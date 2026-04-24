Overview

Few brands are as instantly recognisable as Domino's. With more than 20,000 stores in over 90 countries, the world's largest pizza company has built its success on quality products, consistent service, and a dedicated global workforce. Domino's international master franchisees in Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Japan, Israel, and six European countries together operate 2,000 locations and employ more than 80,000 people. This multinational network has consistently led the industry in workplace technology adoption — a pattern that offers clear lessons for Canadian franchise operators facing similar scheduling, compliance, and labour cost pressures across their own multi-site networks.

Challenge

Domino's rapid international growth came with operational setbacks that will sound familiar to any multi-site Canadian franchise operator. Disparate systems, manual processes, and rising wage pressures combined to create a workforce management problem Domino's couldn't solve with their existing tools.

"We needed a better way of managing our workforce," says Nick Knight, CEO of Domino's Australia. "We had built different interfaces for managing time and attendance and scheduling. It was all band-aided across to our point of sale system."

With a growing employee base across multiple markets, Domino's needed a solution that would maximise cost efficiency — labour costs were their second-largest expense and climbing. For Domino's Israel, the pressure was even sharper: a series of minimum wage increases meant their old processes were no longer sustainable. "The main reason we looked for a workforce management system was because we had five minimum wage increases," says Arie Elbaz, COO of Domino's Israel. "We needed a solution that would allow us to be more efficient."

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Solution

Eight Domino's master franchisees across Australia, Israel, and Europe — representing 2,000 stores combined — partnered with Workforce.com to consolidate their workforce management onto a single platform. As a cloud-based system for scheduling, time and attendance, and labour compliance, Workforce.com connects every location into one unified view while integrating directly with POS, HR, and payroll systems. For franchise operators, the critical advantage is store-level flexibility: individual locations can manage their own employees and labour costs while head office retains visibility across the entire network.

"We are always looking to use the latest innovative technology in everything that we do," says Knight. "Workforce.com has truly made life better, not only for Domino's but for franchisees and team members alike."

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