When a staff member moves from a BC location to an Alberta location, their overtime threshold, stat holiday calendar, minimum wage rate, and vacation pay calculation all change. In a disconnected system, someone has to update each of these separately and hope nothing gets missed before the next pay run. In Workforce.com, you update the province of employment on the employee profile once. Every downstream calculation, from the next scheduling compliance check to the next pay run, draws from the updated rules automatically. For franchise groups and multi-location operators running staff across provinces, this is the most common source of payroll errors eliminated at the source.