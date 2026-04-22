Automatically track employee leave.
Avoid scheduling errors, prevent missed shifts, and stay ahead of provincial leave entitlements with mobile-first leave tracking for shift-based teams.
Leave management built for hourly, shift-based teams
Canadian leave rules vary across 10 provinces and 3 territories, with different vacation minimums, statutory sick pay, and personal leave entitlements. Spreadsheets can't keep up. Workforce.com lets staff request leave from their phone, gives managers a clear calendar view of who's off when, and applies the right accrual rules to every balance so nothing is missed at payroll.
Mobile-first for shift work
Shift staff don't sit at desks, so leave requests happen from a phone in a few taps. Employees view their available balance, submit a request for a full day or partial hours, and see status updates without stepping away from their work.
Keep everyone on the same page
When it comes to time off, everyone needs to be on the same page to avoid missed shifts. Approve, decline, and view upcoming leave on a real-time calendar so you know exactly where and when people are unavailable, preventing miscommunication and understaffed situations.
Leave policies tailored to your business
Set up the leave types Canadian employers actually use (vacation, sick, bereavement, parental, personal emergency, jury duty) and configure accrual rates by team, role, and province. Adjust as new provincial entitlements come in without rebuilding your policies from scratch.
Self-service that cuts admin work
Employees can set unavailability, check projected balances on future dates, and see available versus current hours, all from their phone. Better information in staff hands means fewer back-and-forth questions for HR.
ROI total overall economic impact
Gain in scheduling efficiency
Decrease in customer labor costs
Increase in revenue per labour hour