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Leave Management
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Automatically track employee leave.

Avoid scheduling errors, prevent missed shifts, and stay ahead of provincial leave entitlements with mobile-first leave tracking for shift-based teams.

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Patient First logo
Domino's logo
12 Oaks logo
Winnipeg Jets logo
Deloitte logo
The Amenity Collective logo
Ranch Ehrlo Society logo
Levi's logo
Accuity logo

Leave management built for hourly, shift-based teams

Canadian leave rules vary across 10 provinces and 3 territories, with different vacation minimums, statutory sick pay, and personal leave entitlements. Spreadsheets can't keep up. Workforce.com lets staff request leave from their phone, gives managers a clear calendar view of who's off when, and applies the right accrual rules to every balance so nothing is missed at payroll.

Our APPROACH

Mobile-first for shift work

Shift staff don't sit at desks, so leave requests happen from a phone in a few taps. Employees view their available balance, submit a request for a full day or partial hours, and see status updates without stepping away from their work.

Our APPROACH

Keep everyone on the same page

When it comes to time off, everyone needs to be on the same page to avoid missed shifts. Approve, decline, and view upcoming leave on a real-time calendar so you know exactly where and when people are unavailable, preventing miscommunication and understaffed situations.

Our APPROACH

Leave policies tailored to your business

Set up the leave types Canadian employers actually use (vacation, sick, bereavement, parental, personal emergency, jury duty) and configure accrual rates by team, role, and province. Adjust as new provincial entitlements come in without rebuilding your policies from scratch.

Our APPROACH

Self-service that cuts admin work

Employees can set unavailability, check projected balances on future dates, and see available versus current hours, all from their phone. Better information in staff hands means fewer back-and-forth questions for HR.

Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App

Consistent results for our customers

0
%

ROI total overall economic impact

0
%

Gain in scheduling efficiency

0
%

Decrease in customer labor costs

0
%

Increase in revenue per labour hour

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See Workforce.com