Domino's needed a solution that would maximise cost efficiency — labour costs were their second-largest expense and climbing. For Domino's Israel, the pressure was even sharper: a series of minimum wage increases meant their old processes were no longer sustainable. "The main reason we looked for a workforce management system was because we had five minimum wage increases," says Arie Elbaz, COO of Domino's Israel. "We needed a solution that would allow us to be more efficient."
Solution
Eight Domino's master franchisees across Australia, Israel, and Europe — representing 2,000 stores combined — partnered with Workforce.com to consolidate their workforce management onto a single platform. As a cloud-based system for scheduling, time and attendance, and labour compliance, Workforce.com connects every location into one unified view while integrating directly with POS, HR, and payroll systems. For franchise operators, the critical advantage is store-level flexibility: individual locations can manage their own employees and labour costs while head office retains visibility across the entire network.
"We are always looking to use the latest innovative technology in everything that we do," says Knight. "Workforce.com has truly made life better, not only for Domino's but for franchisees and team members alike."
11% decrease in labor costs
12% increase in sales per labor hour
9% increase in customer satisfaction
Results
Since implementing Workforce.com, Domino's international markets have seen measurable improvements across scheduling, labour costs, and customer experience. The results below highlight outcomes that Canadian franchise operators — QSR, retail, fitness, services — can realistically expect when consolidating onto a single workforce management platform.
Lower Labor Costs
Domino's Australia and Israel have both reduced wage costs by up to 11% as a percentage of revenue since implementing Workforce.com. Franchisees use time clocks with GPS location, photo identification, and pin codes to eliminate time theft — a common pain point for multi-site operators anywhere in the world, including Canadian franchises managing distributed teams. Wage and hour variance reports give managers precise visibility into where they're overspending on labour, down to individual shifts and locations.
Higher Productivity
With Workforce.com's automation, Domino's Israel increased sales per labour hour (SPLH) by 12% — a direct measure of how efficiently each staff hour converts to revenue. Staff clock in and check their schedules through the Workforce.com employee app, removing the friction that historically bottlenecked shift changes and daily operations.
Improved Customer Experience
Domino's Israel lifted customer satisfaction (NPS) by 9% after implementing Workforce.com's labour forecasting. Stores now project expected sales up to four weeks ahead, with the system automatically generating schedules that account for staff availability, qualifications, and role-specific requirements. For Canadian franchise operators, the connection between correct staffing and customer experience is identical — understaffed peak periods hurt service quality regardless of location or market.
Tailored Implementation
Workforce.com's implementation team worked alongside Domino's to configure the platform to each market's specific needs — a collaborative process rather than an off-the-shelf rollout. Given the complexity of coordinating across multiple countries, payroll systems, and local employment regulations, this hands-on approach was essential.
"The people at Workforce.com are experts in their field and really understand what they do," Knight says. "But they are really humble and open to making a system that works for Domino's."
Workforce.com is the latest in a long line of technology investments that have kept Domino's ahead of the curve — from pioneering online ordering to testing self-driving delivery vehicles, the brand consistently adopts tools that drive operational advantage. Automated scheduling is now part of that toolkit, and the impact on labour costs, productivity, and customer experience is measurable across every market they operate in.
"Domino's is really becoming a more and more technical company," says Sjoerd Seters, a franchisee in the Netherlands. "I think that gives us an advantage — and I don't think that stops here. There's more to come."
For Canadian franchise operators evaluating workforce management platforms, Domino's international rollout offers a proof point at serious scale: 2,000 locations, eight master franchisees, measurable outcomes across wage costs, productivity, and customer satisfaction. Workforce.com supports Canadian operators with scheduling, time and attendance, payroll, and HR in one platform — built for compliance with provincial labour standards and integrated with the POS and payroll systems Canadian franchises already use.
“We are always looking to use the latest innovative technology in everything that we do. Workforce.com has truly made life better, not only for Domino’s but for franchisees and team members alike.”
Be the next success story
Discover how Workforce.com can help you improve & grow your business.
Explore more customer stories