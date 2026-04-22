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Shift Planning
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Save time and stick to budget with shift planning.

Build weekly shift plans and schedule the right employees to cut down on labour costs, call-outs, and admin time.

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Trusted by businesses great and small

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Patient First logo
Domino's logo
12 Oaks logo
Winnipeg Jets logo
Deloitte logo
The Amenity Collective logo
Ranch Ehrlo Society logo
Levi's logo
Accuity logo

Shift planning built for hourly, shift-based teams

Spreadsheet rosters eat manager time and inflate labour costs through overstaffed quiet periods, understaffed rushes, and last-minute scrambles to cover call-outs. Workforce.com replaces the spreadsheet with a planning tool that matches shifts to forecasted demand, flags conflicts before you publish, and lets staff manage swaps from their phone.

Our APPROACH

Plan shifts around demand

Forecast sales, foot traffic, and seasonal trends to work out how many shifts you actually need. Break demand down by team and location so you can see who and what role is needed for proper coverage, and watch shift costs and sales update in real time as you build.

Our APPROACH

Build a shift plan in one click

Populate weekly schedules automatically with machine learning that keeps wage costs in line and staffing levels accurate. Use saved shift patterns and templates to move faster, and let the system factor in unavailability, qualifications, and approved leave as it assigns shifts.

Our APPROACH

Quickly fill empty shifts

Post open shifts to all available, qualified staff and let them request pickups from their phone. Managers approve in a tap, and Workforce.com surfaces any conflicts with leave, unavailability, overtime, or existing shifts before the shift is reassigned.

Our APPROACH

Make meal and rest breaks easy

Automatically add compliant meal and rest breaks to every shift based on your province's employment standards. Set specific start and end times for each break, and get notified the moment an employee misses a break, starts one late, or ends one early.

Our APPROACH

Manage shifts from anywhere

Approve shift swaps, find replacements, and check staffing levels from the Workforce.com mobile app on iOS and Android. Post scheduling changes, add shift notes and reminders, and keep the whole team in the loop without needing to be at the back-office computer.

Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App

Consistent results for our customers

0
%

ROI total overall economic impact

0
%

Gain in scheduling efficiency

0
%

Decrease in customer labor costs

0
%

Increase in revenue per labour hour

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Get in touch with our team.

See Workforce.com